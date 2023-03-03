ChatGPT fails UPSC exam, answers only 54 questions correctly

Ever since ChatGPT was unveiled in November last year, there have been discussions all over the world on how it is going to transform education and learning with its quick and accurate responses to questions. It has also passed several exams ranging from MBA final year exams to medical exams.

However, this time the popular AI chatbot has failed miserably. According to a report by Analytics India magazine, ChatGPT has failed the Indian Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, which is seen as the toughest exams in India.

Analytics India Magazine (AIM) asked ChatGPT to attempt the UPSC exam. “Do you think you can pass the prelim exam for UPSC?” To which, the AI chatbot replied that it is unsure if it can pass the exam or not.

Post that, AIM gave 100 questions from UPSC Prelims 2022 to ChatGPT. The chatbot answered only 54 out of 100 questions from Question Paper 1 (Set A) of UPSC Prelims 2022 correctly, whereas the cutoff for that exam was 87.54. This means ChatGPT failed to clear the UPSC examination.

The questions asked were from Geography, Economy, History, Ecology, General Science and current affairs related to India. Notably, ChatGPT has information only till 2021 and that may be the key reason behind AI bot’s failure to answer all the questions in the exam. It was not able to answer questions related to Geography and Economy

Besides Geography and Economy, the chatbot couldn’t answer a question from History topic which was asked on an incident that happened before 2021. Ideally, ChatGPT should have answered this question but it failed miserably. Meanwhile, the chatbot made an extra option when it was asked to answer multiple choice questions. The extra option was ‘None of the above.’

Touted to be one of the toughest exams in the world, the UPSC examination witnesses the participation of around 11-12 lakh students every year. However, only 5 per cent reach the mains stage.

