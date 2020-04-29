Coronavirus in India: Deaths cross 1,000; Punjab records highest mortality rate

With 73 new deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, fatalities count crossed 1,000 on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there have been 1,007 coronavirus-related deaths in the country so far. Total cases have climbed to 31,332, of which 22,629 were active cases and 7,695 were cured patients.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the country. Maharashtra alone reported 31 cases of death since yesterday morning. With this, deaths in Maharashtra have touched 400. Gujarat reported 19 new fatalities, taking the death tally to 181. Whereas, Madhya Pradesh reported 10 fresh cases of death, taking the toll to 120.

National capital Delhi has reported 54 deaths, so far, but none in the last 72 hours.

Rajasthan reported 5 new cases of deaths since Tuesday morning. The state has witnessed 51 coronavirus-related deaths.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has surged to 34 after 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, the death count has reached 31, 24, and 25, respectively. In West Bengal, two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the count to 22.

Karnataka, which has so far seen 20 deaths, has not reported any new death since yesterday. Punjab has reported 19 deaths, so far. All other Indian states and Union Territories have reported single-digit deaths or zero deaths as of April 28.

Punjab, which has 322 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths, has the highest mortality rate. Punjab has 5.9 per cent mortality rate. Next in the list is Madhya Pradesh. With 2,387 positive cases, its mortality rate stands at 5.02 per cent.

Gujarat has reported third-highest death rate at 4.83 per cent. Maharashtra, which reported 9,318 coronavirus cases, has reported 4.29 mortality rate. Bihar has the lowest mortality rate at 0.58 per cent, followed by Kerala's 0.82 per cent.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

