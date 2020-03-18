Coronavirus in India Live updates: PM Modi to address the nation on Thursday

Cornavirus outbreak: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that 276 Indians are infected with COVID-19 abroad. Out of these 255 are in Iran and 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka. Another person in Noida has been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The man had recently returned from Indonesia and is a resident of sector-41.Two more novel coronavirus cases have also been reported in Bengaluru. With this the total number cases have risen to 13 in Karnataka. A 56-year-old male from Bengaluru, who recently returned from the USA on March 6 and a 25-year-old female, who returned from Spain have been quarantined. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases have now crossed the 150-mark in India.

10.36 pm: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation

PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

10.00 pm: Indian Navy sets up quarantine facility at Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy has set up a quarantine camp at INS Vishwakarma, Visakhapatnam, in Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for Indian nationals being evacuated from COVID-19 affected countries.

The quarantine camp is equipped to accommodate nearly 200 individuals with all suitable facilities and other arrangements. Evacuated Indians in the camp will be closely monitored to ensure social distancing and kept under medical supervision in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Department of Health & Family Welfare by a team of naval personnel and medical professional

10.00 pm: In view of the current situation, GoAir has been forced to terminate the contracts of expat pilots which is in line with the reduced international capacity, said a GoAir spokesperson.

8:10 pm: PM Modi hails those working to fight coronavirus, says teamwork important

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded those involved in fighting the coronavirus outbreak. To a doctor who posted a picture of himself with a message urging people to stay at home, Modi said, "Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts."

Well said, Doctor!



Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts. #IndiaFightsCorona

7:30 pm: In wake of coronavirus outbreak, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital have decided to cancel all elective surgeries in the hospital with immediate effect, until further orders.

7:20 pm: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday visited Jaisalmer and reviewed the preparedness of Indian Army Wellness Centre there to tackle COVID-19 challenges. As many as 118 men and 171 women evacuated from Iran are undergoing mandatory quarantine period at this facility.

7.02 pm: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal discussed measures to fight coronavirus with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After the meeting, Baijal said that social distancing measures were deliberated which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places. Another meeting with Chief Minister and senior officers to be held tomorrow to review the status, the LG further added.

6.47 pm: Bus services suspended between Indore and cities in Maharashtra from March 21 to March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak.

6.45 pm: Delhi government employees association demands closure of all government offices for a week in meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal.

6.44 pm: A 68-year-old woman in Mumbai tests positive for coronavirus, reports PTI.

6.42 pm: Uttarakhand government allows goverment employees to work from home til March 25 amid coronavirus threat. "Only employees whose presence in offices is very necessary shall be called to office," the order reads. The order, however, does not apply to employees of health, police, transport, food and water supply, electricity and sanitation departments.

The order does not apply to employees of health, police, transport, food & water supply, electricity and sanitation departments.

6.38 pm: 51 start-up founder and venture capitalists recommend strict two-week lockdown in presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

6.34 pm: Rajasthan High Court postpones municipal elections in the state for six weeks due to coronavirus threat.

6.25 pm: Union Health Ministry confirmed that as of March 17, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up across India. This includes 11,934 beds at central government facilities, 26,153 beds at state government facilities and 21,500 beds at Haj facilities, the Ministry stated.

As of March 17, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up across India, including 11,934 beds at central govt facilities, 26,153 beds at state governments facilities and 21,500 beds at Haj facilities: Union Health Ministry #Coronavirus

6.03 pm: Second positive coronavirus case reported in Chennai, taking the total number of cases in India to 152.

Chennai reports second positive case for #COVID19. The patient hails from Delhi, is in isolation & stable. He is under the observation of expert team: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar

6.00 pm: Vistara suspends international operations till March 31.

Vistara: We are temporarily suspending our international operations from March 20 to March 31. We have also temporarily adjusted domestic capacity for March & April in view of reduced demand. Customers booked on the affected flights will be fully refunded. #Coronavirus

5.50 pm: Passengers coming from Leh to Srinagar will be quarantined, says District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary.

Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar: A Srinagar bound AI flight was returned this morning deboarding 25 passengers in Leh, other 81 who landed later have been quarantined. Henceforth, passengers coming from Leh will be quarantined.

5.50 pm: TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty to be home quarantined for 14 days upon return from London.

As per govt guidelines, Mimi Chakraborty will be home quarantined for 14 days as she returned from London today: Anirban Bhattacharya, Press Secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty

5.50 pm: Number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 151. Maharashtra registered the highest number of cases at 41, followed by Kerala (27) and Haryana (17). 25 confirmed cases are foreign nationals.

The number of positive cases of #coronavirus in India rises to 151 (including 25 foreign nationals)

5.40 pm: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over coronavirus outbreak in India.

5.30 pm: Coronavirus: Nagpur authorities shut liquor shops, restaurants, paan shops till March 31

All liquor shops, restaurants and paan shops will remain shut from Wednesday till March 31 to prevent and control the spread of novel coronavirus.

5.20 pm: Coronavirus in Delhi: Govt to take more measures, says L-G

"Discussed measures to contain Covid-19 outbreak with Hon'ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal. Deliberated social distancing measures which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places and in general. Meeting with Hon'ble CM and senior officers to be held tomorrow to review the status and take further measures," tweeted Delhi L-G.

Discussed measures to contain Covid-19 outbreak with Hon'ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal. Deliberated social distancing measures which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places & in general. #IndiaFightsCorona

5.06 pm: Coronavirus India: No VIP, anyone coming from abroad will be quarantined: Mamata Banerjee

"There is no VIP or LIP. Anyone who has come from an international flight has to be quarantined and has to follow all the rules," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

5.00 pm: Coronavirus news: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over rising COVID-19 cases in India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the mounting COVID-19 cases in India. "Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus. India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our government's inability to act decisively," Gandhi tweeted.

Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively.

4.56 pm: Coronavirus in Kerala: 3-year-old tests negative; govt to run one more test

The 3-year-old child in Kerala who was earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus has now tested negative for the infection. However, the state government is going to run one more test on the child before it declares him cured. The kid had returned from Italy with his parents and was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 9. His parents also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

4.53 pm: coronavirus Pune: NDA suspends large gatherings, expeditions

The National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune has suspended all large social gatherings, expeditions, guest lectures and other group activities in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Wednesday. He added that all educational tours and outdoor hikes have also been cancelled.

4.47 pm: Coronavirus latest news: Govt confirms 558 deaths, 13,700 infections

The Spanish government has confirmed 558 deaths in the country with infections touching the 13,700-mark.

4.45 pm: Coronavirus Breaking news: Iran death toll reaches 1,135

Iran on Wednesday reported 1,135 deaths following 147 new COVID-19 positive cases.

4.43 pm: Coronavirus latest: Authorities suspend train services to and from Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Pathankot, New Delhi-Firozpur Cantt

Norther Railway said on Wednesday that train services to and from Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Pathankot (from March 18 to March 30), New Delhi-Firozpur Cantt (from March 20 to March 29), Jabalpur-Atari (from March 21 to April 1) will remain suspended because of low occupancy in these trains.

Northern Railway: Train services to & from Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Pathankot (from March 18 to March 30), New Delhi-Firozpur Cantt (from March 20 to March 29), Jabalpur-Atari (from March 21 to April 1) will remain suspended as occupancy in these trains has come down. #Coronavirus

4.37 pm: Coronavirus in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee says govt offices to close by 4 pm from Thursday

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee has announced that all government offices in the state will close by 4 pm from Thursday in the wake of novel coronavirus.

4.34 pm: Coronavirus in Haryana: All anganwadi centres will remain shut till March 31

Haryana Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda announced on Wednesday that all anganwadi centres will remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure to control and contain the spread of novel coronavirus in the state.

4.32 pm: Coronavirus news: Govt to shut all liquor bars in Puducherry from Thursday

Puducherry Chief Minister (CM) V. Narayanasamy said on Wednesday that all liquor bars in the state will be closed from Thursday. Meanwhile, tourist spots, theatres and shopping malls have been shut from Wednesday.

