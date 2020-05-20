Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi's patient recovery rate rises over 3 times, shows data

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients has surged over three times since mid April, according to the health department data. Of 10,554 coronavirus patients till May 19, 4,750 or 45 per cent have recovered. On April 19, the recovery rate stood at 14.47 per cent, the data showed. During this time, 2,003 cases had been reported in Delhi. While the cases surged only five times during the period, the number of tests surged six times.

In the last one month alone, the testing increased from 24,387 to 145,854 in the national capital. Notably, Delhi's mortality rate of 1.6 per cent is much lower than the national average of 3.07 per cent. Delhi stands at fourth with 10,554 coronavirus cases so far.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit with 37,136 cases, Tamil Nadu on second spot with 12,448, Gujarat at 12,140, Delhi-10,554, Rajasthan-5,845, Madhya Pradesh-5,465, and Uttar Pradesh at 4,926. India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 1,06,750 on Wednesday including 61,149 active cases, 42,297 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,303 deaths, according to latest figures updated by the Union Health Ministry on its website. The country recorded 5,611 new coronavirus cases and 140 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced a slew of relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown. The relaxations have been announced with conditions in order to limit the spread of coronavirus. For instance, the Delhi CM has given nod to reinstate public transport after a gap of nearly two months. However, only 20 passengers will be allowed to travel on a bus. Auto-rickshaws and cabs have also been permitted to ply on the roads.

