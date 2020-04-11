Coronavirus Highlights: Telangana extends lockdown till April 30

Total Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the CMs of various states to discuss the possibility of the extension of the lockdown. Most states voted in favour of the extension. Maharashtra and West Bengal have announced extension of lockdown till April 30. It is likely that the lockdown is stretched by two more weeks. Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajashthan, UP were some of the states to vote in favour of a national extension. Meanwhile Odisha and Punjab have already announced an extension. State governments have now announced containment zones that will further restrict the movement of the residents. Delhi, Gurugram and Gautam Buddha Nagar aka Noida have all announced containment zones as cases have increased steadily. Additionally, Indore has emerged as one of the most-severely impacted cities. As many as 30 deaths have been reported in the city. So far, according to data by the Health Ministry, India has 6,634 active cases, while 242 have succumbed to coronavirus. As per the ministry data, 652 have been cured or discharged. The number of cases is the highest in Maharashtra at 1,574, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with 911 and 903 cases, respectively.

10.43 pm: Case registered against Kupwara man for hiding travel histry to Nizamuddin

Kupwara Police in Jammu and Kashmir have registered a case against one person for concealing travel history to Delhi Nizamuddin. Police sources said that he had returned home on March 22 and kept roaming in his immediate neighbourhood for more than 15 days. His residential area declared as red zone.

10.09 pm: Hotel staff in Mumbai hospitalised after found COVID-19 positive

Six staff members of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai have been hospitalised after testing positive for novel coronavirus with symptoms, according to sources. The employees are in stable condition and under medical care. "Taj hotel employees are being treated at the Bombay Hospital and their condition is stable right now," Dr Gautam Bhansali, the hospital's consultant surgeon, told India Today.

9.51 pm: Delhi govt clears proposal to give Rs 5,000 to public transport drivers

Delhi government has cleared the proposal to give Rs 5,000 to drivers of auto rickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxi cab, Eco-friendly Sewa, e-rickshaws, school cabs, etc to help them tide over the coronavirus crisis. The drivers will have to present valid PSV badge and driving licence to avail this benefit.

9.45 pm: Coronavirus news: Case lodged against 28 foreigners in Jharkhand

Jharkhand DGP MV Rao informed that case has been lodged against 28 foreigners who had come here on a tourist visa for taking part in religious activities. These people are under quarantine right now, and will be produced before the court and sent to jail after their quarantine period finishes, Rao added.

9.37 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: 166 new cases reported; death toll at 19

Delhi government has confirmed that the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital is 1069, whereas 19 patients have succumbed to the respiratory disease. As on April 11, 166 new cases have been reported in Delhi of which 128 are 'Under Special Operations'.

9.29 pm: Indigo says one of its employees has died due to coronavirus in Chennai.

9.22 pm: Telangana extends lockdown till April 30

Telangana goernment has decided to extend the lockdown in view of novel coronavirus outbreak till Apil 30, announced Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

9.19 pm: Coronavirus impact: LIC gives 30-day extension for premiums due in March. April

Insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India has granted an extension of 30 days for premiums due in March and April to help policyholders amid the coronavirus crisis. For February premiums that had grace periods till March 22, relaxation is allowed till April 15, LIC said in a statement.

8:30 PM: Hydroxychloroquine has no approval as anti-Malarial drug in India: IPCA Lab

A myth is going viral across social media that Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is an anti-Malarial drug. But in India, it has no approval as an anti-Malarial drug, ANI quoted Ajit Kumar Jain, Joint Managing Director, IPCA Laboratories, Mumbai, as saying.

"We have a capacity to produce around 20 tonnes of HCQ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) in a month that can make 10 crore tablets," he added.

8:25 PM: All 46 Tablighi Jamaat members tested negative for COVID19: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The Goa government, which has quarantined 46 Tablighi Jamaat members have tested negative for coronavirus, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. "All 46 Tablighi Jamaat followers (10 out of 46 attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi) have tested negative for COVID19," he said.

8:15 PM: Repurposed industrial respirator could free ventilators for coronavirus patients

Researchers from the University of Michigan have developed a new, portable and mass-producible helmet system to provide support for COVID-19 patients, protect health care workers and safeguard hospital systems.

