Business Today
'Chandrayaan was great. But this second place finish is also...': Naukri founder on India’s men’s 4x400 metre relay team

'Chandrayaan was great. But this second place finish is also...': Naukri founder on India’s men’s 4x400 metre relay team

India completed the relay race in a record time of 2 minutes 59.05 seconds at the highly anticipated event held in Budapest, Hungary.

Bikhchandani turned the spotlight onto India’s men’s 4x400 metre relay team, praising them for their commendable performance Bikhchandani turned the spotlight onto India’s men’s 4x400 metre relay team, praising them for their commendable performance
The founder of Naukri.com and renowned investor, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, has hailed the remarkable performance of a team that went unnoticed amid the jubilant celebrations of the Chandrayaan-3 rover's successful landing on the moon by ISRO. Bikhchandani turned the spotlight onto India’s men’s 4x400 metre relay team, praising them for their commendable performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

In a competition that sees the fastest athletes from around the globe, the Indian relay team raced to a respectable fifth position in the finals. India completed the relay race in a record time of 2 minutes 59.05 seconds at the highly anticipated event held in Budapest, Hungary.

Naukri.com's founder reiterated that while the moon landing and the achievement of ISRO is no less noteworthy, it is essential to acknowledge and celebrate the success of various sectors representing the country globally. In this context, the commendable performance of the relay team is indeed an achievement that rightfully deserves our praise and applause.

Bikhchandani took to X, previously known as Twitter to share his joy about the same. "Chandrayaan was great. As was the women’s blind cricket win. But this second-place finish is also very significant," he wrote with a link to the video of the race in which the USA won, but Team India was also shown celebrating their performance.

Bikhchandani was referring to India's performance in the 4x400m mixed relay event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. India finished second overall after the two heats, behind the United States, to qualify for the finals held on Sunday. In the finals, India finished fifth, just 0.16 seconds behind the bronze medal-winning team from Poland. 

India's performance in the 4x400m mixed relay event was a major improvement from their performance at the previous World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. In 2019, India finished seventh in the heats and did not qualify for the finals.

Published on: Aug 28, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