4.28 pm: Coronavirus latest: COVID-19 positive cases in Pakistan surge to 249

Pakistan recorded an increase in novel coronavirus cases to 249. Here is the region-wise list:

181 in Sindh province

26 in Punjab

16 in Balochistan

19 in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa

05 in Gilgit Baltistan / Kashmir

02 in Islamabad

4.23 pm: Coronavirus India update: Section 144 imposed in Anantnag, J&K

The Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) government has imposed section 144 in Anantnag district, to prevent peoples' gathering in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

4.18 pm: Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 4 Garib Rath passengers, with home quarantine stamps, deboarded at Palghar station

Four passengers travelling in Garib Rath, with home quarantine stamps on their hands, have bee deboarded at the Palghar station. They were deboarded from coach number G4 and G5 of 12216 Garib Rath after other passengers in the train raised an alarm seeing the stamps on their hands. The four passengers had arrived in the country from Germany and were going to Surat, Gujarat. They were taken to a government hospital in Palghar.

4.10 pm: Coronavirus update: Oman Air CEO tests positive for COVID-19: Airline sources

Oman Air Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Mark Breen has been tested positive for COVID-19, said the airline sources, adding that all colleagues who have interacted with him have also been quarantined for 14 days.

4.00 pm: Coronavirus update: UK asks nationals in India with COVID-19 symptoms to self-quarantine for 7 days

The United Kingdom (UK) has advised its nationals in India to self-isolate for 7 days if they have novel coronavirus symptoms adding that they should immediately get in touch with the Indian government's helpline in case their condition worsens. UK's Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson, in a video posted on Twitter, said that the current situation remains "fluid" and advised all British nationals to continuously monitor any advice on state-level restrictions and follow the directions of local authorities in India.

3.45 pm: Coronavirus: Delhi zoo shut till March 31

The Delhi Zoo administration on Wednesday closed the zoological garden till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Delhi Zoo Director Suneesh Buxy said instructions have been issued to shut the zoo.

Delhi: The National Zoological Park will remain closed till March 31, in view of #COVID19.

3.29 pm: Coronavirus update: 255 Indians in Iran infected, govt tells Lok Sabha

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that 276 Indians are infected with COVID-19 abroad. Out of these 255 are Iran and 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.

3.16 PM: ISKCON Temples (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) at Rajajinagar and Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru have been closed for public from today, till further notice.

3.05 PM: As many as 276 Indians are infected with coronavirus abroad including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, 5 in Italy, and 1 each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka, says the government.

3.05 PM: The Supreme Court today decided to hold only four courts tomorrow in view of health hazards due to coronavirus.

2.45 PM: Telangana Health Ministry: Sixth positive case of COVID19 has been confirmed today in the state. The patient has travel history to the United Kingdom and is admitted to an isolation ward of a government hospital.

2.30 pm: Coronavirus update India: Lucknow doctor treating COVID-19 patients tests positive

A Lucknow-based doctor has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The resident doctor at Lucknow's King George Medical University has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, the hospital spokesperson said on Wednesday.

2.15 pm: Coronavirus India: J&K administration suspends Vaishno Devi Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has suspended from Wednesday. All inter-state bus services have also been temporarily shut in the union territory, ANI reported.

2.10 pm: Coronavirus cases: Two more COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka

Two more novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Bengaluru. With this the total number cases have risen to 13 in Karnataka. A 56-year-old male from Bengaluru, who recently returned from the USA on March 6 and a 25-year-old female, who returned from Spain have been quarantined.

B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister: 2 more #COVID19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56 year old male, resident of Bengaluru returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain.

2.03 pm: Coronavirus India: Noida reports another positive case

Another person in Noida has been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The man had recently returned from Indonesia and is a resident of sector-41.

2.00 pm: Coronavirus: Only four SC courtrooms to operate from Thursday

The Supreme Court (SC) has said that only four courts will be allowed to function from Thursday. The apex court took the decision to reduce staff at its building in New Delhi in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

1.55 pm: Coronavirus update: Delhi High Court expresses satisfaction with govt steps to rescue Indian students in Iran

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it is satisfied with central government's steps in rescuing Indian students stranded in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre's counsel informed Justice Navin Chawla that the 119 students who were stuck in Iran, and had moved the court through their parents, were tested for COVID-19 and that one student has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is undergoing treatment.

