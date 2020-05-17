Coronavirus in Delhi: Number of COVID-19 cases, list of containment, red zones in national capital

The total count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in New Delhi crossed the 9,000-mark on Sunday. There are a total of 9,333 cases in the national capital as of date, including 3,926 recoveries and 129 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. The Union Territory recorded 425 new cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones in Delhi remains constant despite the increase in total COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, India recorded 3,970 new COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in one day, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 90,927, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country has also surpassed the virus tally of China where the coronavirus pandemic originally started in December, 2019.
India is now ranked 11th in terms of global coronavirus cases. The country's recovery rate stands at 35.08 per cent. 34,108 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, while one has migrated out of the country.
The district administration announces an area as a containment zone after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases surface.
De-contained zones in national capital:
East Delhi:
- Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
- Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, extension of Delhi
- Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I.P,Extension, Patparganj
- Gali No.9, Pandav Naga, Delhi 110092
- 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H No, 5/387
- Gali no. 5, A Block (From H no. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
West Delhi:
- In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
- In and around are of Hno. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
- In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar
- In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar
- In and around area of B-1/2, Paschim Vihar
- In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar
- In and around area of 11/3, 2nd floor Ashok Nagar
- In and around areas of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motoinagar
South-East Delhi
- E-block (E-284 TO E-294) East of Kailash
- H No. 97 to 107 and H No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, Et of Kailash
- E-, Abu Fazal conclave block
New Delhi
- Bengali Market/Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane
- Shastri Market, including Cluster of South Moti Bagh
Central Delhi District
- Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari
List of Delhi's hotspots:
- Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
- Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- The affected area around House number A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi
- Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi
- Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
- Boundary starting from B-4/200 and covering the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
- House number 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi
- Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- House number 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
- Gali number 2, 3 & 4, Devli Extension, Delhi
- F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sarai and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sarai, New Delhi
- F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi
- Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli (Lake of View Apartment's A-3 included)
- Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
- Dinpur Village
- Gali number 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
- C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi Number- 119
- Plot No.-1294, Sonu Yadav Ka Makkan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi
- RZF-756/7, Gali number 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka, New Delhi
- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
- Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
- Area of Street/Gali number 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
- House number 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
- House number 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
- Gali number 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
- Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
- H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
- House number 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
- Gali number 1, 2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house number 112B, Gali Number 2, New Delhi
- Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 & entire Gali starting from house number CN-854 to house number 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi
- Gali number 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
- 35. Gali number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
- (Whole Gali house number 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi
- Gali number 24 to 28, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area) (Added in Gali Number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi)
- House number F-138 & F-139, Gali number 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi
- B Block Jhangirpuri
- Gali number 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
- 1100 Wali Gali (House number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (House number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (House number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
- G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
- House number 716 to 785, house number 786 to 860, house number 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- G-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- Flat number- 265 to 500 Sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- House number 141 to house number 180, Gali number 14, Kalyanpuri
- Gali number 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
- Gali number 4, from house number J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to house number J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
- Gali Number 4, from house number J- 3/101 to house number J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
- House number 34/156 to house number 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Trilok Puri, Delhi 110091
- House number 300, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to house number 739/16, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi
- E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
- J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
- F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
- Pratapkhand, Jhilmil Colony
- Gali number 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara
- House number 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92
- Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
- 65. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
- EA Block, Inderpuri
- Sadar Bazaar, Central District
- Chandni Mahal, Central District
- Nabi Karim, Central District
- Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
- Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
- Oberoi Apartments
- In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
- In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
- In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
- In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
- In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
- In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi
- In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi
- In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi
- Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar, Delhi
- Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi
- House number 62, Gali number 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
- E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali number 8, Shastri Park, Delhi
- T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi
- A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi
- Gali No. 18, H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur
- Entire Street No. 9, Shalimar Village
- Entire Gali No. 3, Shalimar Village
- Block No. X, from H. No. 303/6, Gali No.1 to H. No. 289 Gali No. 3, Yadav Villa
- Area between Kumhar Gali and Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur
- Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park
- H. No. P-65 and H.No. P-184, Pillanji Village
- Entire affected area including - Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara wali Gali, Thane wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali
- House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh
Also Read: RBI faces herculean task! Borrowing target Rs 22.69 lakh, savings available Rs 14 lakh crore
Also Read: Coronavirus relief: Here's break-up of Modi govt's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package
Also Read: Coronavirus-related debt excluded from default; will big companies rush to avail benefit?