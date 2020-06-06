Coronavirus crisis: India records highest-ever spike of 9,887 new cases; tally rises to 2.36 lakh

India has reported 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the country stands at 2,36,657, including 1,15,942 active cases, 1,14,073 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,642 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests. Today's rise in COVID-19 cases is the highest single-day spike in terms of both new cases and deaths reported so far.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA ON JUNE 6

On Friday, India reported 9,851 new coronavirus cases and 273 deaths. With today's rise, India has crossed Italy -- one of the worst affected nations due to COVID-19 -- to become the sixth worst-hit nation by the pandemic. In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat are the four states where the COVID cases are more than 10,000. Whereas Uttar Pradesh is set to breach the 10,000 mark.

Maharashtra's total confirmed cases' tally has surged to 80,229, including 2,849 deaths and 35,156 recoveries. Tamil Nadu 28,694 cases, including 232 deaths and 15,762 recoveries. Delhi's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 26,334, including 708 deaths and 10,315 recoveries.

Though 1,14,072 patients have recovered in India so far, new hotspot areas are emerging, thus causing worry for the government. As per Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, India's 64 per cent of COVID-19 cases have come from 15 districts only, with Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai topping the chart.

Mumbai, now one of the biggest global hotspot in terms of coronavirus, contributes 57.37 per cent of the state's cases and 19.94 per cent of the Centre's cases. Delhi's total cases contribute 11.56 per cent of the nation-wide tally.

Tamil Nadu's capital has the second-highest share in its total tally at 67.91 per cent. Chennai's national contribution is 8.59 per cent. Ahmedabad's contribution to the state's tally is around 72.11 per cent, while it accounts for 6.39 per cent of the country's cases.

Tamil Nadu's Chengapattu district has been the new addition in the red zone districts. The districts account for 5.26 per cent of the state's total cases and 0.67 per cent of India's total coronavirus tally.

