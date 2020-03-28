Coronavirus: Landlords can seek rent only after a month, says GB Nagar DM

District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, BN Singh, has issued an order to all landlords in his area, saying they can ask for rent from tenants only after a month. According to the order, no tenant can be asked to vacate a house on the ground of failure to pay rent. "Landlords in Gautam Buddha Nagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate," said Singh in a tweet. Attached to the tweet has a copy of the order issued to the landlords.

Order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate. pic.twitter.com/ucn5I0oe68 - DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 28, 2020

The order says there are lakhs of informal sector workers living as tenants in Gautam Budh Nagar. It has come to the administration's notice that because of their inability to pay rent, many workers are being asked to vacate rented homes and, are therefore, forced to return to their home states, says the order. "In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to protect these workers," it adds.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, thousands of migrant workers from Delhi have been walking to their home states as they have nowhere else to go.

In its latest notification, the Union Health Ministry has revised the tally on coronavirus-infected patients to 873. Of the total number COVID-19 active cases now stand at 775, while 78 have been cured and discharged. India has also registered 20 deaths as the virus spreads to over 20 states of the country. Globally, the number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to record 5,97,501. The number of deaths all over the world now stand at 27,371.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India enters Day 4 of lockdown; total cases rise to 854

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: US announces $174 million aid to 64 countries, including India