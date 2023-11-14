Chhath Puja: Huge crowd at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Delhi's Anand Vihar as travellers rush home for festival; watch video

Travellers thronged Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Monday to board the train bound for Raxaul, Bihar, ahead of the Chhath Puja festivities. A video shared by news agency PTI showed large crowd at the station platform before the train arrived.

Similar scenes were observed at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi. Travellers came up in large numbers at Anand Vihar as they were all set to visit their hometown for Chhath.

Earlier, a 40-year-old man died, while two were hospitalised, following the chaos that occurred when passengers were boarding a Bihar-bound special train for the upcoming Chhath festival at Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday.

Passengers rushed to board the Tapti Ganga Express train from Surat railway station in the morning, causing chaos in which some people fainted, Superintendent of Police (Western Railway) Sarjo Kumari told PTI.

There was a huge rush at the railway station, because of which some passengers suffered panic attacks and dizziness, she said.

Arrangements made by Indian Railways to handle rush ahead of Chhath Puja

The East Coast Railway earlier said it would run a special train between Puri in Odisha and Bihar's capital Patna in view of the festive rush ahead of Chhath Puja.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway, in a statement said it has taken special measures given the rush during the festive season, such as operating special trains from Surat and Udhna and deploying personnel from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force for security and crowd management.

The Western Railway is running 400 trips of 46 pairs of special trains to various destinations, of which 27 pairs are either originating or passing through Surat and Udhna railway stations, it stated.

Reportedly, the Railways have pressed into service 1,700 special trains, making available 26 lakh additional berths to ease travel during the festive season.

Rituals for the Chhath Puja will begin on November 17, and continue till November 20.

