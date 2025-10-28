'Change isn’t coming': Startup founder says India is stuck in corruption and decay

India’s growth story is falling apart, according to a startup CEO who says the problem isn’t money. It’s mindset, corruption, and a system built to stall progress.

Dhawal Jain, founder of mental wellness startup Mave Health, says he no longer believes in the country’s development narrative. In a post on X, he calls out government dysfunction, broken infrastructure, and a culture that rewards shortcuts over solutions.

“For years, I thought we were just a poor country. That growth would fix everything. But the change isn’t coming,” Jain wrote.

The tipping point came after his neighbor’s son died in a pothole accident. The road was fixed within hours, but only that one spot. Weeks later, it was back in its original condition. “Imagine how they must feel,” he wrote.

Jain says this is the pattern. Politicians promote cleanliness while leaving public spaces trashed. Taxes disappear without accountability. Bribes are the only way to get basic services moving. “It’s a nightmare to get things done if you have good ethics.”

He doesn’t blame citizens. The system, he says, is designed to disappoint. “Good behavior starts at the top,” he wrote, pointing to public leaders who show little regard for the rules they expect others to follow.

I was high on India’s growth story. But not anymore.



For years, I thought we were on the right path, it’s only that we’re a poor country (thanks to colonisation) but as our income grows everything will change. And that’s going to happen soon. We’ll have great infrastructure,… pic.twitter.com/Ez4SxImXaA — Dhawal Jain (@thatssodhawal) October 27, 2025

His criticism extends to the country’s resistance to new technology. Jain says India is unprepared for automation and AI, and fears that millions of jobs will disappear while policy lags behind.

The only source of hope, in his view, is the country’s entrepreneurs. “Young Indians are building systems, funding research, improving healthcare. They deserve more recognition.”

Jain’s message isn’t a complaint about personal comfort. “This is not a rant,” he wrote. “I live in a bubble of mostly private services. But I want the country to do better.”

He ends with a quiet challenge. “I hope India is thriving in some other universe, because I really believe she can.”