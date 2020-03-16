Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Taj Mahal to shut down till March 31

Coronavirus news: The coronavirus pandemic which has already dealt a blow to the global economy has impacted the global airlines a great deal as well. According to CAPA, a global aviation consultancy body, most airlines across the world will go bankrupt if the governments worldwide do not take a coordinated action. CAPA said in a note on Monday that several airlines may have been pushed into technical bankruptcy or at least substantially in breach of debt covenants. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a mass travel ban and strict tourist restrictions as governments across the globe are trying to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. Because of this, many airlines were forced to cancel their flights, resulting in mounting losses.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 110. Uttarakhand reported its first case on Sunday. There were fresh cases in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said. So far India has reported two deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka. Meanwhile, the fourth batch of evacuees from Iran has landed in India. External Minister S Jaishankar said that the fourth batch of 53 Indians, including 52 students and a teacher has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen sharply in Italy, which is now the worst country to get affected by the coronavirus outbreak after China. Iran too is facing a grave risk after the COVID-19 claimed over 700 lives in the country with around 14,000 confirmed cases.

10.07 pm: Travellers from EU, UK, Turkey banned in India till March 31

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned airlines from ferrying passengers from the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, the United Kingdom and Turkey to India.

The aviation authority has also mandated that passengers coming from or travelling through UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait will have to remain under compulsory quarantine for 14 days.

Both orders will come into effect from March 18 and continue till March 31. "Both these instructions are temporary... and will be reviewed subsequently," a DGCA circular on Monday said.

9.16 pm: IPL owners' tele-conference ends in vain

No headway was made during Monday's tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country as well globally.

The start of the 13th IPL has been suspended from March 29 to April 15 with India currently registering 114 positive cases and two deaths for COVID-19.

All foreign visas have been put on hold till April 15 while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that a "truncated IPL" could be a possibility with a minimum 17 days already lost.

"Nothing concrete was discussed in today's meeting (con-call). It was just a follow up meeting. The situation has not changed in 48 hours, so talking about hosting the IPL is still pre-mature," an IPL franchise owner told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

8.52 pm: All ASI-protected monuments and central museums across India will be shut till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak, Prahlad Singh, MoS Tourism Ministry, tweeted.

#IndiaFightsCorona @MinOfCultureGoI @ASIGoI , @PMOIndia @BJP4India @BJP4MP @tourismgoi Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) March 16, 2020 8.44 pm: Taj Mahal under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. 7.24 pm: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas advance summer break and announce vacations from March 21 to May 25 considering the COVID-19 outbreak. 7.16 pm: Coordination committee of all district courts of Delhi passes resolution, saying lawyers practising at trial courts of national capital would abstain from work and attend to only urgent matters such as cases of bail in view of the coronavirus pandemic. 7.14 pm: New COVID-19 case found in Bengaluru Karnataka: A 32-year-old man from Bengaluru has been tested positive for #COVID19 today. He returned from USA via London on March 8. He was on home quarantine, now admitted in isolation facility. ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 7.13 pm: Rupee plunges 50 paise to 74.25 against US dollar The Indian rupee continued its downward spiral and plunged 50 paise to 74.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed the US Fed's emergency interest rate cut and the RBI's liquidity enhancing measures. Forex traders said the fall in the domestic unit was in line with other Asian peers amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.10. During the day, it saw a high of 74.09 and a low of 74.35 against the American currency. The domestic unit finally settled at 74.25 against the greenback, down 50 paise over its previous close. The local unit had settled at 73.75 against the greenback on Friday. (PTI) 7.08 pm: Tamil Nadu government imposes restrictions on weddings, bans public meetings and processions, among others measures till March 31. 7.05 pm: BCCI to shut down office from Tuesday in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, employees told to work from home. (PTI) 6.53 pm: "Fourth batch of 53 evacuaees from Iran have arrived today and are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. All are reported to be asymptomatic as present and are in quarantine as per protocol," says Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal. Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry: Fourth batch of 53 evacuates from Iran have arrived today & are being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. All are reported to be asymptomatic as present and are in quarantine as per protocol. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/jrPkJqkTas ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 6.52 pm: "Important measures including closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allowing employees to work from home, limited use of public transport, social distancing should be maintained till March 31," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry while briefing the media about status of preparedness against COVID-19. Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry on #Coronavirus: Important measures including closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allow employees to work from home,less use of public transport, 1 meter distance between people should be maintained till 31st March. pic.twitter.com/Bk08PfhvHZ ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 6.26 pm: Ministry of External Affairs has floated helplines for COVID-19 Control Centre: All hands on deck! @MEAIndias helplines for COVID-19 Control Centre are open.



