'Christmas surprise': Mumbai man finds medicine in his order from Leopold Cafe

A Mumbai man received quite the unexpected Christmas gift when a meal he ordered comprised a pill. Yes, that's right. Ujwal Puri, a creator and a chef from Mumbai, shared the pictures and video of a meal he ordered from Mumbai's famous Leopold Cafe on X formerly known as Twitter.

Puri tagged online food delivery platform Swiggy and said that his meal consisted of half-cooked medicine. "My Mumbai Christmas surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba. Got this half-cooked medicine in my food," Puri said in his post on X. He had ordered Chicken in Oyster Sauce from the iconic cafe.

Swiggy responded to Puri's post on X and said, "We have got your DM, see you there." A representative from the online food delivery platform also wrote, "We expect better from our restaurant partners, Ujwal. Do allow us a moment while we look into this."

Netizens, however, did not keep calm and shared their takes regarding the same. "Swiggy, what is this behaviour, you sent half-cooked medicine. Atleast, ask the restaurant to cook properly," one of the users said.

Another user said on X, "They knew that you might need medical attention after eating their food and therefore they cooked the food and the medicine together. Khana aur sehat, dono saath-saath! And Swiggy team is always ready to deliver..."

"Leopold's food quality has been deteriorating over time. But this is a new low! What a way to ruin a Christmas meal," yet another user noted.

Other users were, however, a little more empathetic towards Swiggy and the delivery agent who brought the order. "Leopold cafe is pathetic since last couple of years! Everything is unhygienic- place, food, kitchen, cutlery, staff, ambience and even furnitures. Please exempt Swiggy's poor delivery boy. He was the messenger, don't shoot the messenger," a user noted.

"Folks abusing Swiggy left and right whereas Leopold has cooked the food. Swiggy just delivers man. Imagine taking a take away on your own and not having Swiggy to blame," a user mentioned.

"Everyone criticizing swiggy in the comments...lol...like what do you expect from them? Should they start unpacking each and every item before delivering? Should they start going through every grain of rice in your biryani (or whatever) and then deliver? It's just a delivery app," yet another user noted.

Founded in 1871 by Iranis, Leopold Cafe is one of the oldest cafes in Mumbai and was a popular hangout for foreign tourists prior to the dastardly 26/11 attacks of 2008. Leopold Cafe was one of the many locations attacked by terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

