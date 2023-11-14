India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Football legend David Beckham likely to join celebrities at Wankhede

Former English footballer David Beckham is expected to be present alongside Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and a plethora of celebrities to witness the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The football legend is currently on a three-day visit to India and is anticipated to make his presence felt at the Wankhede. Additionally, various former cricketers, film personalities, and sports stars are likely to occupy the VVIP gallery as India faces off against New Zealand.

Beckham is in India in his capacity as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has forged a partnership with UNICEF to promote the empowerment of women and girls, as well as inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

The host nation, India, has showcased a commendable performance in the ongoing extravagant tournament, maintaining an impressive nine-game winning streak. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team secured the top position in the ODI World Cup 2023 standings, accumulating 18 points with a net run rate of 2.57.

Having finished at the summit of the standings, India will now face New Zealand, who secured the fourth spot on the points table.

India embarked on their campaign by defeating Australia and subsequently triumphed over Afghanistan, arch-rival Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands. The 'Men in Blue' concluded the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Dutch side, maintaining their flawless unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament.

On the contrary, New Zealand finished fourth, eliminating Pakistan and Afghanistan from contention. The upcoming semi-final encounter poses a significant challenge for the Indians, who have faced difficulties in major competitions over the past decade. The Men in Blue, with nine consecutive victories in this year's World Cup, stand poised to potentially add a third trophy to their collection, following previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

Also Read World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand semi-final officially confirmed on Nov 15