Control Room : 1800118797 (toll free)

+91- 11- 23012113

+91- 11- 23014104

+91- 11- 23017905



+91- 011- 23018158 (fax)

+91- 011- 23018158 (fax)

covid19@mea.gov.in pic.twitter.com/1MH0f5CuQG Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 16, 2020 6.22 pm: Bombay High Court and its benches in Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Goa to operate for only 2 hours a day from Match 17 till further orders over COVID-19 fears. 6.15 pm: International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged the global governments that they must work together and provide massive spending, as in the financial crisis of 2008, to help economy withstand the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic. 6.05 pm: Several historical sites, including Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Aurangabad will remain closed from March 19 till April 7 because of coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, says an official. Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai will also remain shut for devotees until further notice. 6.00 pm: Pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan suspended temporarily in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, says Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab. 5.50 pm: Civic polls in West Bengal have been suspended over coronavirus fears, said the State Election Commission. 5.30 pm: People won't be allowed to attend Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh until March 31. 5.20 pm: Olympic flame handover ceremony to be held without spectators The Olympic flame handover ceremony for Tokyo Games, in Greece's national capital Athens, will be held without any spectators in order to contain the spread coronavirus, said the Greek Olympic Committee. 5.09 pm: Odisha Government instructs all foreigners to register their arrival into state and home quarantine for 14 days. Every foreigner will be provided an incentive of Rs 15,000 after registration, and failure to do so will be considered a crime. The instructions also apply to Indians returning to the state from foreign countries. Odisha Government instructs all foreigners to register their arrival into state and home quarantine for 14 days. Incentive of Rs 15,000 per foreigner after registration announced, failure to do so will be considered a crime. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/vLqxCk6sRu ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 5.06 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asks cinema halls to be shut. Situation will be reviewed on March 30. 5.05 pm: Closure of educational institutions in West Bengal extended till April 15 over coronavirus threat, annouces Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 4.44 pm: A team of Indian Army medical personnel including six doctors and eight paramedics has been deployed in the Maldives since March 13 to set up a viral testing lab, Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand told ANI. 4.41 pm: Total number COVID-19 cases in India rises to 114 The total number of confirmed cases of #coronavirus rises to 114 in India pic.twitter.com/dzwcZoQK7C ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 4.39 pm: Several sectors feeling the pinch RBI Guv: Sectors such as tourism, airlines, hospitality industry and domestic trade&transporters are suffering a loss of activity. Spillovers are being transported through finance&confidence channels to overseas & domestic equity markets. Forex & Bond markets are also not immune. ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 4.37 pm: Efforts mounted on war-footing: RBI Guv RBI Guv: Second round of effects of the pandemic could operate through a slowdown in the domestic economic growth & it would obviously be a result of synchronised slowdown in global growth and as a part of that, the growth momentum in India would also be impacted somewhat. https://t.co/ExvBtkqUqg ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 3.07 pm: Hockey India postpones all junior, sub-junior national championships Hockey India on Monday postponed all its junior and sub-junior national championships, which were scheduled to start from April 10, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to resume by the end of next month should the situation improve. The decision was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board following growing concerns around COVID-19 situation in India, where more than 100 people have so far tested positive and two have died. The global death toll has crossed 6,000 and the number of infected is over 150,000. "Keeping in mind the safety of the players, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the annual National Championships for Junior, Sub-Junior Men and Women categories," Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said in a statement. (PTI) 2.55 pm: Cinemas, weekly bazaars to remain suspended till March 31 Delhi Govt: Operation of theaters & weekly bazaars will remain suspended till March 31. Shopping malls to be disinfected daily in Delhi&le amount of hand sanitizers to be made available at mall entrance& shops, entry should be allowed after cleaning hands with hand sanitizer. https://t.co/EbECdZRQ4R ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 2.53 pm: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the state Assembly that the state government will bear all the expenses under Mukhyamantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh Yojana for the treatment of patients who have contracted coronavirus. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the state Assembly: State government will bear the entire expenses, under Mukhyamantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh Yojana, of the treatment of the patients who have contracted #NovelCoronavirus. pic.twitter.com/g2j7YPOLNB ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 2.46 pm: Budget Session of West Bengal Assembly to be cut short over coronavirus scare, no sittings after Tuesday, says Speaker Biman Banerjee. (PTI) 2.37 pm: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold press conference at 4:00 pm amid coronavirus panic. An emergency rate cut is might be announced to remedy the slump in economcy due to the contagion. 2.35 pm: "Four people of same family have recently returned from Nepal, so they have been kept in an isolation ward in a hospital in Renusagar. This is part of the routine process to check if they have the virus," S Ramalingam, District Magistrate, Sonabhadra, told ANI. S Ramalingam, District Magistrate, Sonabhadra: 4 people of same family have recently returned from Nepal, so they have been kept in an isolation ward in a hospital in Renusagar. This is part of the routine process to check if they have the virus. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/cBSMdDIMHk ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2020

