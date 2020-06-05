Coronavirus crisis: 64% of India's cases from 15 districts; new red zones worry for govt

India's total coronavirus tally has reached 2,26,770, including 1,10,960 active cases. Though 1,09,462 patients have recovered too, new hotspot areas are emerging, thus causing worry for the government. As per Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, 64 per cent of India's COVID-19 cases have come from 15 districts, with Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai topping the chart.

Mumbai, one of the biggest global hotspots in terms of coronavirus, contributes 57.37 per cent of the state's cases and 19.94 per cent of India's cases. Delhi's total cases contribute 11.56 per cent of the nation-wide tally.

64% of India's COVID19 cases come from 15 districts/cities. Contribution of top 5 being 52%. Chengalpattu in Tamilnadu is a new addition- it has registered major growth since May 18. We need to dynamically contain new emerging areas. - Amitabh Kant, June 5, 2020

Tamil Nadu's capital has the second-highest share in its total tally at 67.91 per cent. Chennai's national contribution is 8.59 per cent. Ahmedabad's contribution to the state's tally is around 72.11 per cent, while it accounts for 6.39 per cent of the country's cases.

Tamil Nadu's Chengapattu district has been the new addition in the red zone districts. The districts account for 5.26 per cent of the state's total cases and 0.67 per cent of India's total coronavirus tally.

India on Friday has reported its highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases in the past 24-hour. As per union health ministry data, India reported 9,851 new cases of coronavirus since Thursday morning. The death counts in the last 24-hour surged to 273.

India is the world's seventh worst affected nation from coronavirus. In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have more than 10,000. Moreover, in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the COVID positive cases are set to breach 10,000 mark.

Maharashtra's total confirmed cases' tally has surged to 77,793, Tamil Nadu 27,256, Delhi 25,004, and Gujarat 18,584. So far, Rajasthan has registered 9,862 COVID cases, and UP 9,237 cases.

