Coronavirus Updates: Number rises to 1,52,000 globally; Italy reports 252 deaths in one day

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: As many as 5,845 people have died across the world due to the deadly coronavirus so far. The total number of infections in mainland China stands at 80,813, including 3,000 deaths. In India, the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare has said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has surged to 107, including 17 foreign nationals, as on March 15 (12 PM). The deadly virus has spread across 12 states of the country. Of these, 9 patients have recovered while the deadly virus claimed lives of two elderly patients -- a 76-year-old Karnataka man and 68-year-old women from Delhi. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, a 59-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday. She had a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 32.
5.00 PM: 450 Indians evacuated from virus-hit Iran, Italy
Over 450 Indians, including students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran and Italy were brought back by two flights on Sunday and were quarantined at separate facilities, reports PTI.
A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, landed at around 9.45 AM at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and were taken to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area.
Over 230 Indians brought back from Iran reached the national capital at about 3:15 AM and were quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer.
4.45 PM: Iran reports 113 new deaths, total rises to 724
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus disease has crossed 724, with 113 new deaths in last 24 hours, tweeted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister.
Vahabzadeh, in a tweet, said, "In the past 24 hours, 1,209 new cases have been confirmed ... with 113 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 724".
4.30 PM: Passenger train services between India-Bangladesh suspended
India-Bangladesh passenger train services have been suspended from today as a precaution against the COVID-19 disease, said an Eastern Railway official on a Union government directive.
The official said services of Bandhan Express and Maitree trains will remain suspended from March 15 until further orders.
4.15 PM: PM Modi speaks to CM Thackeray on COVID-19 mitigation efforts
PM Modi, in a telephonic conversation, spoke to Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to discuss the state's preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. The conversation was centred around the efforts made by the state and the Centre to tackle the outbreak situation.
4.00 PM: The inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, will supply 2,000 masks they have manufactured to the state health department over the novel coronavirus outbreak, says PTI.
3.45 PM: Queen Elizabeth II shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle
The 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle. They both are likely to be placed in quarantine at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in the coming weeks.
The coronavirus outbreak in the UK has affected over 1,140 people with death toll hitting 21, nearly doubling from 11 within a day.
3.17 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan
Gajendra Luniwal, Jaipur Hotel Association President (Rajasthan): 100% bookings have been cancelled. Domestic tourists are also not visiting now, it has reached to zero. Hotel industry and its allied services are facing losses. The state has reported four cases of coronavirus, including four foreign nationals.
3.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka
Karnataka has tested highest number of coronavirus samples so far at 731, claims the state government. The number of infected people stands at 6 in the state.
3.09 PM: PM Narendra Modi had telephonic conversation with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, reports ANI. They discussed the situation of coronavirus in the state and the measures regarding it.
3.01 PM: Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 34
A new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus surfaced early Sunday in Islamabad, bringing Pakistan's total number of cases to 34, according to a media report. The new victim is the husband of a woman who recently travelled to Pakistan from the United States and tested positive on Saturday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. The lady is currently in critical condition, receiving treatment at the isolation ward in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the paper said, adding that there are now four COVID-19 patients at the isolation ward in PIMS.
3.00 PM: Pak PM's aide to participate in SAARC video conference
Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will participate in a video conference of SAARC member countries on Sunday proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a joint strategy to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. - PTI
2.59 PM: Railways start disinfecting Mumbai train coaches
As the battle against coronavirus intensifies, the railway authorities in Mumbai have started disinfecting local trains, which carry around 80 lakh suburban commuters everyday, as well as long distance trains. According to the Central Railway (CR), all the coach fittings, including grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry doors, window grills, electric switches and other parts inside local trains as well as outstation trains are being cleaned using disinfectants. - PTI
2.50 PM: MP jail inmates to give 2,000 masks to health dept
Inmates of a jail in Madhya Pradesh will supply 2,000 masks they have manufactured to the state health department in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday. The inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur started making the masks after a request from the state health department, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jails)(Jabalpur range) Gopal Tamrakar told PTI. "A team of 50 inmates are engaged in making 2,000 masks. These will be supplied by March 16. The cost per piece is Rs 7. The cotton cloth used for preparing the masks has been made in the powerlooms installed in the jail itself," he said.
