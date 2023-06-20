Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate indicted on human trafficking, rape charges in Romania

Controversial social media star Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other associates were indicted in Romania on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and the two Romanian associates were first arrested in December. Later in March, a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

According to a report by Reuters, the Tate brothers and the two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

The trial will not start immediately.

Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the court's preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers who have U.S. and British nationality with millions of online followers, are the highest profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

(With inputs from Reuters)

