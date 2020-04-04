Coronavirus lockdown: Crimes in Delhi drop by 80% as people stay indoors

According to the latest Delhi Police data, the crime rate in the city has fallen drastically. The data between March 15 and March 31 show that most crimes have reduced by half and a few others saw a drop of 80%.

Since there are little to no people on the streets due to the 21-day lockdown, street crimes and fatal road accidents have gone down and an increased police presence and closed borders have contributed towards a low rate in burglary and vehicle thefts. Severe checking at the borders has caused a deterrent for criminals from the neighbour states. Robbery, kidnapping and extortion too have dipped tremendously.

There is a 44% decrease in crimes compared to last year. There were only 1,890 crimes reported this year compared to last year's 3,416.

Cases of molestation of women have halved from 144 last year to 72 this year. Cases of fights have gone down by 65% as most people are confined to their homes.

There has been an increase in police presence across the cities and at borders, especially at hotspots and crime-prone areas. The Delhi Police is also actively identifying and arresting notorious criminals and is preparing their history sheets to contain them during the lockdown.

"Drinking in public has reduced to nil owing to the lockdown. The closures of colony roads have reduced accidents," said Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

There has also been a dip in crimes against senior citizens are all of them are at their homes.

Drone surveillance, COVID-19 patrol forces and such other initiative have ensured that people stay indoors. This has led to a 50% decrease in crimes occurring in residential areas.