The system draws oxygen, as well as room air, into the helmet, while pulling exhaled air and any other outflow through a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, clearing it of the virus. The research team says it is lightweight, disposable and has a retractable face shield, allowing easy access to the mouth for food and hygienic needs.

8:10 PM: Landlords may face action for evicting doctors and nurses: NSA

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Saturday said that strict action will be taken against landlords asking doctors and nurses who are treating Covid-19 patients to vacate houses. The order came after woes of the medical personnel surfacing on Twitter and Facebook.

8:05 PM: PM Modi asks council of ministers to resume work from Monday

Amid ongoing speculation over extension of the national lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all council of ministries to resume work with Standard procedures of social distancing from Monday, according to a India Today report.

Senior officers have also been asked to report to work from Monday. The ministries will resume work with Class 2, 3 and 4 staff working on a rotational basis, the report said.

7:55 PM: No coronavirus positive cases reported in Gurugram district in last 72 hours

No COVID19 positive cases reported in Gurugram district in the last 72 hours. The total number of active positive cases in the district is 18, while 14 patients have been discharged , says Gurugram Health Department, Haryana.

7:50 PM: Delhi govt starts process to give Rs 5,000 to auto, cab drivers

Delhi Government has initiated the process of providing one-time financial help of Rs 5000 to auto-rickshaw, taxi, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, Maxi Cab, Eco-Friendly Sewa, E-Rickshaws and school cab drivers. The process of taking applications will start on April 13, according to ANI report.

7:40 PM: Extend lockdown, but economic activities should continue, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that it has suggested central government that lockdown should be extended but economic activities should continue. "From Monday, OPDs of private and government hospitals will begin to function. While from today, fisheries activities have started in the state," he said.

7:30 PM: Anand Mahindra lauds Maharashtra govt's measures to combat coronavirus spread

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday took to social media to appreciate the proactive measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"You're leading from the front. As supply chains are interwoven with other chains. We need incentives for migrant labour to return to farms & for loading/unloading. Please also allow farmers' markets in urban areas with appropriate distancing protocols," he tweeted.

7:15 PM: IAF continues its support towards fight against Covid-19

Indian Air Force (IAF) has continued its support to undertake any task for complementing the efforts of the government to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. "All efforts are being made to ensure timely delivery of the essential medical supplies and ration to the nodal points of various States, thereby equipping the State governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively and efficiently," IAF said in a statement on Saturday.

During the last few days, IAF airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to various States across the country including Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Nagaland and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, it said.

7:10 PM: Mumbai reports 189 new cases, 11 deaths on Saturday

Mumbai saw 189 new cases of coronavirus cases and 11 deaths related to the virus today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 1,182 and deaths at 75. Of the 11 deaths reported today, 10 had comorbidities and age-related factors, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

7:00 PM: Tamil Nadu reports 58 new COVID19 cases

As many as 58 new COVID19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, taking total number of positive cases in the state to 969 and death toll 10, says Tamil Nadu chief secretary K Shanmugam.

6.40 pm: Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 242; total cases at 7,529

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 6,634 active cases of coronavirus in the country, whereas 242 patients have lost their lives to the disease. The total number of cases is 7,529.

6.36 pm: Police marks vehicles of COVID-19 lockdown violators with white paint

6.34 pm: IAF airlifts 9,000 kg of raw material for PPEs

6.24 pm: Coronavirus update: West Bengal extends lockdown till April 30

After a meeting with PM Narednra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state is in favour of extending the coronavirus lockdown till April 30. Banerjee added that schools in West Bengal will remain close till June 10. The West Bengal CM also professed a Rs 10 lakh crore package for states to combat the coronavirus pandemic

6.13 pm: Rajiv Bajaj advocates homeopathy as treatment for coronavirus

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has suggested that homeopathy can help people develop immunity against novel coronavirus. In an interview with India Today, Bajaj said that homeopathy has been effective in similar pandemics. He also said that lockdown is not the answer to COVID-19 as it hinders herd immunity.

