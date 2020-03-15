Coronavirus Updates: Number rises to 1,52,000 globally; Italy reports 252 deaths in one day

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: As many as 5,845 people have died across the world due to the deadly coronavirus so far. The total number of infections in mainland China stands at 80,813, including 3,000 deaths. In India, the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare has said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has surged to 107, including 17 foreign nationals, as on March 15 (12 PM). The deadly virus has spread across 12 states of the country. Of these, 9 patients have recovered while the deadly virus claimed lives of two elderly patients -- a 76-year-old Karnataka man and 68-year-old women from Delhi. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, a 59-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday. She had a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 32.

5.00 PM: 450 Indians evacuated from virus-hit Iran, Italy

Over 450 Indians, including students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran and Italy were brought back by two flights on Sunday and were quarantined at separate facilities, reports PTI.

A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, landed at around 9.45 AM at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and were taken to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area.

Over 230 Indians brought back from Iran reached the national capital at about 3:15 AM and were quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer.

4.45 PM: Iran reports 113 new deaths, total rises to 724

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus disease has crossed 724, with 113 new deaths in last 24 hours, tweeted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister.

Vahabzadeh, in a tweet, said, "In the past 24 hours, 1,209 new cases have been confirmed ... with 113 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 724".

4.30 PM: Passenger train services between India-Bangladesh suspended

India-Bangladesh passenger train services have been suspended from today as a precaution against the COVID-19 disease, said an Eastern Railway official on a Union government directive.

The official said services of Bandhan Express and Maitree trains will remain suspended from March 15 until further orders.

4.15 PM: PM Modi speaks to CM Thackeray on COVID-19 mitigation efforts

PM Modi, in a telephonic conversation, spoke to Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to discuss the state's preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. The conversation was centred around the efforts made by the state and the Centre to tackle the outbreak situation.

4.00 PM: The inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, will supply 2,000 masks they have manufactured to the state health department over the novel coronavirus outbreak, says PTI.

3.45 PM: Queen Elizabeth II shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle

The 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle. They both are likely to be placed in quarantine at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in the coming weeks.

The coronavirus outbreak in the UK has affected over 1,140 people with death toll hitting 21, nearly doubling from 11 within a day.

3.17 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Gajendra Luniwal, Jaipur Hotel Association President (Rajasthan): 100% bookings have been cancelled. Domestic tourists are also not visiting now, it has reached to zero. Hotel industry and its allied services are facing losses. The state has reported four cases of coronavirus, including four foreign nationals.

3.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

Karnataka has tested highest number of coronavirus samples so far at 731, claims the state government. The number of infected people stands at 6 in the state.

3.09 PM: PM Narendra Modi had telephonic conversation with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, reports ANI. They discussed the situation of coronavirus in the state and the measures regarding it.

3.01 PM: Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 34

A new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus surfaced early Sunday in Islamabad, bringing Pakistan's total number of cases to 34, according to a media report. The new victim is the husband of a woman who recently travelled to Pakistan from the United States and tested positive on Saturday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. The lady is currently in critical condition, receiving treatment at the isolation ward in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the paper said, adding that there are now four COVID-19 patients at the isolation ward in PIMS.

3.00 PM: Pak PM's aide to participate in SAARC video conference

Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will participate in a video conference of SAARC member countries on Sunday proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a joint strategy to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. - PTI

2.59 PM: Railways start disinfecting Mumbai train coaches

As the battle against coronavirus intensifies, the railway authorities in Mumbai have started disinfecting local trains, which carry around 80 lakh suburban commuters everyday, as well as long distance trains. According to the Central Railway (CR), all the coach fittings, including grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry doors, window grills, electric switches and other parts inside local trains as well as outstation trains are being cleaned using disinfectants. - PTI

2.50 PM: MP jail inmates to give 2,000 masks to health dept

Inmates of a jail in Madhya Pradesh will supply 2,000 masks they have manufactured to the state health department in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday. The inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur started making the masks after a request from the state health department, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jails)(Jabalpur range) Gopal Tamrakar told PTI. "A team of 50 inmates are engaged in making 2,000 masks. These will be supplied by March 16. The cost per piece is Rs 7. The cotton cloth used for preparing the masks has been made in the powerlooms installed in the jail itself," he said.

2.40 PM: Indian tests positive in UAE

An Indian national, who returned to the UAE after a holiday abroad, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. -PTI

2.33 PM: Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh

The state has not reported any COVID-19 case so far. As a precautionary measure, the Madhya Pradesh government has closed schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, marriage halls, etc, until further notice. As many as 50 isolation centres have also been set up in the state.