2.09 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: Total cases rise to 8 in Bangladesh

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to eight in the neighbouring Bangladesh. The government has also shut down all educational institutions till March 31.

2.06 pm: Coronavirus in India: Govt sets up new national helpline for COVID-19 queries

The government on Monday set up a new helpline number for addressing COVID-19 queries. The new helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545.

2.00 pm: Coronavirus in India: Theatre and sports complex in Shimla closed till March 31

The authorities have closed Gaiety Theatre and Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex till March 31 in view of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Shimla: Gaiety Theatre and Indira Gandhi State Sports Complex have been closed till 31st March, in view Coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/d5s5ZcNKAY - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

1.53 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: Microsoft launches website to track COVID-19 infections globally

Microsoft Bing team on Monday launched a website for tracking novel coronavirus infections across the world. The website, bing.com/covid, provides up-to-date information regarding the infection statistics for each country. According to the COVID-19 tracker, presently, there are a total of 168,835 confirmed cases, 84,558 active cases, 77,761 recovered cases and 6,516 deaths worldwide.

1.46 pm: Coronavirus in India: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, tally rises to 38

One more person with travel history to Dubai has been tested positive for novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. With this development, the total number of COVID-19 cases have risen to 38 in the state, reports ANI.

1.32 pm: Coronavirus in India: PM Modi lauds the efforts of health workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of health and sanitation workers to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi.

It is a united and coordinated response from everyone. This shows the strong spirit of our nation in such situations. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/tNK70HANh1 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Doing our best to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get proper care. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/AaWB3lZzWc - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are putting great efforts. They are out there, helping people. We will always cherish their contribution. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/aTJIBF3Akz - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. I am sure our citizens will not do any thing that puts the lives of others in danger. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HVkdLKPpkS - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

1.37 pm: Coronavirus in India: Review meeting underway at Maharashtra CM's official residence

A coronavirus update meeting is underway at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official residence. The meeting is being attended by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Environment minister Aditya Thackeray and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta. Thackeray is holding the meeting via video conferencing with all District Magistrates (DMs). The total number of cases has surged to 37 so far with 4 more being added on Monday (3 from Mumbai and 1 from Navi Mumbai). Rajesh Tope has directed BMC's Additional Commissioner, state health department and medical education officials to look into the issue of cleanliness of Kasturba hospital and other government hospitals as well.

1.26 pm: Coronavirus in India: 4 new cases in Maharashtra, toll rises to 37

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 37 in the state, a state government health official confirmed the development to PTI.

1.24 pm: Coronavirus in India: Quarantined people say centres worse than anything

More than 20 people who returned from Rome and Italy and have been put in the Dwarka Quarantine facility tell India Today that the centres are worse than anything. "We reached this facility last night, but till now no swab samples have been collected, or any test has been conducted," they told the news channel. They also said that the quarantine centre has only two doctors, lack of sanitizers, bathrooms are clogged, bed have stains, the whole facility is full of mosquitoes and the cupboards have rotten vegetables.

1.16 pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says social gatherings of over 50 barred in the capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that social gathering of over 50 is barred with immediate effect in Delhi. He also urged citizens to avoid social gatherings as much as they can, wash their hands and take proper precautionary measure. "All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so," the Delhi CM said.

1.11 pm: Coronavirus in India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal briefs media

1.00 pm: Coronavirus in India: Portable handwash stations to be set up across Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal passed orders on Monday for the installation of portable handwash stations across Delhi as a part of precautionary measures to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

12.56 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: France says COVID-19 situation deteriorating very fast: AFP

France said on Monday that the situation due to coronavirus pandemic is deteriorating "very fast" in the country.