6.00 pm: Zydus Cadilla CEO Pankaj Patel says that Indian pharmaceutical industry has ramped up production of hydroxychloroquine tablets substantially.

5.45 pm: Locals in Sukna, Siliguri in West Bengal raise funds, supply food packets to daily wage labourers left jobless due to coronavirus lockdown

5.35 pm: School in West Bengal to remain close till June 10: CM Mamata Banerjee

5.29 pm: Govt approves innovative coronavirus treatment

5.27 pm: Maharshtra extends coronavirus lockdown till April 30

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has announced that lockdown in the state will be extended at least till April 30. Thackeray urged people to remain inside their homes, and to wear masks if they have to go outside.

5.18 pm: 17 new COVID-19 cases in J&K; total positive cases at 224

5.11 pm: One inmate transferred to Jabalpur Central Jail from Indore tests positive for coronavirus

5.10 pm: Coronavirus news: 6 new cases in West Bengal; total tally at 95, informes CM Mamata Banerjee

5.00 pm: Coronavirus news: Over 31 crore benefitted from DBT under PM-GKY

Ministry of Finance has said that direct benefit transfers amounting to Rs 28,256 crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package have benefitted 31.77 crore benficiaries.

4.47 pm: Coronavirus update: Indian rapid response team arrives in Kuwait

4.35 pm: MHA writes to West bengal over dilution of lockdown in parts of Kolkata

Ministry of Home Affairs has written to West Bengal government over alleged dilution of lockdown in parts of Kolkata. This letter was sent ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers. The letter lists seven regions in Kolkata - Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiabruz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala - where people have allegedly been thronging markets in violation of social distancing norms. The letter added that police have allowed religious gatherings and free ration is being provided by political leaders instead of the institutional delivery system, which could have led to more coronavirus cases.

4:23 pm: With no lockdown, we would have had 2 lakh cases: Health Ministry

Health Ministry has said that with no lockdown and no measures in place, India would have had 2 lakh cases so far. Joint Secy Lav Agarwal said that containment and isolatiion very important to fight coronavirus.

4:20 pm: PM Modi won't address nation tonight: Government sources

4:15 pm: MHA seeks security for doctors

MHA has asked states and UTs to provide security to doctors and other medical staff in the facilities where they are working.

4:10 pm: 585 COVID-19 hospitals, 1 lakh isolation beds in India

Health Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal has said that India has 586 coronavirus hospitals and as many as 1 lakh isolation beds. He said that India's approach has been proactive and that a graded apprach is being followed.

4:06 pm: Gradation likely in extended lockdown

Unlike the current lockdown that is all-pervasive, the extended lockdown might be graded. Already multiple states have earmarked containment zones where no form of movement is allowed. Additionally, cities like Delhi are also planning buffer zones that may be outside the containment zones and some form of activity might be allowed. However, there have been no announcements on these. Prime Minister Modi might speak on these issues while announcing the lockdown.

4:00 pm: PM Modi to address nation

After the video coference, PM Modi is likely to address the nation. While some sources have said that the Prime Minister is likely to address the nation tonight, some have said that tomorrow or day after is equally likely.

3:50 pm: PM Modi speaks about India's future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will work towards both jaan and jahaan. "Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi," he said. He said that entails a future where people care about their duties, aspects and follow the government's directions. He added that it will be important for a prosperous and healthy future for India.

3:40 pm: Jaan hai toh jahan hai, says PM Modi

During the video conference call, Prime Minister reiterated what he said in his first lockdown message. He said that he would put the life and welfare of every Indian before anything else. He said in order to do so, social distancing and lockdown are very important.

3:30 pm: Lockdown extension right decision, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who voted in favour of the extension said that the extension is the right decision.

3:07 pm: PM Modi video conference ends

According to sources, here's the outcome of the PM Modi-CMs video conference meet:

After majority CMs voted for it, the government is considering extending the lockdown

The lockdown might extend by two more weeks

Govt will work with states to plan a staggered exit

Relaxation for agriculture and industries likely

Centre is working to finalise the contours of the extension

2:56 pm: Prisoners stitch PPEs

Jail inmates in Uttar Pradesh are stitching Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the medical professionals. Speaking to India Today, Director General (DG) Prison Anand Kumar said "In these uncertain times help and assistance has been forthcoming from the most unexpected section of society, namely the jail inmates of UP. Prisoners in all 67 jails in the state have stitched more than 5 lakh masks in less than a month time. Now work of stitching PPE kits for health workers has also begun. Fifty sets of PPEs including face shield masks and full body aprons have been stitched as per specifications and handed over to the director of Balrampur hospital. A hundred more such sets are in the pipeline."

