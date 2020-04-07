Coronavirus Highlights: COVID-19 claims 124 lives; infects 4,789 in India so far

India coronavirus live updates: The Health Ministry said in its routine briefing on Tuesday that a study has shown that a COVID-19 infected person can infect only 2.5 persons during the lockdown. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that with R-naught (how many people an infected person can infect) of 2.5, if a person does not follow the lockdown or social distancing guidelines, an infected person can further infect 406 people in 30 days. However, if the lockdown or social exposure is lessened by 75%, then the person is capable of infection 2.5 people.

Presently, India has a total of 4,789 active cases, 353 have been cured or discharged or migrated. Meanwhile, the country's death toll has risen to 124, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to be ready for a long fight as he told the ministers to plan a slow exit from the nationwide lockdown. Globally, while China has been reporting less COVID-19 cases since March, they have surged in the US. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of London hospital after his novel coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday. He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday after manifesting persistent COVID-19 symptoms. The prime minister was tested positive for the respiratory infection 10 days ago. Boris Johnson's office released a statement after he was shifted to the ICU.

10.48 pm: India Coronavirus Tracker: Total cases at 4,789; death toll rises to 124

10:30 pm: 1,14,015 samples tested for COVID-19 untill 9 pm, says ICMR

A total of 1,14,015 samples have been tested for COVID-19, as of 9 pm today, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

10:25 pm: Air India runs special charter flight for US passengers

A Special Passenger Charter flight of Air India carrying 98 adults and 1 infant US-bound passengers takes off to Mumbai from Hyderabad International Airport. Passengers to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in US, say officials at Hyderabad Airport.

10:20 pm: 25 More positive cases reported in Delhi

As many as 25 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi on Tuesday. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 550, of which 331 cases are related to Nizamuddin Markaz event, says Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

10:15 pm: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand as of 6 pm today, says Uttarakhand Health Department. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 31.

10:10pm: Coronavirus lockdown: BMC helpline receives 3,000 calls, mostly for grocery

Amid ongoing lockdown, the 24x7 helpline number of the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been receiving many requests from Mumbaikars, most asking for grocery related help. The BMC helpline number is 1800-22-1292 and is active between 9 am and 9 pm every day to help homeless, stranded labourers whoo can seek food packets, grocery packets and temporary shelter.

10:00 pm: US President Trump accuses WHO of being 'China centric'

US, President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the World Health Organisation (WHO) of being "very China centric", though being "largely funded by the United States".

"The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?," Trump tweeted.

9:50 pm: Case registered against 7 doctors, 3 nurses in MP's Narsinghpur

A case was registered against seven doctors and three nurses in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. "It has been found that these doctors and nurses have been absent during duty hours without any permission or sanctioned leave," says Gurkaran Singh, SP Narsinghpur.

9:40 pm: DRDO made sanitisation chamber deployed at AIIMS, Delhi

A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) made disinfectant chamber was deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill COVID-19 and will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus, says DRDO.

A Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) made disinfectant chamber was today deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill #COVID19 & will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus: DRDO pic.twitter.com/iSltei5u91 ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020 9:20 pm: Telagana reports 40 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday Telagana on Tuesday reported 40 new COVID-19 positive cases, Takingtotal positive cases in the state to 348, according to Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana. 9:00 pm: IRCTC suspends Kashi Mahakal, Tejas Express train services till April 30 In view of rapid spread of COVID-19 in Indian, IRCTC has suspended train services of its three private trains till April 30, 2020. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering and tourism of Indian Railways, operates three private trains, Varanasi-Indore Kashi Mahakal Express, Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express. 8.09 pm: Nizamuddin Markaz row: Case registered in Uttarakhand against 2 Tablighi Jamaat attendees who are yet to surrender On April 5, DGP had appealed to the people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi to come forward. After the appeal 180 people have come forward. But two persons are yet to surrender so we have registered case against them: Ashok Kumar, ADG, Law&Order, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/HuXfmsfifn ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020 8.05 pm: PM Modi talks to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik on coronavirus They agreed that both countries would extend all possible support to each other in dealing with the crisis.The Sultan assured PM about the safety & wellbeing of the Indian community in Oman. He also thanked PM for the recent support provided by GoI to Omani citizens in India: PMO https://t.co/HqrpyhSYNl ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020 7.47 pm: Maharashtra first state to cross 1,000 coronavirus cases Maharashtra reported 150 more coronavirus positive cases. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,018, stated Maharashtra Health Department. 7.20 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai sees 5 COVID-19 deaths today Mumbai registered 100 new coronavirus positive cases and 5 deaths today. Public Health Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that COVID-19 death toll in the city has risen to 40, whereas the total number of positive cases stand at 590. 7.10 pm: Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 124 India has seen 4,789 cases of coronavirus so far, whereas the 124 patients have lost their lives to the respiratory infection so far, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The ministry stated that by 6 PM on April 7, 4,312 coronavirus patients are under treatment, whereas 352 patients have been cured and discharged. 583 more cases and 13 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. 7.09 pm: International Court of Justice suspends operations till May 31 The International Court of Justice has decided to extend the period during which no hearings or judicial meetings will be held to May 31. Visits are also cancelled until the end of May. 6.35 pm: Coranavirus updates: 7 antibody rapid tests approved National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has approved 7 antibody rapid tests for diagnosis of coronavirus. National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune has validated 7 antibody-based rapid tests and found them to be satisfactory. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kX97cL5dWx ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020 6.32 pm: Coronavirus in India: ICMR-led research network on the anvil National Task Force has recommended establishing 'India #COVID19 Clinical Research Collaborative Network' to enhance clinical understanding of coronavirus for developing specific clinical management protocols and further R&D into therapeutics. This network will be coordinated by Indian Council of Medical Research. A central database of clinical and laboratory parameters of hospitalised COVID-19 cases is being created. All hospitals currently managing coronavirus patients are invited to become partners in the network. 6.17 pm: Coronavirus: India prepares to test 1 lakh samples daily India has begun worst-case scenario preparations to test 1 lakh samples per day in the coming months, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a statement. India currently tests nearly 18,000 samples each day at the government and private facilities across the country. The move to increase tests comes as the government faces criticism over low numbers of tests in the country. 5.37 pm: Coronavirus news: Punjab Health Dept asks Tablighi Jamaat participants to come out of hiding in 24 hours Punjab Health Department has given a 24-hour deadline to all participants of Tabligh Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, who were hiding out in the state, to report to the nearest police station or face criminal prosecution. Of the 467 Tablighi Jamaat attendees who had reportedly came to Punjab, 445 have been traced so far, whereas 22 are yet to be tracked, said Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab. 5.32 pm: PM Modi, Swedish PM discuss collaboration against coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Swedish counterpart HE Stefan Lofven over the coronavirus pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts. Both leaders agreed on the potential for collaboration and data sharing between Indian and Swedish researchers and scientists in fight against COVID-19. They also promised to provide necessary facilitation and assistance for each other's citizens, who may be stranded due to travel restrictions in place. 5.15 pm: Coronavirus India: Key factors behind lockdown extension Top government sources have said that several state governments as well as experts are urging the Centre to extend the lockdown duration. The central government is thinking in this direction though and is taking the feedback of the high-powered committees formed by PM Modi. The feedback given by the states includes stopping the religious activities of all type completely, shutting down the schools and colleges till June with no exceptions, all transfers and postings in the government sector to be deferred for six months as it would include mass mobilisation, hotels/restaurants and bars to be under complete lockdown till the situation improves and public functions such as weddings, funerals, corporate town hall meetings should also be under lockdown till the situation improves. Read More here: Coronavirus crisis: Centre mulls states' request to extend lockdown 5.05 pm: Noida coronavirus news: 2 COVID-19 positive patients from Gautam Budhha Nagar discharged Two novel coronavirus patients from Gautam Buddha Nagar were discharged from a hospital. These patients were undergoing treatment in the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, The district has reported 58 COVID-19 cases so far. 5.04 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news Noida District Magistrate on Tuesday directed to handover four private hospitals, in order to use them as isolation centres, to the administration. 