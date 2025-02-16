‘Compensate proportionately or...’: Veeba founder Viraj Bahl slams 70-hour workweek as ‘Bats**t crazy idea’

Viraj Bahl, founder of Veeba, has slammed the rising push for extreme workweeks, labeling the idea of 70-hour work schedules as "bats**t crazy." While some industry leaders call for longer hours to boost productivity, Bahl strongly opposes the trend, drawing a clear line between what’s reasonable for founders and their employees.

Speaking on *The Rockford Circle* podcast with Chitrangada Singh, Bahl made his views clear when asked about employees working 70-hour weeks. "It is okay for a founder to work 70 hours because he is the biggest commercial gainer out of it," he said. "To expect your team to do the same? Crazy."

Bahl, who launched Veeba in 2013, doubled down on his stance. "I think the 70-hour work week is a bats**t crazy idea," he said. He stressed that if companies insist on employees clocking such hours, they must offer proportionate compensation. "Either compensate them in the same way you are getting compensated for working 70 hours, proportionately, or do not expect them to work 70 hours,” Bhal, who is also one of the judges in Shark Tank India Season 4, added.

His remarks stand in contrast to the views of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who in 2023 called for employees to work 70-hour weeks to boost India’s productivity. Murthy’s statement sparked heated debates on work culture, with some corporate leaders backing his suggestion. Bahl, however, sees it as an outdated concept.

"Expecting someone to work 70 hours without an equity upside is obsolete," he said. Bahl noted that Veeba has recently reduced its employees' working hours. "At our company, we recently decided to shorten the work hours. We now operate on a 40-hour workweek," he explained.

Bahl’s opposition to long-hour work culture makes him one of the few prominent business leaders to publicly challenge the growing trend. While the debate continues, Veeba’s shift to a 40-hour workweek reflects Bahl’s firm belief that sustainable work conditions benefit both companies and their teams.