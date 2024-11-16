Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert tickets sold out! Fans left disappointed, black market resale prices hit Rs 2.6 lakh

The booking for Coldplay’s fourth and bonus concert in Ahmedabad opened at Saturday noon. But fans aren’t too hopeful as the queues on BookMyShow ran into lakhs once again as soon as the tickets went live on the platform.

The iconic British band, Coldplay has announced a second show in Ahmedabad after the first concert sold out within minutes of tickets going live on November 16. The band’s much-anticipated India leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour will now feature two performances in the city, much to the delight of fans.

Coldplay will perform at the massive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025.

Several fans took to X (formally twitter) and shared their disappointment at being relegated to such long queues in their third attempt. The booking for Coldplay’s three concerts in Mumbai in January 2025 went live last month in two shots, but lakhs of fans couldn’t get through because of queues that went up to 8 lakh on BookMyShow.

Coldplay’s much-anticipated Ahmedabad concert tickets went live on BookMyShow at 12 pm today, but fans were dismayed as the tickets sold out within minutes and many popped up on resale platforms like Viagogo at outrageously inflated prices.

This isn’t the first time fans have raised concerns about ticketing mismanagement; similar issues arose during the band’s Mumbai shows.

Viagogo is an online ticket marketplace that facilitates the buying and selling of event tickets. Sellers can set their own prices on the platform, which often leads to inflated ticket prices compared to their original value.

Tickets for Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert on January 25 are currently listed on Viagogo, with one ticket in the Section H section listed for over Rs 2.6 lakh, while least expensive tickets start at Rs 25,000. The tickets for the band's show on January 26 are listed for Rs 96,435 as of 2:27 pm.

Despite BookMyShow’s efforts to control ticket black marketing, which included approaching Maharashtra cyber police following the Mumbai concert’s ticketing issue, the issue of resale of Coldplay tickets on platforms like Viagogo continues.

Viagogo claims it is merely a marketplace where individuals can resell their tickets distancing itself from any direct connection with BookMyShow. However, the platform has faced widespread criticism for its high service fees inflation, and lack of transparency in its pricing structure.

The new announcement of a fifth show, in Ahmedabad, comes following a controversy over reports of black marketing of tickets after they were sold out within minutes. The Enforcement Directorate began a probe in the alleged illegal sale of tickets of concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh after these events were sold out in just minutes on online ticketing platforms. Many of them then landed on unauthorised platforms where they were being sold at exorbitant prices.

Previously, Coldplay announced shows in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025. The band, consisting of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, last graced the Indian stage in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival, also held in Mumbai.