2:46 pm: Screening of Dharavi residents

Residents of Dharavi slum in Mumbai will be screened from today onwards. BMC is being helped by a team of 150 doctors. So far four people have died in Dharavi. Maharashtra is the most severly-impacted state in the country.

Out of the pension he receives, Former Prime Minster @H_D_Devegowda has contributed Rs. 1,00,000/- each to PM Cares Fund, Govt. of Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

2:41 pm: HD Devegowda donates to PM CARES fund

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda has donated Rs 1 lakh from the pension he receives to PM CARES fund as well as to Kerala and Karnataka CMs' relief funds.

I urge the state government to immediately announce relief package to farmers by way of direct benefit transfer mechanism and purchase all the agricultural produce so as to avoid farmer suicides.

2:37 pm: Dharavi coronavirus cases

Coronavirus death toll in Dharavi has increased to 4. The latest person to succumb to coronavirus is an 80-year-old man who died at Kasturba Hospital.

2:30 pm: Rajasthan and Uttarakhand vote for extension

Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are the latest states to vote for a national extension of the 21-day lockdown. Rajasthan CM Ashik Gehlot also spoke about the farmers and said that proper strategies must be in place to ensure help. Before this, Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra and UP also urged for a lockdown extension.

2:19 pm: HD Kumaraswamy asks Centre to support farmers

Former Karnataka CM HD kumaraswamy urged the Centre to support farmers who are throwing away their produce in despair amid the coronavirus lockdown. He asked the Centre to ensure swift action.

2:13 pm: PM Modi video conference: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot signs in

2:07 pm: Zydus Cadila CEO says that production of HCQ considerably ramped up

Zydus Cadila CEO Pankaj Patel said that the production of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has been considerably increased. He said that 20 crore tablets have been produced by the pharma industry. He added that there's stock not only for domestic use but also for exports. Zydus will also produce 30 tonnes of API, he said.

2:03 pm: Ratan Tata busts a fake message on coronavirus attributed to him

Ratan Tata took to twitter to bust a circulating message on coronavirus attributed to him. The post says that while experts believe there will be an economic downfall, he believes that the experts know nothing about the human spirit. Ratan Tata said that if he had to say anything, he would convey it through his official channels.

1:55 pm: PM video conference: UP CM votes for extension

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also voted for a national extension of the 21-day lockdown. Along with Delhi, Punjab and Maharashtra, 10 out of the 11 states have voted for extension of the lockdown.

1:45 pm: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa interacts with PM

During PM Modi's video conference Yediyurappa said that the Karnataka govt is doing everything it can to control the spread of coronavirus. He also urged people to stay at home furing the lockdown.

1:40 pm: West Bengal imposes 'total lockdown' in 10 hotspots

The West Bengal government will impose a 14-day 'total lockdown' in 10 hotspots. "Areas from where there is high possibility of the spread of the disease we are calling them hotspots. We are not naming them... We will be imposing total lockdown...This measure will cause more inconvenience to people but we have no choice... We have to impose total lockdown as we don't want the cases to spread like wildfire. Stricter protocol will be in place in these areas. The administration will arrange for everything like food, water, and even medical support," the chief secretary said.

1:30 pm: Maharashtra corporator booked for lockdown violations

A BJP corporator in Maharashtra has been booked for violating lockdown restrictions. Ajay Bahira was later released on bail. He was arrested for celebrating his birthday with friends amid the lockdown. Along with the corporator, 11 others were also arrested.

1:25 pm: Coronavirus in Karnataka

Coronavirus cases in Karnataka has risen to 214. Between 7pm on Friday and 12pm today, seven people have been reported positive.