4.58 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: Police asks Tablighi Jamaat members to inform about their whereabouts The Delhi Police has asked all Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended the religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin in March, to inform it about their whereabouts as well as Health Ministry officials. The police added that "failing to do so would be treated as concealment of fact and tough action will taken against them." 4.48 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday that there are a total of 314 novel coronavirus cases in the state as of now. Out of these cases, 166 are related to Tablighi Jamaat event. 4.42 pm: Gujarat coronavirus cases One COVID-19 positive person died in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the death tally in the state to 13. 4.30 pm: Coronavirus in India: India has capacity to produce 20 crore Hydroxycholoquine tablets a month, says IDMA President The President of Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) President told India Today on Tuesday that the country has the capacity to produce 20 crore Hydroxychloroquine tablets a month and the manufacturers are ready to hike the production to 25 crore a month if the need arises. 4.16 pm: Coronavirus updates: States have urged Centre to extend lockdown, says Health Ministry 4.15 pm: Coronavirus India news: No decision on extending lockdown, says Health Ministry 4.14 pm: Coronavirus: 11,795 testes conducted last week, says ICMR 4.13 pm: Coronavirus in India: Over 1 lakh people have been tested, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 4.12 pm: Coronavirus updates: States asked to stop black marketing and hoarding, says Home Ministry 4.11 pm: Coronavirus: COmmunity leaders urging festivals at home, says Punya Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Secretary 4.11 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Social distancing is social vaccine, says Health Ministry 4.10 pm: Coronavirus in India: Truck aggregators to link farmers and mandis, says Health Ministry 4.10 pm: Coronavirus news: looking at Ayurveda to boost immunity: Health Ministry 4.10 pm: India coronavirus updates: Lockdown can drastically reduce infection rates, says Health ministry 4.09 PM Coronavirus live updates: Modi wants special focus on poor: Health Ministry 4.08 pm: Coronavirus in India live updates: 40,000 new isolation beds ready: Health Ministry 4.07 pm: Coronavirus news: Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to deal with severe cases: Health Ministry 4.06 pm: Coronavirus Live updates: Dedicated COVID-19 health centres ready, says Health Ministry 4.05 pm: Coronavirus India updates: COVID-19 facilities divided into three categories: Health Ministry 4.05 pm: Coronavirus in India: Using technology to monitor COVID-19 patients, says Health Ministry 4.04 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Cluster containment strategy ready, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry 4.03 pm: Coronavirus updates: Health Ministry begins COVID-19 briefing 3.55 pm: Coronavirus India: Railways builds low-cost ventilator prototype Railways has manufactured low-cost ventilator prototype called 'Jeevan' for novel coronavirus patients in a week's time. Jeevan can be used as an emergency ventilator. 3.45 pm: Coronavirus updates worldwide: Japan announces COVID-19 emergency Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday announced a state of emergency to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The emergency has been declared across major population centres. The prime minister also unveiled a stimulus package he called among the world's biggest to soften the economic blow. 3.30 pm: Coronavirus in India: State govts urge governments to extend lockdown Several state governments and experts are requesting the central government to extend the lockdown. Meanwhile, the government is thinking in this direction but will take the final decision after evaluating the situation in the states. 3.18 PM: SpiceJet operates India's first cargo-on-seat flight SpiceJet operated India's first cargo-on-seat flight, carrying 11 tons of vital supplies in passenger cabin & belly space from Delhi to Chennai. B737 passenger aircraft to do five rotations today carrying crucial supplies: SpiceJet SpiceJet operated Indias first cargo-on-seat flight, carrying 11 tons of vital supplies in passenger cabin & belly space from Delhi to Chennai. B737 passenger aircraft to do five rotations today carrying crucial supplies: SpiceJet #CoronaLockdown #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZVy867s3af ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020 3.13 PM: When and how lockdown will be lifted? The 21-day coronavirus lockdown has badly hurt India's economy, and now everyone is looking at how the Modi government plans to normalise it after April 14. Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: When and how lockdown will be lifted? A primer 3.12 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan Three more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan (Kushalgarh, Banswara). All three are members are of the same family, in which a positive case was found earlier also. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 328. Three more #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan (Kushalgarh, Banswara). All three are members are of the same family, in which a positive case was found earlier also. Total coronavirus positive cases in the state now at 328: Rajasthan Health Department https://t.co/CS2rq72KyY ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020 3.11 PM: Man held for objectionable comments on Tablighi Jamaat Man arrested in Uttarakhand for posting objectionable comments on social media about Tablighi Jamaat & spreading rumour. 3.10 PM: Man flees from community centre 65-year-old coronavirus patient flees from community health centre in UP's Baghpat after breaking window pane; found with help of locals at brick kiln: Official. - PTI 2.55 PM: UGD discusses exam-related issues UGC has constituted a seven-member committee to discuss the issue related to examination and academic year in view of the emerging situations due to COVID-19. 2.49 PM: FIRs against fake news

