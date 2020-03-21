Coronavirus updates: No shortage of commodities, masks, sanitisers; don't panic, says govt

India has registered around 298 cases of COVID-19 so far, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Amid anxiety buying and hoarding of daily essentials as news of markets, shutdown spread over the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government has capped the maximum retail price (MRP) of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle and surgical mask's price at Rs 8 and Rs 10 for 2-ply & 3-ply quality respectively until June 30, 2020. It is also working to increase the production of masks and sanitisers and has asked states to allow deodorant manufacturers to produce sanitisers.

Check out all the timely updates on novel coronavirus outbreak on BusinessToday.In blog

05.10: Government to ramp up production of masks and sanitisers; states asked to allow deodorant manufacturers to produce sanitisers, says official -PTI

05.02: Around 1,700 Indians have been quarantined in India from abroad

05.00: Asymptomatic cases will be tested under 5 days now, this includes symptoms of pnuemonia, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW

04.50: Mock drill on March 22 for emergency response for handling coronavirus cases in govt hospitals, says MoHFW.

04.45: It also said that there's a lot of misinformation about masks and not everybody needed to wear them, social distancing more important.

04.40: MoHFW also said that it conducted training on critical care management at 1,000 places through video conference.

04.30: 262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India today, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on the media briefing on current novel coronavirus situation in India.

04.25: Centre caps MRP of 200ml hand sanitizer at Rs 100

Government has capped the maximum retail price (MRP) of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle and surgical mask's price at Rs 8 and Rs 10 for 2-ply & 3-ply quality respectively until June 30, 2020.

04.15 PM: Railways relaxes refund rules for travel

Indian Railways issued advisory relaxing refund rules for passengers who had booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15 to avoid crowding on trains and encourage social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, reports PTI.

04.00 PM: Goa government shuts borders for mass passenger and tourist vehicles traffic

Due to coronavirus pandemic, Goa government has closed its state borders for mass passenger and tourist vehicles traffic. This is an attempt by the administration to crackdown on inter-state movement as a safety measure, according to IANS.

03.55 PM: Former Rajastan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia tests negative for COVID-19

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus. This is the first report that has come out whereas the second report is expected tomorrow. Vasundhara Raje had attended the party ia party in Lucknow with the famous Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor. Kapoor had returned from London and later tested positive for coronavirus.

03.50 PM: Prime Minister Modi thanked Maldives for their contribution to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to thank the Government of Maldives for making a contribution of $200,000 to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The PM, further stated, "It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic."

Deeply appreciate contribution of USD 200,000 by Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic. @ibusolih - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

03.45 PM: "We are fully prepared to fight coronavirus", says Mansukh Mandaviya

Minister of State for Shipping and Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya said that the nation is fully prepared to fight coronavirus. The central MInister and Rajya Sabha MP also elaborated on the manufacturing of masks and availability of sanitisers and medicines. He said that the government is making 1.5 crore masks everyday and more than 2 crore medicines. MAndaviya also stated that the government is fulfilling the requirement of sanitisers.

03.42 PM: Maha government asks establishments to not terminate employee services or deduct wages

Maharashtra government has asked both private and public sector establishments to not terminate employee services or deduct wages. -PTI

Also read: Coronavirus: Ola, Uber suspend ride-sharing services to promote social distancing

03.38 PM: General Motors to utilise its resources to combat COVID-19

In an attempt to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, General Motors announced that it will help in producing the much -needed ventilators that are pivotal in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

In a bid to help battle the novel #coronaviruspandemic, #GeneralMotors has announced it will use its resources to help produce much-needed ventilators for treating #COVID19 patients.#COVID2019 #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/0CYADaQKTw - IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 21, 2020

03.35 PM: Total number of coronavirus positive cases in Rajasthan reach 23

6 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Rajasthan. 5 people out of these belong to Bhilwara whereas one person belongs to Jaipur, according to IANS.

03.28 PM: Gurugram societies decide to lockdown premises totally

Amid complete pandemonium due to coronavirus, many societies and upscale condomimiums have decided to lockdown their premises completely.

