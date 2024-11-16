Coldplay announces 5th show! Concert to take place on Jan 26 in Ahmedabad, tickets to go live on...

There is a major update for all the Coldplay fans. Due to the massive response to the UK band’s shows, which has seen its fourth show also being almost sold out a fifth show has now been added to their Music of the Spheres tour.

The new concert will take place on January 26, 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The waiting room for this second show will open at 12:45 PM IST on November 16, 2024, with tickets going on sale at 1 PM IST.

BookMyShow, the official ticket booking partner, shared the announcement in a post on Instagram, saying, “Due to overwhelming demand, a 5th show has been added in India for Coldplay! The Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025 will now include a performance on January 26 at Narendra Modi Stadium. – Waiting room opens at 12:45 PM IST. – Early access to the waiting room does not guarantee priority access in the queue. – Tickets go live at 1 PM IST. – Once sales begin, users will be assigned a position in the queue through randomisation. – Each user can book up to 4 tickets across all Ahmedabad shows.”

As per the announcement there will be a mystery guest for the event.

The UK band also announced the development in a post on X (formally twitter).

✨ SECOND 2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED



The band will play a second show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 26 January, 2025.



Tickets on sale TODAY at 1PM IST.



Delivered by DHL#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CZoehp0RC7 — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 16, 2024

In September, Coldplay announced two shows on January 18 and 19, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The music group added a third concert on January 21 at the same venue on popular demand. It later announced a fourth show in Ahmedabad as part of the band’s ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025’ citing “incredible fan demand”.

The new announcement of a fifth show, in Ahmedabad, comes following a controversy over reports of black marketing of tickets after they were sold out within minutes. The Enforcement Directorate began a probe in the alleged illegal sale of tickets of concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh after these events were sold out in just minutes on online ticketing platforms. Many of them then landed on unauthorised platforms where they were being sold at exorbitant prices.