Total 13 FIRs registered in last 24 hours against those spreading fake news and hate speech in Maharashtra. Since the 21-day lockdown, a total of 113 cases have been registered for fake news, rumours and hate speech. Total 18 people have been arrested so far.

2.30 PM: Infiltration attempts on the rise

The lockdown due to the COVID 19 outbreak has not deterred terrorists from Pakistan from making infiltration attempts as ceasefire violations on the LOC continue amid the global pandemic that has also hit India and Pakistan severely. In January the number was at 367; in February it was 366; and as the pandemic hit India and Pakistan, the numbers swelled to 411 in March. In April till now, the tally stands at 53, reports India Today.

2.17 pm: Coronavirus India: BSF extends troops' leaves up to April 21

The BSF has extended the leaves of its personnel up to April 21. The decision has been taken for those troops who are already on leave and are due to join in the month of April, 2020. They have been telephonically informed about the decision.

2.10 pm: Coronavirus Maharashtra news: Indian Railways develops disinfection tunnel in Bhusaval

The Railways has developed a disinfection tunnel at its Loco Shed in Bhusaval, in Maharashtra to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the country. The tunnel is developed at a total cost of approximately Rs 15,000 and can screen on person at a time. It can disinfect a person fully from head to toe in a time span of just 3 seconds and the solution used in it is completely harmless.

1.57 pm: Punjab coronavirus news

Punjab on Tuesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases from one of its villages. Jawaharpur village from where the cases were reported, was sealed by authorities after 11 people belonging to two different families were tested positive for novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Punjab stood at 76, and the death toll at six, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

1.50 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday the central government should allow states to take a call regarding the extension of lockdown as per the local situation. "Centre and state governments are in touch and monitoring the situation ..different states have different situations..we are following Centre's guidelines…states should be allowed to take decision over extension of lockdown post 14th April," he said. Talking about the central government's relief package, he added, "it was insufficient..states' economy not in good shape, GST collections are low..after lockdown states are in tough situation." Gehlot stated that he had requested PM Modi to announce Rs 1 lakh crore grant for the states as well as centralise purchase of PPEs, ventilators. He further said that the supply of essential commodities needs to be centralised as well.

1.46 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus news

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that out of a total population of 7.5 crore, the state government has screened 5 crore people so far.

1.42 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news

Mumbai's Mumba Devi temple donates Rs 21 lakh to CM relief fund.