1:15 pm: Punjab CM says testing must be increased

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that more testing facilities need to be set up. During the video conference with PM Modi, the CM also said that poor must be helped during this time of crisis.

1:10 pm: Amma canteen on a feeding spree

Amma canteen that serves 5 lakh people daily is now serving 11 lakh people. Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash said that they monitor the inventory for Amma canteen and it is sufficient for now. He added that everyone in need of food will be served at the canteen.

1:00 pm: PM Modi video conference

Here's what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggested on the lifting of the lockdown:

He voted for the lockdown to be extended till at least the end of April

Kejriwal said not even phase-wise lifting of restrictions is a good idea

No point of state-wise lockdown, it should be on a national-level

Road, air, rail transport should not open under any circumstances

12:50 pm: Coronavirus in Punjab

Coronavirus cases in Punjab is on a steady rise. Number of case in Mohali has reached 50 with 34 cases in Jawaharpur village. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh has urged PM Mod to extend the lockdown at least by a fortnight, keeping in mind the increase in numbers.

12:40 pm: PM Modi vide conference: Delhi, Punjab Maharashtra vote for extension

The Prime Minister has spoken to five Chief Ministers so far. Out of the five states, Delhi, Punjab and Maharashtra have voted for an extension of the lockdown. Delhi and Maharashtra are two of the most severely-impacted states in the country.

12:30 pm: In case of extension will it be a state-wise affair?

There is a possibility that in case the lockdown is extended it would be a state-wise affair. However, Delhi CM Kejriwal does not feel that this would solve the problem and batted for a nationwide extension. "This decision should be done at the national level. If the states decide at their level, then it will not have that much effect," he said during PM Modi's video conference.

12:20 pm: Tablighi Jamaat member commits suicide

A thirty year old Tabliqi Jamaat Member has committed suicide at a hospital in Akola. He had tested positive to Covid19 on Friday. According to sources, the deceased is a native of Assam and had come to Akola with Tabliqi Jamaat members after attending the Merkaz event at Nizamuddin. He had developed symptoms and he himself approached the hospital.

12:10 pm: PM Modi video conference: Arvind Kejriwal requests for extension of lockdown

12:05 pm: Prohibit public use of tobacco: MHA to states

The Union Health Ministry has asked all states to prohibit the use and spitting of smokeless tobacco in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Chewing smokeless tobacco products, paan masala and areca nut (supari) increases the production of saliva followed by a very strong urge to spit. Spitting in public places could enhance the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the ministry said in a letter.

12:01 pm: Ranjan Gogoi's mother donates to PM CARES

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's mother Shanti Gogoidonated Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund. Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha received the cheque from Shati Gogoi on Friday.

11:45 am: PM Modi during the video conference

11:40 am: PM Modi video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been spotted wearing a homemade mask. Chief Ministers of states who are interacting with the PM are also wearing face masks as states make it mandatory to wear.

11:35 am: Coronavirus tracker: State-wise tally

Some states have seen a sudden spike in cases while some states are still in single-digit cases. Maharashtra has been one of the severly impacted states, with the toll crossing 1,500. Meanwhile, Tripura reported its second case today. Here's a lowdown:

11:30 am: Coronavirus lockdown: How to make WFH safer?

As people work from home, cyber crime has also seen a spike. PIB tells you how to work safely from home.

11:20 am: Fishing activity exempted from lockdown restrictions

Fishing and aquaculture activity has been exmpted from the lockdown restrictions, as mentioned in a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Harvesting, processing, marketing, movement of fish and shrimps have been exempted from the lockdown.

11:15 am: PM Modi video conference with CMs begin

11:10 am: India-Nepal border tightened

Amid intelligence inputs that around 50 infected people are planning to sneak in to the country, the India-Nepal border has been tightened. Bihar's borders with Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal have been sealed with a view of preventing outsiders from entering the state.

11:05 am: Coronavirus in Gujarat

Gujarat has reported 54 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 432. The state health department said that Ahmedabad and Vadodara are the two most-severly infected cities in the state. Ahmedabad has reported 228 cases, while Vadodara has reported 77 cases.