2.40 PM: Indian tests positive in UAE
An Indian national, who returned to the UAE after a holiday abroad, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. -PTI
2.33 PM: Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh
The state has not reported any COVID-19 case so far. As a precautionary measure, the Madhya Pradesh government has closed schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, marriage halls, etc, until further notice. As many as 50 isolation centres have also been set up in the state.
Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: Schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, marriage halls etc will be shut till further orders.50 isolation centres have been set up in the state. We are working on war footing to tackle this. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/MrDcA2Vv87ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020
2.13 PM: Coronavirus cases in Kerala
As of Sunday, 22 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kerala, the most in any state after Maharashtra. Among them is a 3-year-old boy who was confirmed positive on March 9. According to the Health Ministry of Kerala, there are 7,677 people under observation for symptoms of coronavirus currently.
2.06 PM: Avoid visit for few days: Shirdi CEO
Arun Dongre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, urges devotees to postpone visit to shrine for the next couple of days.
Maharashtra Health Department: A 59-year-old woman has tested positive for #Coronavirus, she had a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan. The number of positive cases in the state now rises to 32.ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020
1.45 PM: Maharashtra reports another case; number touches 32
As per the Maharashtra Health Department, a 59-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra. She had a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 32. -- ANI
1.39 PM: How many cases of coronavirus have been reported in India?
India has so far reported 107 cases of COVID-19 virus across 12 states. Kerala and Maharashtra top with 22 and 31 cases respectively. Of the total number of cases, 17 are foreign nationals. Two persons -- one in Delhi and the other Karnataka -- have already died due to the virus. As per the government, nine persons have been recovered and hence discharged.
1.38 PM: 20 passengers detained at Kochi Airport
Total 20 passengers, including a UK man tested positive for coronavirus, have been detained at the Kochi Airport, officials said, reported India Today. Others, onboard the Dubai-bound flight, have been allowed to fly.
1.35 PM: Here's a list of all COVID-19 helpline numbers from various states/UTs.
#CoronaVirusUpdate:Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 15, 2020
Here's a list of all #COVID19 Helpline numbers from various States/UTs. Please keep handy and share with others also.#SwasthaBharat#HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/lvuwtETheg
1.25 PM: Assam shuts down schools, colleges till March 29
Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna has said the state government has decided to close all school, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls till March 29. "All examinations, except that of state and CBSE boards have been postponed in view of coronavirus," he added.
1.12 PM: No tourist activities till March 31: Mumbai Police
To prevent spread of COVID-19, the Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting any tour -- involving group of people travelling together to a foreign/domestic destination -- organised by private tour operators or otherwise, using powers u/s 144 CrPC, till March 31.
12.40 AM: Total number of cases spikes to 107
The Ministry of Family and Health Welfare has said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has surged to 107, including 17 foreign nationals, as on March 15 (12 PM).
Ministry of Family and Health Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases across India is 107 (including foreign nationals as on 15th March at 12 PM) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/O9OupPUUjJANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020
12.37 PM: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to join the leaders of SAARC nations via a video-conference today at 5 pm to discuss a roadmap to fight COVID-19.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to join the leaders of SAARC nations via a video-conference today at 5 pm to discuss a roadmap to fight #COVID19. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/IOBhwi7PnVANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020
12.30 AM: Andaman and Nicobar Islands shut tourism activities
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administrations have decided to shut down tourism activities from March 17 till March 26. All tourists are advised to refrain from travelling to the islands from midnight till March 26, say a notification.
12.16 PM: UK national tests positive at Kochi airport
Total 19 passengers were offloaded at Kochi airport after a United Kingdom national was tested positive for coronavirus, reported The Times of India. He, along with 19 others, had gone for a holiday vacation in Munnar, Kerala. Speculations are rife that the authorities may shut down the airport in wake of the coronavirus crisis.
12.00 PM: China reports 10 new deaths due to coronavirus
China on Sunday reported 10 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,199, while the imported cases rose to 111 amid sharp decline in the number of domestic cases. China's National Health Commissions (NHC) said 20 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 10 deaths were reported from all over the country on Saturday. -- PTI
11.45 AM: FPIs withdraw Rs 37,976 cr from Indian markets amid coronavirus fears
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a whopping Rs 37,976 crore on a net basis from the Indian markets in March so far amid the coronavirus pandemic triggering fears of a global recession. Overseas investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 24,776.36 crore from equities and Rs 13,199.54 crore from the debt segment between Mar 2-13, depositories data showed. - PTI
11.32 AM: Malls closed in Nagpur following the state govt order. Maharashtra has reported 14 cases (oficial figures) of coronavirus so far.