03.25 PM: TV Host Andy Cohen test positive for coronavirus

TV host Andy Cohen took to Instagram to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In his Instagram post,Cohen also thanked all the medical professionals who are 'working tirelessly for all of us'. He also urged people to stay indoors and take good care of themselves.

03.22 PM: National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1 crore to combat COVID-19 threat in J&K

National Conference Chief and Srinagar MP, Farooq Abdullah has released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD or Members of Parliament Local Area Development Fund to counter the novel coronavirus threat in Jammu and Kashmir, according to IANS.

03.20 PM: "Global community should lift the sanctions on Iran": Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister said that the global community should lift sanctions on Iran as the neighbouring country is struggling to handle the coronavirus crisis. Current number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan stand at 510.

03.15 PM: Gujarat reports 6 more coronavirus positive cases

Total number of coronavirus cases has reached 14 in Gujarat as 6 more people test positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

03.10 PM: Tamil Nadu postpones class 10 exams

Following the lead of Maharashtra and Bengal, Tamil Nadu government has postponed class 10 exams to a suitable date reportedly after April 14.

03.05 PM: Vrindavan Temple to be closed till March 31

Vrindavan Temple management has decided to close its premises till March 31 as a safety measure amid coronavirus outbreak, according to India Today.

03.00 PM: UP Roadways to observe Janta Curfew

Uttar Pradesh roadways have decided to suspend interstate bus and metro services from 6 am to 10 pm on March 22 in adherence with the Janta Curfew call given by PM Modi on Thursday.

Also read: Coronavirus update: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 1,000 each for 37 lakh labourers

02.55 PM: US Federal Internal Revenue Service extends IT filing deadline

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that the US Federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending the deadline to file income tax returns till July 15 in an attempt to minimise the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending the federal income tax filing deadline to July 15 as part of the efforts to minimise the economic impact of the #coronaviruspandemic, Treasury Secretary #StevenMnuchin announced.#Covid_19 #COVID2019 Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/I02LxMEULa - IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 21, 2020

02.52 PM: 2 passengers escaped quarantine, found travelling in Rajdhani Express

2 passengers who were supposed to be in mandatory quarantine were found travelling between Bengaluru and Delhi on Rajdhani Express. Both these passengers were immediately deboarded and the authorities disinfected the entire coach. -ANI

02.50 PM: 8 passengers who travelled on Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express test positive for COVID-19

Ministry of Railways said that 8 passengers who travelled from Delhi to Ramagundam on Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express on March 13 have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. -ANI

Ministry of Railways: 8 passengers who had travelled on Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March tested positive for #COVID19 yesterday. https://t.co/ijp6bd5Btg - ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020

02.45 PM: Odisha CM writes to PM Modi regarding postponement of NPR

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought the delay of NPR survey citing the coronavirus outbreak in a letter addeessed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to India Today.

02.42 PM: Pakistan International Airlines cancels all International flights till March 28

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan International Airlines has cancelled all international flights due till March 28. This move will come into effect from 8 pm on March 22. However, this does not mean that the Pakistani Airspace hash been shut, Spokesperson of PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) Abdullah Khan was quoted as saying by ANI.

02.40 PM: Total number of coronavirus positive cases cross 500 in Pakistan

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan reached 510. According to Pakistani authorities, the death toll due to COVID-19 stood at 3.

02:38 PM: Kerala's Kasargod district under lockdown

Kerala's Kasargod district is in a state of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Cases have been registered against 10 shopkeepers for keeping their shops open despite warning.-PTI

02.35 PM: Jammu Kashmir administration to take strict action against people hiding travel histories

Jammu and Kashmir administration has said that strict action will be taken against all those passengers who do not come clean with regards to their travel history at the Srinagar Airport.

02.32 PM: Potato prices increase in West Bengal due to panic buying

Due to panic buying triggered by coronavirus scares, potato prices have soared by at least 20% in West Bengal.-PTI

02.30 PM: Maha government postpones class 10 Board exams

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the Maharashtra government has decided to defer the class 10 Board exams due to coronavirus, according to India Today.

02.25 PM: Number of coronavirus positive cases reach 6 in Haryana

Coronavirus cases in Haryana have reached 6 as of now with two more people, from Faridabad and Panipat respectively testing positive for the virus.