1.47 pm: Coronavirus update India: Suresh Prabhu goes into self-quarantine

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has gone into self-quarantine at his home for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure after he returned from Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting on March 10. Sources told PTI that Prabhu has tested negative for the COVID-19.

1.38 pm: Coronavirus India: Anand Mahindra urges govt to allow private sector to begin testing facilities

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday appealed to the government to consider allowing private sector to begin testing facilities for novel coronavirus in India. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra said that although the country has taken preventive steps, India has done the least number of coronavirus tests among the impacted countries. "India has done a fine job, so far, of managing teh crisis. Preemptive measures for containment have been lauded teh world over. But our testing rate could be our Achilles heel. We need to allow teh pvt sector to begin testing & scale up our capacity dramatically," tweeted Mahindra.

India has done a fine job, so far, of managing the crisis. Preemptive measures for containment have been lauded the world over. But our testing rate could be our Achilles heel. We need to allow the pvt sector to begin testing & scale up our capacity dramatically. @drharshvardhan

1.28 pm: Coronavirus update: Army officer attached to College of Military Engineering, Pune asked to self-quarantine

An Army officer attached to the College of Military Engineering in Pune, has been asked to self-quarantine after he manifested flu like symptoms, sources said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the wife of another officer at the institute has also been asked to isolate herself. However, both of them are yet to be tested for COVID-19.

1.15 pm: Coronavirus in Kolkata: COVID-19 positive boy son of bureaucrat

A Kolkata boy who has been tested positive for novel coronavirus is the son of a secretary level bureaucrat, who works in the home department of West Bengal. The boy had recently returned from the UK, sources say that the people he was staying with in the UK had also been tested positive. Meanwhile, the boy's family members have also been put in isolation. They boy had initially been asked to get admitted but ignored the advise for two days. He also did not stay at home, and instead travelled to four to five places in Kolkata. The police is now tracking the places he visited and people he met.

1.00 pm: Coronavirus in India news: Another COVID-19 positive case in Telangana

Another novel coronavirus positive case has been reported from Telangana. The person had recently returned from the UK and has been admitted to Gandhi Medical College hospital in Hyderabad. With this, the total number of cases have reached six in the state.

12.56 pm: Coronavirus news: IT companies in Odisha asked to give details of employees returning from abroad

The Odisha government has instructed all IT and software companies to compulsorily register names of their employees returning from foreign countries with the authorities. The measure is taken as a precautionary step to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

12.45 pm: Coronavirus in Karnataka: CM BS Yediuyurappa calls emergency cabinet meet

Karantaka Chief Minister B S Yediuyurappa called an emergency cabinet meet on Wednesday to deliberate on novel coronavirus outbreak. He also indicated that the lock down in the state will continue. "I have called an emergency cabinet meeting this afternoon; Speaker (of legislative assembly) has also called a meeting. We will discuss and will take what more stringent measures that needs to be taken," the Karnataka CM told reporters. , "...we need to take more stringent measures, when the US President has recommended avoiding gatherings ofmore than 10 people in his country. We will discuss in the cabinet and take all necessary measures," he added.

12.30 pm: Coronavirus in India: Indian army soldier from Ladakh tests positive for COVID-19

An Indian Army soldier from Ladakh has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. This is the first COVID-19 positive case that has surfaced from the Indian Army. His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran on February 27. The jawan is being treated for the infection while his family, including sister and wife have been quarantined in Ladakh.

12.18 pm: Coronavirus in Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan gets a 'home quarantined' stamp on his hand

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on late Tuesday night and shared a picture of his hand with a 'home quarantined' stamp on it. 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected," he posted.

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected ..

11.58 am: Coronavirus news India: Restaurants likely to be shut

The restaurants across the country are likely to shut till March 31 as the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has advised all its members to close dine-in operations as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Read more here: Coronavirus impact: Big dilemma for Indian restaurants - To shut shops or not!