Maharashtra: Malls closed in Nagpur following the state govt order. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hDhk0zfphCANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020
State-wise breakup#CoronaVirusUpdates #COVID2019 #COVID19india pic.twitter.com/nHRffRZFovK.S. Dhatwalia (@DG_PIB) March 14, 2020
11.24 AM: Aviation sector hit by coronavirus
Madhav Oza, Director, Blue Star Air Travel Services in Mumbai, says In February, the company saw about 35 per cent fall in international bookings compared to the same period last year.
Madhav Oza, Director, Blue Star Air Travel Services in Mumbai: We began seeing negative impact of #coronavirus in last week of January when customers started cancelling flight bookings for China. In February, we saw about 35% fall in international bookings compared to Feb 2019. pic.twitter.com/3vY9t67wTuANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020
11.20 AM: Exams postponed in Karnataka
As a precautionary measure in wake of coronavirus outbreak, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed to postpone the examinations of Classes 7, 8 and 9 till March 31.
11.19 AM: Visuals of students who have been evacuated from Italy
The 218 Indians who landed from Milan, Italy at Delhi airport will be shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla camp. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ER6ylfLUCEANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020
11.18 AM: Local body polls postponed in AP
Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar says it has decided to postpone the local body polls for six weeks in the wake of coronavirus spread. New dates will be announced once the spread of the virus is contained. - ANI
11.13 AM: Delhi Police sets up 2 more quarantine facilities
The Delhi Police has extended quarantine facilities at two training centres at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad.
Delhi Police has extended Quarantine Facilities at two of its training centres, located at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad.#CoronaVirusUpdate @HMOIndia@LtGovDelhi@CPDelhiDelhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 15, 2020
11.05 AM: Mask crunch in Noida, Ghaziabad
Anup Khanna, President of Noida Medical Association, tells ANI that there has been a sudden rise in the demand for masks and hand sanitizers. Many operators say the demand for branded masks and sanitisers has increased manifold in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
11.00 AM: Information for Indian tourists in Italy
Indian tourists stranded at the Rome airport can contact the Indian Embassy at +39-3316142085 or +39-3248390031 for urgently medical assistance.
FOR INDIAN TOURISTS STRANDED AT ROME AIRPORT !!India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) March 14, 2020
Pl contact Indian Embassy at +39-3316142085 or +39-3248390031 urgently for medical test tomorrow for COVID NEGATIVE CERTIFICATE.
Pl.note the test results will take minimum 1 week to be received.
10.45 AM: 236 Indians evacuated from Iran
As many as 236 Indian citizens (100 males and 136 females), who were evacuated from Iran have reached Indian Army Quarantine facility established at Jaisalmer on Saturday. They will remain under quarantine for 14 days under professional medical supervision.
10.30 AM: 218 students from Milan land in India
COVID-19 or coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and a large number of Indian stranded in the affected countries are being evacuated by the govemment. As many as 218 Indians, including 211 students from Milan, landed in Delhi today. All of them will be quarantined for 14 days.
218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are!V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) March 15, 2020
Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly @cgmilan1 @airindiain .@DrSJaishankar
10.15 AM: Passenger movements through borders banned
The government has banned passenger movements through all immigration land check posts located at India's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar suspended until further notice. India has also suspended travel to holy shrine Gurdwara Karatarpur Sahib.
All types of passenger movements through all immigration Land Check Posts located at India's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar suspended w.e.f. 0000hrs, Mar15, 2020 & at India-Pakistan border w.e.f. 0000hrs, Mar16, 2020, except at the posts below.#COVID19india pic.twitter.com/YXqNzPKqmWSpokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 15, 2020
10.00 AM: Kerala finds solution to mask problem
In light of the shortage of masks, the Kerala government has engaged prisons in the state to manufacture masks. The prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have already handed over the first batch to the state government.
#COVID19 | Solving The Mask ProblemPinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020
In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch. pic.twitter.com/QKgHWqYNOg