12.52 pm: Coronavirus in India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds review meeting

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding review meetings with all district authorities on containment measures against the spread of COVI-19. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary & Health Secretary also join from Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes review meetings with all district authorities on containment measures against the spread of #COVID19. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary & Health Secretary to also join from Delhi Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/JTNEUxGjWL - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

12.47 pm: Coronavirus in India: Chattisgarh Assembly adjourned till March 25th

Chhattisgarh Assembly session has been adjourned till March 25th in view of Coronavirus outbreak in the country and across the world.

12. 40 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: Sri Lanka conducting week-long Buddhist prayers to fight COVID-19

Sri Lanka is offering a week-long Buddhist prayers as means to combat the rising novel coronavirus cases across the world. The pandemic has claimed over 100,000 lives globally. As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases reported in Sri Lanka are 11 with over 137 being hospitalised. "We have organised to recite the 'Rathana Suthraya' over a week through which we hope that not only Sri Lanka, the entire world would be blessed in combating this disease," Venerable Warakagoda Gnanarathana, who heads the powerful Asgiriya sect, told reporters. (Inputs from PTI)

12.36 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: Donald Trump urges countrymen to avoid hoarding

US President Donald Trump has urged his countrymen to avoid hoarding of essential items amid reports of grocery stores being swept by panic buying owing to coronavirus crisis. Trump said that the supply chains in the country are the most powerful in the world and there is no shortage of daily goods. In view of the situation, Trump on Sunday held a meeting with top leaders of the companies that own grocery stores, including Indian-American Vivek Sankaran, who is president and CEO of Albertsons. I would like to say that people shouldn't go out and buy. We're going to be great. We're going to be so good, Trump told reporters at a White House news conference after a meeting with nearly a dozen grocery store owners. But you don't have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax. People are going in and they're buying more. I remember -- I guess, during the conversation, Doug of Walmart said that they're buying more than they buy at Christmas. Relax. We're doing great. It all will pass, he said. (Inputs from PTI)

12.34 pm: Coronavirus in India: Top govt ministers meet underway

A meeting of top government ministers, presided by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, is underway. Some key announcements as alse likely later in the day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to make important announcements at 1 pm.

12.31 pm: In pic: Thermal scanning at Parliament's entry point

12.29 pm: Coronavirus in India: Are jails safe? CJI Bobde asks

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde raised concerns over the safety of prisoners in overcrowed jails. "If there is an outbreak in jail, it will affect very large no and it may become centre for spreading to others also. Can we take this as an opportunity to improve jail capacity and prevent overcrowding?" he said.

12.23 pm: Coronavirus in India: UP govt uncovers a case of missing doctors

The Uttar Pradesh government has discovered that 700 doctors, posted across districts in the state, have been missing their assigned duties for a long time. The government found it out when it tallied its list of doctors for deployment and learned that 700 were missing. The state government is planning to terminate these doctors.

12.17 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: 94 cases in Pakistan, Sharp spike in last 36 hours

Dozens of fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in a span of 36 hours in Pakistan. The number of affected persons has surged to 94 in the country.

12.12 pm: Global airlines may go bankrupt if no action, says aviation body

12.00 pm: Coronavirus in India: 11 Qatar airline passengers admitted to hospital in Amritsar

11 Qatar airline passengers were admitted to a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab on Monday. They were put in the isolation ward in the hospital. These passengers boarded the flight from Spain and are being screened currently.

11.56 am: Coronavirus in India: 79 people booked welcoming reality show celebrity at Kochi airport

Nearly 79 people have been booked for welcoming a reality show celebrity at the Kochi airport on Monday. Dr. Rejith Kumar, one of the contestants in Big Boss show was eliminated from the show on Saturday. His fans gathered outside the airport on Sunday evening to receive him.

11.55 am: Coronavirus in India: Thermal screening of Lawyers, litigants, media at SC

The Supreme Court said on Monday that all the lawyers, litigants and media personnel visiting its premises will thermal-screened. The apex court, has also permitted only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants and journalists in the courtroom. (Inputs from PTI)

11.50 am: Coronavirus outbreak: James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko tests positive

James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus pandemic. The Ukrainian-born actor-model is best known for featuring in 2008's James Bond film Quantum of Solace and 2013's sci-fi movie Oblivion. Olga took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news.

11.45 am: Coronavirus in India: One more COVID-19 positive case confirmed in Maharashtra, tally goes up to 33

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra. With this the total number of confirmed cases rise to 33 in the state.

11.38 am: Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases rise around the world as China recovers

11.30 am: The Islamic State (terror organisation) has issued a series of recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including avoiding traveling to areas suffering from outbreaks of the disease.

