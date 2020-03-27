Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 positive cases near 1,400, death toll 35; check state-wise tally

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 1,397 on March 31 in India, according to Health Ministry. Death toll due to the pandemic has climbed to 35.

On Tuesday (March 31) alone, India reported 146 new cases of COVID-19. The active cases stand at 1,238, and 123 people have been either cured or discharged and one has migrated. A total of 35 cases have been assigned to states to initiate contract tracing, the health ministry added.

Kerala and Maharashtra are the two states that have witnessed maximum cases of coronavirus. Total confirmed cases in Kerala and Maharashtra till March 31 were 234 and 216, respectively.

However, as per April 1 data of 9.00 AM, Maharashtra has reported two new cases of death, taking the state toll to 12. A 75-year-old man in Mumbai and a 50-year-old man in Palghar district passed away.

In addition to this, 39 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state.

Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (9) so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh (3 each), Delhi, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir (2 each). Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a fatality each.

Coronavirus has also severely afflicted Uttar Pradesh, where the total confirmed cases have surpassed the 100-mark. Yesterday (March 31), the state reported five more positive cases.

The situation is bad in national capital too. Delhi had registered 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 31, 9 pm. 24 positive cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday in the city. This includes people, who took part in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin West. Also, five have been discharged, two have had died and one has migrated out of the country.

In West Bengal, the cases of coronavirus infection have surged to 26. The death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic climbed to four in West Bengal on Wednesday after two patients succumbed to the contagion. Yesterday, the state also reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day rise in the state so far.

Andhra Pradesh saw a quantum jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 21, including 18 who attended the Jamat congregation in New Delhi, testing positive, taking the overall tally to 40 till March 31.

Karnataka reported 83 confirmed cases and there are 79 infections in Telangana. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu reported 74 cases each, followed by Gujarat at 73, and Jammu and Kashmir at 54.

Madhya Pradesh has 47 positive cases and Punjab reported 41 infections. Fourty coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Haryana.

The number of cases has risen to 15 in Bihar. Ladakh and Chandigarh reported 13 cases each.

Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chhattisgarh has eight positive cases, while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far.

Goa has reported five coronavirus cases, while Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Puducherry, Mizoram, and Manipur have reported one case each of coronavirus

