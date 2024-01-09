Cold conditions, dense fog grip North India; light rain likely in Delhi today

On Tuesday morning, cold conditions and fog enveloped many parts of North India including Delhi, Lucknow, among others. The national capital saw a drop in the minimum temperature, reaching 6 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility stood at 25-500 metres in many parts of North India. As at 5:30 am, the visibility was recorded as follows -- Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly, Varanasi (Babatpur) and Gorakhpur-25 each, Jhansi, Lucknow and Varanasi-50 each, Sultanpur-500; Rajasthan: Jaisalmer-50, Churu and Kota-200 each, Jaipur-500; Bihar: Purnia-50, Gaya-200.

'Very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow.'

On Monday, Delhi recorded its coldest day of the month so far as the minimum temperature dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average and almost the same as the hill station of Nainital. The Indian Railways on Monday reported that 20 trains en route to Delhi were delayed due to weather-related conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with a possibility of light rain or drizzle.

Dense fog and cold day warning:

The weather department on Monday issued dense fog and cold day warning for several states. It said dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in night/morning hours in some parts of Punjab and in isolated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh on January 9 and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent four days.

"Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in morning in isolated pockets over Jammu division on January 9; over Himachal Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand on 9 and 10 and over Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura during January 10-12," IMD said.