11.25 am: Trump urges Americans against hoarding of essential items

US President Donald Trump has advised his countrymen against hoarding of essential items as reports of grocery stores being swept by panic buying due to the coronavirus crisis emerged, saying supply chains in the country are the most powerful in the world and there is no shortage of daily goods. The US mainstream media, including newspapers and channels, on Sunday showed pictures and visuals of empty shelves in grocery stores in the country.

11.15 am: Thermal screening of lawyers, litigants, scribes at Supreme Court

Lawyers, litigants and media personnels were thermal-screened in the Supreme Court amid coronavirus fear. The top court has allowed only restricted entry of lawyers, litigants and journalists in the courtroom. Long queues were seen at the entry gate with health officials thermal screening the lawyers, litigants and journalists.

11.07 am: Airbnb announces full refund policy for reservations globally

Airbnb Inc on Sunday rolled out its full refund policy for reservations worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic. The San-Francisco based firm announced this days after receiving criticism for not broadening the policy beyond China, Italy and South Korea. "This policy now applies to existing reservations for stays and Airbnb Experiences made on or before March 14, 2020, with check-in dates between March 14, 2020 and April 14, 2020," Airbnb said in a statement posted on its website.

11.00 am: Coronavirus in India: 3 of 236 evacuees from Iran test negative for COVID-19 virus

Three out of around 230 people evacuated from Iran on Sunday, were checked for COVID-19 and were tested negative, officials told PTI. Only three people, where manifested symptoms of the virus, were checked. Two Air India flights carrying 236 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran landed in Jaisalmer on Sunday morning and the passengers were quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre. "Preliminary screening of the people was undertaken at the airport upon arrival. Thereafter, they were moved to the Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer," Defence Spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that of these evacuees, three who had symptoms were tested and the results came out negative. (With PTI inputs)

10.57 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Serbia announces state of emergency to combact COVID-19 spread

Serbia has launched a state of emergency to counter the spread of coronavirus, President Aleksander Vucic said on Sunday followed by his meeting with top government and health officials in Belgrade. (Inputs from Reuters)

10.50 am: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma joins Twitter, says first shipment of masks and COVID-19 test kits sent to US

Chinese Billionaire and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Co-founder Jack Ma has joined Twitter with his first tweet where he posted photos of a China Eastern Airlines plane with boxes of COVID-10 test kits and face masks ready to be shipped and donated to the US from Shanghai. "The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America," he wrote on Twitter.

The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America. pic.twitter.com/LTn26gvlOl - Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

10.42 am: New York, LA shut bars, restaurants, theatres

The New York City and Los Angeles have ordered temporarily shut down bars, restaurants and theatres to combat the spread of the coronavirus. More than 50,000 restaurants in New York are likely to close by Tuesday at 9 am. Restaurants in the city account for over $51 billion in annual revenues and have more than 800,000 employees, according to the National Restaurant Association. (Inputs from Reuters)

10.31 am: IIT Roorkee puts Indian students under isolation

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has kept under 14-day isolation one foreign and eight Indian students on coronavirus contraction suspicion, reports ANI.

Uttarakhand: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has kept under 14-day isolation one foreign and eight Indian students on Covid19 suspicion. - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

10.28 am: Cancel/postpone all events with over 50 people: US disease control centres

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the US has recommended to postpone or cancel events having a gathering of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks amid stepped up efforts to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus that has claimed 69 lives in the country. According to the World Health Organisation data, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected 3,777 people, including 69 deaths, in the US as the authorities placed travel restrictions, closed schools, restaurants and bars and cancelled entertainment events across the country to contain the deadly virus. (Inputs from PTI)

10.24 am: Coronavirus in India: Jamia issues advisory to students; asks them to consider returning home

The Jamia Millia Islamia University issued an advisory on Sunday asking its students to go back home owing to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The university had already suspended classes till March-end. According to the advisory, the places of large gatherings like hostels, dining halls, libraries, kitchens are all highly-vulnerable and susceptible to the threat of the deadly COVID-19. (Inputs from PTI)

10.20 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Union Ministers' group to hold meeting at Nirman Bhawan

A group of Union Ministers will hold a meeting on Monday at Nirmal Bhawan in the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the country.

10.14 am: Coronavirus in India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold review meetings with district authorities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold back to back review meetings via video conferencing of all district authorities on Monday to take stock of containment steps taken against the spread of coronavirus. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary &Health Secretary to also join from Delhi Secretariat.