11.48 am: Coronavirus in Ladakh: 2 tested positive for COVID-19

"We have received results of 34 samples, out of these 2 tested positive. They are relatives of the earlier positive cases and were under quarantine. They are in isolation ward now," said Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh.

Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh: We have received results of 34 samples, out of these 2 tested positive. They are relatives of the earlier positive cases and were under quarantine. They are in isolation ward now. Total positive cases in Ladakh has risen to 8.

11.33 am: Coronavirus update: South Africa confirms 85 COVID-19 positive cases

South Africa has confirmed a rise in the novel coronavirus cases in the country from 23 to 85. Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize said that 8 cases of local transmission have come to light.

11.20 am: Coronavirus outbreak: 11 new 'imported' COVID-19 cases reported in Beijing

Beijing has reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases as of noon on March 18, according to the city's Health Commission. The imported cases in China have outstripped local transmissions for the fifth straight day. Amongst the new positive imported cases, 5 are reported from Spain, 4 from the UK, 1 from Brazil, and 1 from Luxembourg, as per the commission.

11.15 am: Coronavirus in India: SC issues notice to state govts and union territories over non-availability of mid-day meals

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of non-availability of mid-day meals for children owing to the closure of schools amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of non-availability of mid-day meals for children due to the closure of schools in the light of #Coronavirus. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issues notices to all state governments and union territories.

10.56 am: Fake hand sanitiser racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police has busted a fake hand sanitiser manufacturing unit on the outskirts of the city. The manufacturing unit was busted at Charlapally area of the city. The police confiscated 25,000 units of 100 ml sanitisers and raw materials worth Rs 40 lakh. So far the accused have manufactured and sold 1 lakh bottles worth Rs 1,44,00,000.

10.45 AM: Government of Andhra Pradesh constitutes the following Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee with the Secretaries of Line Departments for concerted measurements to containment and surveillance of COVID-19.

10.44 AM: Sanitisation measures being taken at Ludhiana Railway Station as precautionary step to contain the spread of COVID-19.

10.36 AM: Srikalahasti temple authorities in Chittoor have appealed to devotees to restrict their tours in view of coronavirus. Children below 12 yrs & senior citizens are advised to avoid visit. All paid services are cancelled. 'Laghu darsanam'(brief darsan) is allowed. - ANI

10.12 AM: Indian banks to appeal for relief

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked concerns about a fresh surge in bad loans at India's lenders, and the industry body representing the banks plans to appeal to regulators to provide some reprieve in bad-debt classification, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday. "Discussions are on at this stage and we will make a representation to the regulator to see if we can get some relief regarding non-performing asset classification in the small and medium enterprises sector," one of the bankers said. - Reuters

10.05 AM: Here's what a visual history of pandemics looks like

Government of Andhra Pradesh constitutes the following Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee with the Secretaries of Line Departments for concerted measurements to containment and surveillance of #COVID19

10.00 AM: Australia declares emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday declared a "human biosecurity emergency" and said the country's citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic. The formal declaration gives the government the power to close off cities or regions, impose curfews and order people to quarantine, if deemed necessary to contain the spread of the virus. The upgrade in official advice to an unprecedented "Level 4: Do not travel" to any country in the world, was accompanied by a ban on any non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. - Reuters

9.46 AM: One more person tested positive in Pune, says the district magistrate

Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra, says one more person has tested positive for coronavirus in the city. The person had recently travelled to France and the Netherlands. Total number of positive cases in the state has now touched 42, including 18 in Pune.

9.42 AM: Together we all can fight against COVID19, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Punjab: Sanitization measures being taken at Ludhiana Railway Station as precautionary step to contain the spread of COVID-19.

9.35 AM: BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020. - ANI

9.30 AM: Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

9.20 AM: Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru being sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

9.15 AM: New COVID-19 cases in India

Confirmed positive cases: 147

Deaths: 3

Foreign nationals: 25

Discharged: 14

9.00 AM: Global death toll touches 7,800

Global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has touched 7,800, with China and Italy contributing to maximum number of deaths. In India, Maharashtra and Kerala top the chart with 38 and 25 positive coronavirus cases. Uttar Pradesh has confirmed 15 confirmed cases so far.