11:00 am: 13,500 PPE kits for Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 13,500 PPE kits are being brought to the godowns. This comment comes after he said on Friday that rapid testing kits are yet to arrive.

10:50 am: Delhi containment zones: 30 areas sealed

Nizamuddin West is one of the 30 areas in Delhi that have been earmarked as a containment zone.

10:45 am: PM Modi video conference

The Prime Minister is scheduled to discuss the matter of extension of the lockdown via video conference. He will speak to the CMs of various states and take into account their opinion. The 21-day lockdown is scheduled to lasttill April 14.

10:40 am: P Chidambaram asks CMs to talk to PM to remonetise the poor

P Chidambaram posted a series of tweets urging the Chief Ministers from Congress party to tell the Prime Minister to transfer cash to the poor. He said that they have lost their savings as well as their jobs in the last 18 days. PM should remonetise the poor, he said.

10:30 am: Bhilwara sarpanch slams Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

Bhilwara sarpanch Kismat Gurjar slammed Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for seeking credit for the Bhilwara containment model. She said that the ones responsible for the success and implementation of the containment model are the people of Bhilwara and the various organisations involved.

10:25 am: Indore a hotspot

Fourteen people have been found positive in Indore, taking the total cases to 249. Additionally, the city has reported 30 deaths so far. According to Chief Medical an Health Officer (CMHO) 12 perople were discharged yesterday as they recovered from COVID-19.

10:20 am: Visuals from Chandni Mahal after containment

10:10 am: Indore emerges as coronavirus hotspot

With the death toll in Indore reaching 30, Indore has emerged as one of the most severely impacted cities in the country. Three more people -- aged 77, 65 and 52 -- succumbed to coronavirus.

10:05 am: Coronavirus sealing in Thane

Maharashtra's Thane district administration sealed the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur towns as cases continue to rise. Movement of people in and out of these towns will be restricted. No vehicles will be allowed either. Those found violating the restriction orders will be penalised.

10:00 am: Kerala coronavirus cases

Third patient has died in Kerala. The deceased was a 71-year-old resident of Puducherry's Mahe area. He was in a critical condition and his kidneys had given up. The deceased was also using a ventilator. The victim passed away at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

9:55 am: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

9:50 am: Coronavirus in Jharkhand

The number of cases in Jharkhand has increased to 17 after three people were tested positive. One case each from Ranchi, Koderma and Hazaribagh have been reported as mentioned by Health Secy Nitin Madan Kilkarni.

9:45 am: Karnataka BJP MLA organises birthday bash amid lockdown

Flouting lockdown norms, BJP MLA from Turuvekere constituency, M Jayaram celebrated his birthday with a bash on Friday. People gathered in Gubbi taluk to celebrate the MLA's birthday. Meanwhile, people from across the country are being penalised for violating restriction norms.

9:40 am: Delhi coronavirus cases: 3 dead in Chandni Mahal

Chandni Mahal in Delhi has been declared a containment zones after three people died in three days. There are 102 people staying in dfferent religious locations within the area. Out of that 52 have been tested positive. The DM has said that interaction between positive and residentss cannot be ruled out.

9:35 am: Coronavirus in China: 46 new cases

While the increase in cases has slowed down, China is still reporting new cases. The National Health Commission said 46 new cases were reported on Friday, including 42 involving travellers from overseas.

9:30 am: Coronavirus impact on economy

India's export sector could lose nearly 15 million jobs amid the lockdown due to fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) told the government. With the cancellation of 50 per cent of the export orders, the sector is also expecting a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs), Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO also said.

9:23 am: Coronavirus in UP

Three more cases have been found in Lucknow. Three more have been found in Agra as well. So far, the number of cases in Uttar Pradesh is 431 at April 11 8am, according to the official data by Health Ministry.

9:20 am: Italy extends coronavirus lockdown

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday extended its nationwide lockdown until May 3, though he said a few types of shops would be allowed to re-open next week. "This is a difficult but necessary decision for which I take all political responsibility," Conte told a news conference.

9:10 am: Social distancing gone for toss as people rush to market

Even as cases are on a sharp rise, people have been found violating social distancing norms. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, people rushed to the Okhla market to gather vegetables and fruits.