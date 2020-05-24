Coronavirus: After Kanika Kapoor, TV actor Kiran Kumar tests COVID-19 positive

TV actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The 74-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine.

The actor said he was asymptomatic and is doing "absolutely fine."

Kumar said he went to a hospital for a regular checkup on May 19, wherein the COVID-19 test was mandatory.

"So I got myself tested and the result was positive," Kumar said.

Kumar said when he went to the hospital he had no cough, fever, or any kind of coronavirus symptoms. Also, it has been 10 days since his checkup, Kumar has shown no symptoms of coronavirus.

"But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There's no fever, no cough, I'm fine and have self quarantined at home," Kumar told PTI.

Kumar revealed that at present his family is staying on the second floor while he is residing on the third floor. The actor will go for the second test on May 26 or May 27.

Kiran has been a part of several films as well as television shows. His projects on the small screen include Miilee, Grihasti, and Zindagi. His filmography includes Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Bobby Jasoos, Brothers, Dhadkan, and others

He has also worked in numerous Bhojpuri and Gujarati television and films.

The first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus was singer Kanika Kapoor after she returned from London in March. She was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on April 6, after getting a negative result on two consecutive tests.

