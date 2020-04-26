Coronavirus: Number of cases cross 26,000-mark; 1,990 fresh cases in 24 hours

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 1,990 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 26,492 as of 8:00 am on April 26. Eight states now have more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, with Andra Pradesh being the latest one to cross the 1,000-mark with 1,061 cases.

Forty-nine deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Till now, 824 people have succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While 5,803 patients have been discharged/ cured. Maharashtra with 7,628 cases as the highest number of coronavirus patients in the country. Followed by Gujarat at 3071 and Delhi at 2625.

As the number of cases increases, five states said that want the lockdown to be extended after Delhi proposed an extension till May 16. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Odisha have all voted for an extension of the lockdown that is scheduled to be lifted on May 3. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka said that they would follow the Centre's orders, while Assam, Kerala and Bihar will await Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conferencing with states and union territories on Monday. PM Modi will host Mann ki Baat at 11:00 am today.

Also Read: Coronavirus India live updates: Total COVID-19 cases cross 26,000; 8 states with over 1,000 cases

Also Read: Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi calls for Rs 2 lakh crore wage protection, credit guarantee MSME package

Also Read: Is Kim Jong Un dead? Twitter abuzz with rumours of North Korean leader's demise