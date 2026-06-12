'Where's your innovation?': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw dares startups to find solutions to clean Bengaluru

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder of Biocon, recently challenged startups and entrepreneurs to think bigger while sharing a video of a drone cleaning windows in Bengaluru. The video showed a drone being used for cleaning high-rise building windows and suggested that the technology could also be deployed to wash roads and pavements.

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Alongside the video, she wrote on X, “This is what drones in Bangalore can do – wash windows, roads, pavements n more! Come on, start-ups. Where’s your innovation?”

This is what drones in Bangalore can do - wash windows, roads, pavements n more! Come on start-ups. Where’s your innovation? pic.twitter.com/fwRdEPBBrE — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) June 9, 2026

Debate on social media

Her post quickly went viral, drawing praise, criticism and a broader discussion about the direction of innovation in India. The drone showcased how emerging technology can be used to perform maintenance tasks that are often risky, time-consuming and labour-intensive. Many users viewed the demonstration as an example of practical innovation that addresses real-world problems.

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Some others asked whether Indian startups are focusing enough on solving large-scale social and urban challenges. One user responded that India needs more innovation in drone technology, a point Mazumdar-Shaw endorsed by replying, “Yes, that’s the innovation we need.”

Another user wrote, "Drones need to be deployed for many other problem statements in the country. Also this space is heavily regulated , so deploying drones for many things is not easy. We have many drone startups in the country which have become operational and performing well too"

The conversation soon expanded beyond window cleaning. Users suggested that drones could be used for firefighting in high-rise buildings, monitoring civic infrastructure, assessing damage after heavy rains, identifying illegal dumping of waste, and even supporting urban governance initiatives.

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Others highlighted their potential role in road maintenance and public safety. A user wrote, "Maybe larger drones can be designed as part of the fire brigade team to reach high rise structures more quickly to shoot water or fire extinguisher tools at target area."

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However, not everyone welcomed the idea. Some users expressed concern that increased automation could affect the livelihoods of daily-wage workers involved in cleaning and maintenance jobs. Others pointed to practical challenges associated with operating drones in densely populated urban areas, as well as privacy issues linked to cameras mounted on drones.

A user commented, "Too much water is wasted. There are hydrophobic coatings for office building exterior glass… prevents dust accumulation and staining by water ... It will save washing costs"

Another user commented, "These jobs are already being done by workers. If innovation only means replacing people with drones while ignoring workers' welfare, that's not progress—it's just automation for the sake of it."