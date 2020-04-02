Coronavirus: Former Hazoori Raagi at Sri Harmandir Sahib dies; had performed for 100 people on March 19

Former 'Hazoori Raagi' at Sri Harmandir Sahib and Padma Shri recipient Nirmal Singh Ji Khalsa died on Thursday morning due to the coronavirus. According to sources, Singh had performed kirtan in the presence of around 100 people on March 19 at a house in Chandigarh. All the attendees are now suspected of being infected with coronavirus.

Singh was tested positive for COVID-19 on late Wednesday and had succumbed to the disease by Thursday morning. According to the Indian Express, doctors of the Government Medical College in Amritsar have said that Singh died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar (GNDH).

According to the daily, it is not clear how Singh had contracted the virus. Singh had been under the radar of health authorities since the first week of March after guests from the US had visited him.

After returning from his kirtan performance in Chandigarh, Singh had visited Guru Nanak Hospital, which is a part of Government Medical College Amritsar, to report symptoms on March 21, according to the daily. Doctors at the hospital had sent him back home after giving some medicine. After his condition didn't improve he was admitted to the Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Science and Research once on March 24 and then again on March 30. From there he was later shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Singh was the fourth COVID-19 patient admitted to the Amritsar hospital. So far one patient has been cured and two others under treatment at GNDH have died.