10.09 am: Rajasthan Police arrests man for spreading fake news

The Rajasthan Police Monday apprehended a man for spreading fake news about coronavirus spread on social media. The accused was arrested from Rajasthan's Dausa, police said.

10.00 am: Coronavirus in India: Assam shuts several national parks

The Assam government Monday closed several national parks in the state including Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Pobitora. Other wildlife sanctuaries of Assam will remain closed to visitors from March 17 to March 29. Assam Zoological Park, protected areas and state zoo remain closed till March 29.

9.55 am: Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases rise sharply outside China, hurt major economies

The infection cases due to coronavirus outbreak have risen sharply outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. Presently, there are 169,610 confirmed cases and 6,518 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of March 16, 2020. Of this, 77,776 have been recovered globally.

9.45 am: Coronavirus in India: First case detected in Odisha

Odisha on Monday reported its first coronavirus positive case in its capital Bhubaneswar. The youth affected by COVID-19 had recently returned from Italy and is being treated at Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was also put in quarantine in New Delhi (upon his arrival) for a few days following his screening at the airport. Since, no symptom of COVID-19 was detected then, he was permitted to return home in Bhubaneswar. He took a train from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar and arrived on March 12. The youth then reportedly started manifesting symptoms on March 13 and even after taking medicines prescribed by the doctors for flu like symptoms, he did not recover from the illness. He went for a check-up at Capital hospital on March 14 where he was admitted to the isolation ward.

9.34 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Domestic markets nosedive as COVID-19 fear keep investors jittery

Domestic stock markets plummeted yet again on Monday as jittery investors are on edge over the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. BSE Sensex tanked around 1,900 points while Nifty dropped close to 500 points in Monday's pre-opening session on account of weak global cues also.

9.26 am: Coronavirus outbreak: BMC closes Byculla zoo in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shut its Veermata Jijabai garden and zoo in Byculla for the public till he next orders from Sunday. "We have decided to close zoo from Sunday till the next order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus," a civic official said. (Inputs from PTI)

9.20 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Vaccine trial starts in US

A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday, according to a government official. The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trial has not been publicly announced yet. The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, the official said. Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

9.16 am: Coronavirus outbreak: South Korea reports 74 new cases

South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new cases bring the country's total to 8,236. The KCDC also reported that 303 more patients had fully recovered and had been released from care. A total of 1,137 people have recovered and been released so far. South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb. 29 and slightly down from the 76 recorded on Sunday. (Reuters)

9.10 am: Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in India, says Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday that Maharashtra has 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country.

9.05 am: Coronavirus in India: Major parks, wildlife sanctuaries to remain closed from March 17 to March 29

Kaziranga, Manas,Orang National parks, Pobitora and other wildlife sanctuaries of Assam will remain closed to visitors from March 17 to March 29. Assam Zoological Park and protected areas, state zoo remain closed till March 29.

8.54 am: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold review meeting on COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state on Monday. The CM will chair a meeting where he will interact with District Collectors via video conferencing from Varsha Bungalow at 12.30 pm

8.50 am: Global deaths outstrip China's toll

The number of deaths reported worldwide has surpassed those inside China which has become a cause of concern for the governments across the globe. According to and India Today DIU report, the deaths inside China (49%) are lower than other countries (51%) where the coronavirus has now spread.

8.40 am: Navi Mumbai Police issues list of Dubai returnees for trying to escape quarantine

The Navi Mumbai Police on Monday issued a list of people who had returned from Dubai but tried to slip the quarantine procedure being carried out by the authorities. The police are now actively tracing those people. The Dubai returnees who evaded the quarantine arrived at the Mumbai airport in a large group. The government has asked all travellers coming to India or going abroad to be in quarantine for 14 days on returning to India.

8.27 am: Second batch of 53 evacuees reach army quarantine facility in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

The second batch of 53 Indian evacuees has reached the army quarantine facility in Jaisalmer in rajasthan from Iran. The number of positive cases have spiked sharply in the country. The second batch arrived in the country a day after 236 evacuees were flown in from Iran on Sunday. Under the procedure, preliminary screening was conducted on these evacuees at the airport upon their arrival. Thereafter, they were taken to the quarantine facility at Jaisalmer where they will be kept in a 14 days quarantine.

8.15 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Heightened fears as India remains vigilant

The COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly spreading faster across the world with Italy becoming the new breeding ground for the deadly virus in terms of confirmed cases and subsequent deaths. New cases in Iran too have sharply spiked. Spain is another worst affected country. India too has reported 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus and experts are expecting the number of positive cases to go up. Two deaths have already happened in the country.