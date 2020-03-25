Coronavirus update: Panipat nurse tests positive for coronavirus, 17th case in Haryana

A Panipat nurse working in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram tested positive for the novel coronavirus today. The woman is now at an isolation ward in Panipat.

This takes the total number of cases in Haryana to 17, out of which 10 are from Gurugram district.

According to the government bulletin, 8,675 people were under surveillance and 617 out of them have been cleared in 28 days.

Faridabad, Sonipat, Palwal and Panchkula districts reported one case each, while Panipat has two cases.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched a voluntary program called 'Covid-Sangharsh Senani' under which people can volunteer to provide services to hospitals, and in district administration.

The state government had already put the state under a lockdown after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days yesterday to decrease the chances of transmission.

The state government had also directed its employees to practice social distancing and work from home till March 31.

The government on Tuesday had appointed 447 doctors and allotted Rs 100 crore to contain the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, there are 512 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths in India.

Also Read: Coronavirus blues: Who and how many are vulnerable to COVID-19 pandemic

Also Read: Coronavirus: PM urges people to not crowd at shops during lockdown