1.30 pm: Coronavirus in India: Sonia Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveying her party's suggestions to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. She outlined five concrete suggestions in the letter. The first one is to impose a complete ban on media advertisements - television, print and online - by the Government and Public Sectors Undertakings ('PSU's') for a period of two years. The only exceptions should be advisories for Covid-19 or for issues relating to public health. Second suggestion is to suspend the ?20,000 crore 'Central Vista' beautification and construction project forthwith. Third, to order a proportionate reduction of 30 per cent in the expenditure budget (other than Salaries, Pensions and Central Sector Schemes) for the Government of India as well. This 30 percent (i.e. ?2.5 lakh crores per year approximately) can then be allocated towards establishing an economic safety net for migrant workers, labourers, farmers, MSME's and those in the unorganised sector. Fourth, all foreign visits including that of the President, the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, State Ministers and Bureaucrats must be put on hold in a similar fashion. Fifth, transfer all money under 'PM Cares' fund to the 'Prime Ministers National Relief Fund' ('PM-NRF').

1.22 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: No testing for Thackeray family

The family members of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are not high-risk contacts hence, they have not been tested for novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the authorities in Maharashtra have collected the samples of 270 persons who had been to the tea stall where its owner has been tested COVID-19 positive. The stall owner was operating till four days ago. Meanwhile, the security personnel, police officials, security guards of all the nearby societies located close to Matoshri have been tested.

1.13 pm: Coronavirus latest news: The fourth 'T' teamwork by government officials is and the fifth 'T' is tracking and monitoring, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

1.10 pm: Coronavirus India news: Delhi prepared to treat 30,000 active patients: Delhi CM Kejriwal

1.08 pm: Coronavirus: Have prepared 3,000 beds for treating COVID-19 patients, reserved 500 beds in private hospitals too, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

1.06 pm: Coronavirus in India: First 'T' of our plan is testing, second 'T' is Tracing, third 'T' is treatment: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

1.05 pm: Coronavirus latest updates: Have ordered 50,000 rest kits already, says CM Kejriwal

1.04 pm: Coronairus news: CM Kejriwal announces five point agenda to fight COVID-19

1.03 pm: Delhi coronavirus news: CM Arvind Kejriwal begins press briefing

12.55 pm: Coronavirus India: Rahul Gandhi reacts to US threat: India must help other nations after considering its needs for lifesaving medicines first

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Tuesday to request the government that it should make the lifesaving medicines to its citizens first. "Friendship isn't about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first," he tweeted.

12.48 pm: Coronavirus updates: First Hydroxychloroquine consignment to be shipped to US

India is going to be shipped to the United States after it got the clearance even before PM Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke. Meanwhile, India on Tuesday said it will consider the demands for the malaria drug after taking into consideration the country's domestic consumption, demands of the neighbouring countries and then the rest of the world.

12.39 pm: Madhya Pradesh coronavirus news: Bhopal reports 12 new COVID-19 positive cases

12 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Bhopal on Tuesday. These cases include five health department officials and seven police personnel and their contacts.

12.28 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus news: Dharavi reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Two new cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Dr. Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi on Tuesday.

12.17 pm: India coronavirus updates: Congress Party press briefing at 1 pm on Tuesday

The Congress Party press briefing will hold a press briefing via videoconferencing at 1 pm on Tuesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold the presser.

12.10 pm: Coronavirus live updates: No deaths in shelter homes: Centre informs SC

The central government informed the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday that the helpline for migrant workers/others during Corona lockdown is functioning and the Home Minister is regularly monitoring the calls made to helpline. The government further told the apex court that there are no cases of death in the shelter homes and also denied the need to payment of money to workers saying that food is being provided to the migrant labourers.

12.00 pm: Kerala coronavirus news

Kerala has come up with an innovative mobile walk-in sample kiosk with a glass front and an extended glove in front. Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises tweeted the video on Tuesday where a person from inside the kiosk is seen taking swab samples through his glove without exposing himself.

11.53 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Maharashtra reported a jump in its COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the totally tally climbed to 891 in the state. New cases were recorded in Pune-4, Mumbai-10, Ahmednagar- 3, Sangli - 1, Buldhana- 2, Thane- 1, and Nagpur-2. A total of 23 cases have been reported in the last 12 hours.

