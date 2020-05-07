Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases to peak in June or July, says AIIMS director

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to reach its peak in June or July in India, said Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The number of coronavirus cases in India are much lesser in comparison to other countries "who were where we were when we started out," Guleria also said. However, the coronavirus lockdown has had a huge impact, Guleria added. India has been under a lockdown since March 25. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 17.

On extension of nationwide lockdown, Guleria said, "Decision on continuation of lockdown has to be taken by policy makers. From health point of view and economic point of view." There is also a need for an aggressive strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus in hotspots and other nearby areas, he said. "Cases are localised, not at national level. Focus on hotspots and we should be able to see a decline," Guleria said.

Guleria cited increased testing as a reason for a rise seen in coronavirus positive cases. As the scenario is evolving, India needs to revisit its strategy and focus more on red zones and hotspots, he also said.

Meanwhile,the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India jumped to 52,952 on Thursday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes 35,902 active cases, 15,266 cured or discharged, 1 migrated, and 1,783 deaths. The country registered 3,561 new coronavirus cases and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra and Gujarat recorded a sharp rise in cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra's tally has jumped to 16,758 with over 1,200 cases in 24 hours. The death toll in the state stands at 651. Gujarat is the second worst-hit state in India with 6,625 cases and 396 deaths.

