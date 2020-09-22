Coronavirus patients flouting home isolation to be moved to COVID care centres

Any COVID-19 patient, under home isolation, will be moved to institutional quarantine if found violating protocols, the Delhi government said on Monday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's office said a field team has been in touch with the neighbours of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in order to monitor if coronavirus patients and their families are flouting any protocols or not.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, field teams visit nearly 2,000 homes each day to check on people under home quarantine. Until last week, 10 to 20 patients were moved to COVID Care Centres for violating quarantine protocols.

As per the Centre, a coronavirus positive patient under home isolation can be discharged after 10 days of the onset of the symptoms if no fever occurs for three consecutive days. Thereafter, the patient is advised to isolate at home and self-monitor for seven more days. In-home isolation, testing is not mandatory but every discharged person must receive a fitness certificate from district officials.

Since mid-August, number of active cases increased by over 190 per cent in the city. There were 11,068 active COVID-19 cases on August 18 which increased to 32,097 on Sunday. Of the total 15,621 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, 7,040 are occupied and around 19,000 patients are under home isolation, according to government data.

There has been over 235 per cent increase in the number of containment zones in the city in a month -- from 557 on August 18 to 1,872 on Sunday.

Also read: Coronavirus impact: What is the Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill passed by Parliament?

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown crushes gold smuggling; annual illegal shipments to fall from 120 tonnes to 25 tonnes