11.45 am: INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.

11.30 am: Coronavirus in India: Sweet shops back in business in Bengal

Sweet shops are back in business in Kolkata after the state government released an order to keep the sweet shops open for takeaways. The sweet manufacturers in Bengal have been experiencing a tough time during the COVID-19 crisis. See visuals here.

11.15 am: West Bengal coronavirus news: Sweet shops to open from 12 pm to 4 pm everday

The sweet shops will open in West Bengal from 12 pm to 4 pm everyday after the state government ordered to open these shops for online deliveries takeaways. The decision was taken after milk men across the state have been found to be wasting their produce in water bodies due to dip in the consumption. Their entire business has taken a massive hit as most of the suppliers have no buyers left. On an average day West Bengal produces more than 3 lakh litres of milk out of which around 2 lakh litres is consumed by sweet shops spread across the districts and towns. In the wake of the lock down, the sweet shops were also shut hence these producers too were compelled to throw their produce.

10.59 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 24 new novel coronavirus cases. State Health Department said that four cases were reported from Banswara, one from Churu, three cases from Jaipur, seven cases from Jaisalmer and nine cases from Jodhpur taking the total number of positive cases to 325 in the state.

10.47 am: Coronavirus India: 354 cases in 24 hours, Country's active cases at 3,981

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 354 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours (ending Tuesday morning). The numbers jacked up after five more deaths were reported in the country. Presently, India has a total of 3,981 active cases, 325 have been cured or discharged or migrated. Meanwhile, the country's death toll has risen to 114, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

10.38 am: Coronavirus in India: JSW Steel mulls lifting of lockdown across its units

JSW Steel said on Tuesday that it making all preparations to re-commence operations at all locations on lifting of lockdown in the next few days. "Earlier on March 25, we have announced to stock exchanges that Company has taken the decision to scale down/ suspend production. Currently, JSW Steel has 4 Blast Furnaces and 2 Corex in Karnataka Ballari, 1 BF in Mah Dolvi & one under construction whereas 2 BF in TN Salem and one in Monnet," the company said in its statement.

10.33 am: Haryana coronavirus news: 29 new cases reported in the state

Haryana reported 29 new novel coronavirus cases on Monday with eight cases recorded in Palwal, seven in Faridabad, six in Muh, four in Karnal and one each in Jind Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri and Fatehabad.

10.26 am: Coronavirus in India: India reponds to Trump's threat over medical supply

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on hydroxychloroquine, a common anti-malaria drug and paracetamol. The ministry said that the availability of these drugs will depend on the availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements. The MEA added that it will decide on such allocations depending on humanitarian (COVID-19) situation, etc.

10.17 am: Coronavirus updates: Racist t-shirts targeting Chinese go viral online

Following a tweet in Chinese which reads, "clothing for Asians to protect themselves," with pictures of shirts with slogans like "me is not Chinese," has triggered netizens' concerns that the t-shirts could encourage more racism amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The shirts available in black and white colour include slogans such as, "me am Korean, not Chinese," and "me am not Chinese me am Taiwanese." The tweet posted by a Twitter user garnered over 600 retweets and over 100 comments.

10.09 am: Gujarat coronavirus news: China donates 50,000 masks to Gujarat

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong took to Twitter on Monday night to announce that 50,000 masks donated by the Guangdong Province of China to Gujarat have arrived in India. "50K masks donated by Guangdong Province of China to its Sister State Gujarat have arrived in India today. Hand in Hand we stand to overcome this difficulty," he tweeted.

9.57 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus news: 167 travellers missing in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major hotbed in terms of number of novel coronavirus cases in the past few days. This has prompted action by the authorities but the only way out to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 is to identify and diagnose the infected patients. The district administration despite all its efforts has not been able to track the 167 people who have returned from abroad as they all are untraceable. Meanwhile, the authorities' efforts to track these people is in progress. According a report issued by the district administration, a total of 1,851 people have returned to Noida from abroad. Out of these, 1,684 people have been tracked so far but 167 are still missing.