8.46 AM: S&P lowers India's growth forecast

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India's economic growth forecast to 5.2 per cent for 2020, saying the global economy is entering a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. The agency had earlier projected a growth rate of 5.7 per cent during the 2020 calendar. Asia-Pacific economic growth in 2020 will more than halve to less than 3 per cent as the "global economy enters a recession," S&P said in a statement.

8.37 AM: Boeing calls for $60 billion lifeline

Boeing Co on Tuesday called for a $60 billion lifeline for the struggling US aerospace manufacturing industry, which faces huge losses from the coronavirus pandemic. Reuters first reported that Boeing was seeking "tens of billions of dollars" in U.S. government loan guarantees and other assistance as faces it a looming liquidity crunch due to the coronavirus' impact on the aviation sector, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

8.33 AM: Trump presses for $1 trillion stimulus as death toll touches 100 in US

The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package, possibly with $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans, to blunt the economic pain from a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 100 people in the country. With cases of the respiratory illness reported in all 50 states and the total number of known U.S. infections surging past 6,400, millions of Americans hunkered down at home instead of commuting to work or going to school. - Reuters

8.29 AM: GoAir offers rotational leave to staff without pay

Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday announced suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis, amid "unprecedented" decline in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sources said the airline was also planning a 20 per cent pay cut for employees in a staggered manner. - PTI

8.26 AM: India works because countless Indians do: S Jaishankar

"India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials Delhi Airport who are responding to COVID challenge," says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

As a responsible citizen, we all should play our role to protect ourselves and others from #COVID19.

As a responsible citizen, we all should play our role to protect ourselves and others from #COVID19.

Together we all can fight against #COVID19.
#IndiaFightsCorona

8.22 AM: Human safety tests on experimental coronavirus vaccine starts

China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the race to develop a shot against the COVID19 epidemic that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide. - Reuters

8.17 AM: Doing everything possible: Indian embassy in Italy

Embassy of India in Italy, in a statement, said it's doing everything possible within limited resources, despite the current lock-down, to support and assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas. "Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend and reports are awaited," it added.

8.16 AM: India's Ambassador to US, TS Sandhu, says in touch with shipping company and US authorities regarding welfare of Indian crew on Grand Princess. "They're required to undergo mandatory quarantine. We're extending necessary assistance and will facilitate their return on completion of quarantine."

Delhi: Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of #Coronavirus.

8.12 AM: External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar met immigration, health, security, and airport officials of Delhi Airport tonight.

Karnataka: Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru being sanitised with the spraying of disinfectants, as a precautionary measure against #Coronavirus.

8.07 AM: COVID-19 impact on Indian economy

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur says in order to address the possibility of trade-induced adverse impact on the economy, the government is constantly engaging with export promotion councils and trade bodies, particularly in pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile sectors where the supply chains are sourcing imports from China.

India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials @DelhiAirport who are responding to #COVID challenge.

8.03 AM: Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO appeals pilgrims to postpone visit

In view of coronovirus outbreak across India, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, reviewed all aspects related to yatra&the safety of pilgrims. He also appealed pilgrims to postpone their visit to the Shrine till normalisation of the situation.

8.00 AM: People with blood group 'A' may be more prone to coronavirus

People with blood group 'A' may be more prone to the new coronavirus (COVID19) infection while those with blood type 'O' has a lower risk of contracting the deadly virus, a first-of-its-kind study claimed on Tuesday. - IANS

7.40 AM: Indian Army reports first COVID-19 case

A jawan from Ladakh Scouts was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The jawan's father had recently returned from a pilgrimage in coronavirus-hit Iran. The jawan, his wife and sister have been quarantined.

7.35 AM: Over 1.5 lakh vendors to be hit govt orders closure of weekly markets

Over 1.5 lakh vendors will likely be hit by the closure of weekly markets across the national capitals as the Delhi government has ordered to shut down weekly markets. The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) said this would lead to a huge blow to their business.

7.30 AM: How to protect oneself from COVID-19?

Is there a way to protect from COVID-19? Check out this video on social distancing and maintaining hygiene.