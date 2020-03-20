Coronavirus in Maharashtra: All non-essential shops, offices to shut in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a lockdown of all non-essential shops and offices in Mumbai, MMR region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. The announcement on Friday came after three new cases of coronavirus emerged in the state. The Chief Minister added that employees of all offices will have to work from home. In case such a situation is not possible, offices will have to shut operations.

CM Thackeray also said that as of now there is no plan to stop local trains and bus services. He said that the state is undertaking such stringent measures as people are not practicing social distancing. He said that the government is also working on ways to cushion the financial crisis in the state and the government will announce the measures soon.

The number of cases in Maharashtra has increased to 52 after three people were tested positive on Friday. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that one case each from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Mumbai have been detected.

"Today 3 more people tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the state to 52. Five people, who were admitted earlier, have now tested negative. They are about to be discharged but they will be kept under surveillance for 14 days," said the health minister.

Meanwhile, fresh cases have erupted across the country. Four new cases have emerged in Lucknow, while a woman has tested positive in Mohali. A new case has surfaced in West Bengal as well. Two cases emerged in Uttarakhand. The infected are India Forest Service (IFS) trainees, reported ANI. "Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy has been put under lockdown after two IFS trainees were found positive," said Amita Upreti, Director General of Uttarakhand Health Department.

Three new cases have been reported in Gujarat as well. The total number of cases in Gujarat is now five, including one in Rajkot, two in Ahmedabad, one each in Vadodara and Surat.

Another death has been reported in Jaipur, taking the total death figure to five.

