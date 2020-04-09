Coronavirus: 3.5 lakh trucks with Rs 35,000 crore of goods stranded

Around 3.5 lakh trucks are stranded due to coronavirus lockdown as estimated by transporters. These trucks, carrying goods of Rs 35,000 crore are stranded on roads, outside factories and godowns. Right from cars and SUVs to appliances such as ACs, washing machines as well as electrical items and raw material including chemicals, steel and cement are stuck at various points.

According to a report in Times of India, transporters are fearful that the goods are at the risk of damage and pilferage. Absence of food and proper sanitation have driven away many truck drivers who were stranded along with their vehicles. Additionally, there are no helpers to unload the goods at their destinations.

All India Motor Transport Corporation (AIMTC) President Kultaran Singh Atwal told the daily that something needs to be done urgently to help out the transporters. He said that while the government has allowed movement of essential goods, they must also gradually open the route for other goods so that the system can be unclogged.

He added that truck drivers are also braving a lot of difficulties. At places there are no food, medicine, sanitation areas, masks or sanitisers, that has prompted the drivers to abandon the trucks and head back home.

President of Car Carriers' Association Vipul Nanda has said that 1,500 customised container trucks, carrying around 10,000 cars and SUVs are stranded outside various factories and godowns.

Transporters are seeking EMI break for around six months along with an extension of their national movement permits. They are also looking at half-year relief in payment of statutory road tax and goods tax payments.

