Chhattisgarh man dies after swallowing live chick in suspected occult ritual

In a shocking incident from Chhattisgarh, a 35-year-old man died of suffocation after allegedly swallowing a live chick, with villagers speculating that it was part of an occult ritual to fulfill his desire to become a father.

The incident, which took place in Ambikapur, left doctors in disbelief when they discovered the chick inside the man's body during a post-mortem examination.

The deceased, identified as Anand Yadav from Chhindkalo village, was rushed to the Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur after he collapsed at home. According to his family, he had felt dizzy and fainted after taking a bath.

During the autopsy, the cause of death was initially unclear. However, when doctors made an incision near his throat, they found the chick lodged inside.

Dr. Santu Bag, who performed the post-mortem, explained that the 20 cm-long chick was positioned in a way that blocked both the airway and the food passage, which likely led to suffocation.

"This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career, having conducted over 15,000 post-mortems. The findings shocked us all," Dr. Bag remarked.

Villagers have suggested that Anand’s actions could have been driven by superstitions, as he had been in contact with a local occultist.

Some locals believe that Anand, who was reportedly dealing with infertility, may have ingested the live chick as part of an occult ritual, hoping it would help him become a father.

The local police have been notified, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event.