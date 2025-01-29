'Hot take: India needs to...': Supporter of Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week wants youngsters to 'Hustle Hard,' netizens react

The debate over long work hours in India has taken a fresh turn after a social media post defended the idea of pushing beyond the standard 40-hour week to fuel economic growth. The post, which surfaced on Grapevine, argued that while a 70-hour workweek may seem excessive, India must prioritize value creation to escape economic stagnation.

The author, posting under the handle GigglyNarwhal, wrote, "India needs to work (create value) a lot more. 70-hour a week might seem stupid [it maybe is if you just value work by hours], but the advice has a deeper truth to it."

Referencing India’s young workforce, the post continued, "If it isn’t creating enough value, then we won’t be able to unlock escape velocity to become a developed nation by 2045. I don’t think most of us in the current generation should aim for the privilege of work-life balance."

The post reignited the storm first kicked off by Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy, who called for young Indians to work 70-hour weeks to drive national progress. Murthy defended his stance, stating, “If we continue to make excuses, we will remain wretched, filthy, and poor.”

The push for long hours has faced sharp criticism. One commenter fired back, "Hot take—you won't generate value/productivity even if you work 140 hours a week. Because productivity or value is estimated in dollar value per hour, and we are a poor f**ing country."*

Another took a different approach: "Work efficiently for 35-37 hours weekly with sufficient breaks. Accept work will never end, so don’t lose yourself in it. Hustle hard but hustle smart."

L&T Chairman S. N. Subrahmanyan fanned the flames further by suggesting a 90-hour workweek, controversially asking, “How long can you stare at your wife?” His remarks drew widespread backlash.

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal dismissed the obsession with long hours, calling it "a big lie being told to this generation." He argued that success depends on effort and strategy, not just hours logged.

The debate continues, with some advocating hustle for national progress and others warning of burnout and declining mental health. One critic summed it up bluntly on the post: "Your health is going to suffer. Your family is going to suffer. Your mental health will be in a pit. Find what is expected of your role and provide value—but don’t kill yourself in the process."