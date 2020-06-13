Coronavirus outbreak: Over 88% traders in Delhi want markets to be closed, says CAIT

The traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said that 88 per cent of traders favour shutting down markets to stop coronavirus spread. The CAIT sought the opinion from 2,800 trade associations and trade leaders of Delhi through an online survey. In total, 2610 responses were received, CAIT also said. "The current situation of Corona in the National capital Delhi is very alarming and serious and closure of markets is a big and important issue and as such, a consultation is needed with all market associations and the CAIT is willing to join hands with the Government for combating COVID-19 in an effective manner," President, Delhi Chapter of CAIT, Vipin Ahuja, said.

92.8 per cent respondents said coronavirus infection will spread in and through markets if these remained open. However, 92.7 per cent respondents said that the medical facilities are sufficiently available to meet demands of coronavirus patients in Delhi.

Meanwhile, CAIT has also sent a communication to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harshvardhan, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sharing concerns of Delhi traders on the fast spread of coronavirus. "It has sought time for a meeting to apprise them about the seriousness of the issue while urging for their immediate intervention after a survey of the Delhi traders pointed towards utmost fear and insecurity in the minds of Delhi traders,"CAIT chief Praveen Khandelwal said.

Recently, CAIT said that more than 40,000 trader bodies representing 7 crore retailers and wholesalers in the country have agreed to join the movement for a total boycott of Chinese products. CAIT also said that it has prepared a preliminary list of 3,000 items which account for significant imports from China but where local alternatives are available.