The number of positive #coronavirus cases in #Haryana has risen to six with two more persons -- one each from #Faridabad and #Panipat testing positive for the virus.#COVID #Covid_19 Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/OtRKxRWfuG - IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 21, 2020

02.20 PM: 27 year-old Polish woman died due to novel coronavirus

According to IANS, the woman did not report any underlying symptoms of the novel coronavirus. She died days after giving birth.

A 27-year-old Polish woman without any underlying illness died from the novel #coronavirus just days after giving birth, officials have said.#Covid_19 Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/oYQD1SCwQS - IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 21, 2020

02.10 PM: Karnataka State Road Trannsport Corporation has withdrawn 25% concession provided to senior citizens

In order to minimise their travel amid coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has withdrawn the 25% concession given to senior citizens on bus tickets. -ANI

02.05 PM: Mumbai Metro One to suspend operations on March 22

To encourage people to stay at home and make 'Janta Curfew' a success, Mumbai Metro One will suspend its operations on March 22, Sunday. -ANI

02.00 PM: West Bengal government postpones Board exams

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has decided to postpone board exams for class 12 slated on March 23 and March 25 to April 15. 51 people have been quarantined in West Bengal so far. The state has reported 3 confirmed COVID-19 case so far.

01.50 PM: 3 new coronavirus positive cases confirmed in Karnataka

Total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 18 in Karnataka after confirmation of 3 new coronavirus positive cases. For case management of COVID-19, 48 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been identified. -ANI

01.41 PM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says all pressers of the Delhi government to take place digitally

In a latest tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said due to the coronavirus pandemic, all press conferences will be conducted digitally now. He also said in his tweet that journalists were at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

All Delhi Govt. press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It's very important that all journalists, who are on the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment. - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 21, 2020

01.38 PM: Refund can be taken on submission of tickets up to 45 days from date of journey for trains canceled from March 21 to April 15-PTI

01.30 PM: Samples of 28 people who came in contact with UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh have tested negative for COVID-19, says KGMU Hospital

12.53 PM: Couple in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district booked for allegedly failing to inform authorities about recent trip to Thailand.

12.50 PM: One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Gujarat; total rises to eight.

12.49 PM: The government has launched a WhatsApp number to ensure people receive accurate information when it comes to coronavirus outbreak in India. "Sharing correct information, avoiding incorrect panic," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

9.03 AM: White House staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country. "This evening we were notified that a member of the office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President, said in a statement.

8.59 AM: Iran coronavirus death toll jumps 149 to 1,433:

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 149 to 1,433 on Friday, a health ministry official tweeted, adding that that total number of confirmed infections had increased by 1,237 to 19,644. Iran is one of the countries outside China most affected by the pandemic. - Reuters

8.45 AM: Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday, an increase of 18.4% - by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago. On Thursday, Italy overtook China as the country to register most deaths from the highly contagious virus. Until Friday, Italy had never recorded more than 475 deaths in a single day, while China, where the contagion has slowed sharply, has never reported more than 150. - Reuters

8.30 AM: IndiGo announces flight cut on Sunday

IndiGo said on Friday that it will be operating 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' would be in force. Moreover, as the airline has seen reduction in demand due to the pandemic, it will be operating 25 per cent less domestic flights for now.

Also read: Janta curfew: IndiGo to operate only 60% domestic flights on Sunday

8.15 AM: Govt stares at gear shortage

Public sector company HLL Lifecare Ltd, the government's sole procurement agency for personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for use by healthcare professionals, seems to be struggling to match the supply-demand gap in wake of the rising demand. HLL has the Health Ministry's sole mandate to source 7.25 lakh body-coveralls (also called hazmat-or hazardous materials-suits); 60 lakh N-95 masks and 1 crore 3 Or 2-ply face masks.

Also read: Centre stares at shortage as sole procurer of COVID-19 gear struggles to supply

8.00 AM: US praises India on SAARC COVID-19 initiative

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and praised India's COVID-19 initiative for SAARC countries, the Pentagon said. The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and underscored their commitment to close communication during this period in order to maintain momentum on initiatives that reinforce their comprehensive global partnership, the Pentagon said in a readout of the call.

Also read: US praises India's COVID-19 initiative for SAARC countries