9.47 am: Coronavirus in India: PM Modi wishes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday night to wish British PM Boris Johnson a speedy recovery. "Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon," tweeted PM Modi.

9.38 am: Noida coronavirus news: Noida manufacturing units to resume operations from April 15

Gautam Buddh Nagar district officer has ordered to start the manufacturing units in Noida and Greater Noida from April 15. The employees, workers working in these units will be issued the passes and the management has been asked to follow social distancing and hygiene norms in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak as a part of a set protocols. The employees will have to apply for the passes online. The District Magistrate has entrusted this task to three SDMs and a senior district official. chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari had sent an order in this regard to all district officers of Uttar Pradesh on April 2 in which he had directed to open all manufacturing units.

9.29 am: Delhi coronavirus cases

Three doctors, one nursing orderly and 12 nurses tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. All are admitted in Rajiv Gandhi hospital in East Delhi.

9.16 am: Dehi coronavirus news

Delhi government will start random testing at the novel coronavirus hotspots in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the random testing will done as the government wants to test maximum people for the respiratory infection. More than 1 lakh random tests are to be done as the Kejriwal government ramps up its efforts to fight COVID-19. With this decision, the Delhi government will be the first in the country to start random testing as it looks to build its capacity after more cases are reported.

9.08 am: Coronavirus latest news: UNSC to meet on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 situation

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first time the UNSC will hold a meeting on COVID-19 that has claimed over 74,000 lives and infected around 1.3 million people worldwide.

8.59 am: Coronavirus news worldwide: China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time

China on Tuesday reported no new novel coronavirus deaths for the first time after it began publishing figures in January. Meanwhile, the country faces a second wave of COVID-19 infections from overseas. The health officials have reported around 1,000 imported cases so far.

8.48 am: Coronavirus updates: India removes restrictions on 24 drugs

India has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines. The government had imposed the limitations last month after the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted global supply chains. As reported by Reuters, the bans had led to strong pressure from the United State. India took the decision after a telephone call on Saturday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

8.36 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday night put posters outside a locality declaring it a containment zone after a COVID-29 positive person was found near a government guest house. The guest house is located near Matoshree, which is the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

8.23 am: Goa coronavirus news

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that all 15 COVID-19 tests that were conducted by Goa Medical College Hospital on Monday night have been tested negative. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stand at 7.

8.14 am: Coronavirus in India liveupdates: Government mulls graded exit plan

The Modi government is mulling a graded exit plan on April 14 when the nationwide lockdown ends in the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to hold a meeting in this regard on Tuesday.

8.04 am: Rajasthan coronavirus news: Kota man dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A 60-year-old novel coronavirus positive man passed away at a state-run hospital in Kota, Rajasthan. The state recorded 35 new cases of the respiratory infection, an official said on Monday. (PTI inputs)

7.57 am: Coronavirus live updates: Violence against health workers not acceptable, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that the incidents of violence against health workers are not acceptable. Speaking to India Today, WHO Executive Director, Dr. Mikey Ryan said that the "idea of violence against health workers is driven by fear and misunderstanding. It's unacceptable and we ask everyone in every community to see them as heroes and support them in every way we can." Multiple incidents of violence against health workers were reported from across India recently as they went to localities to check possible COVID-19 cases.

7.45 am: Coronavirus latest news

Uttarakhand DGP said on Monday that Jamaat attendees who are not coming forward to report themselves will be prosecuted for the murder and attempt to murder.

7.30 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Govt removes restricts on export of 12 APIs

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification on Monday that it has lifted with immediate effect, restrictions on the export of 12 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and 12 formulations made from these APIs.

7.15 am: Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump wishes Boris Johnson well

United States President Donald Trump on Monday wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson well, saying that his country is praying for him. Boris Johnson was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of London hospital after his novel coronavirus symptoms worsened on Monday. "I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We're very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery," Donald Trump said.