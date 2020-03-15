scorecardresearch
Coronavirus Updates: Number rises to 1,52,000 globally; Italy reports 252 deaths in one day

Coronavirus Outbreak News Updates: As many as 5,845 people have died due to the deadly virus so far; total number of infections in mainland China stands at 80,813, including 3,000 deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Indians are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad Coronavirus outbreak: Indians are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: As many as 5,845 people have died across the world due to the deadly coronavirus so far. The total number of infections in mainland China stands at 80,813, including 3,000 deaths. In India, the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare has said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has surged to 107, including 17 foreign nationals, as on March 15 (12 PM). The deadly virus has spread across 12 states of the country. Of these, 9 patients have recovered while the deadly virus claimed lives of two elderly patients -- a 76-year-old Karnataka man and 68-year-old women from Delhi. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, a 59-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Saturday. She had a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 32.

5.00 PM: 450 Indians evacuated from virus-hit Iran, Italy

Over 450 Indians, including students, stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran and Italy were brought back by two flights on Sunday and were quarantined at separate facilities, reports PTI.

A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, landed at around 9.45 AM at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and were taken to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area.

Over 230 Indians brought back from Iran reached the national capital at about 3:15 AM and were quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer.

4.45 PM: Iran reports 113 new deaths, total rises to 724

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus disease has crossed 724, with 113 new deaths in last 24 hours, tweeted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister.

Vahabzadeh, in a tweet, said, "In the past 24 hours, 1,209 new cases have been confirmed ... with 113 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 724".

4.30 PM: Passenger train services between India-Bangladesh suspended

India-Bangladesh passenger train services have been suspended from today as a precaution against the COVID-19 disease, said an Eastern Railway official on a Union government directive.

The official said services of Bandhan Express and Maitree trains will remain suspended from March 15 until further orders.

4.15 PM: PM Modi speaks to CM Thackeray on COVID-19 mitigation efforts

PM Modi, in a telephonic conversation, spoke to Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to discuss the state's preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. The conversation was centred around the efforts made by the state and the Centre to tackle the outbreak situation.

4.00 PM: The inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, will supply 2,000 masks they have manufactured to the state health department over the novel coronavirus outbreak, says PTI.

3.45 PM: Queen Elizabeth II shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle 

The 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II and her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle. They both are likely to be placed in quarantine at the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in the coming weeks.

The coronavirus outbreak in the UK has affected over 1,140 people with death toll hitting 21, nearly doubling from 11 within a day.

3.17 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Gajendra Luniwal, Jaipur Hotel Association President (Rajasthan): 100% bookings have been cancelled. Domestic tourists are also not visiting now, it has reached to zero. Hotel industry and its allied services are facing losses. The state has reported four cases of coronavirus, including four foreign nationals.

3.15 PM: Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

Karnataka has tested highest number of coronavirus samples so far at 731, claims the state government. The number of infected people stands at 6 in the state.

3.09 PM: PM Narendra Modi had telephonic conversation with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, reports ANI. They discussed the situation of coronavirus in the state and the measures regarding it.

3.01 PM: Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 34

A new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus surfaced early Sunday in Islamabad, bringing Pakistan's total number of cases to 34, according to a media report. The new victim is the husband of a woman who recently travelled to Pakistan from the United States and tested positive on Saturday, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. The lady is currently in critical condition, receiving treatment at the isolation ward in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the paper said, adding that there are now four COVID-19 patients at the isolation ward in PIMS.

3.00 PM: Pak PM's aide to participate in SAARC video conference

Pakistan Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will participate in a video conference of SAARC member countries on Sunday proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a joint strategy to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. - PTI

2.59 PM: Railways start disinfecting Mumbai train coaches

As the battle against coronavirus intensifies, the railway authorities in Mumbai have started disinfecting local trains, which carry around 80 lakh suburban commuters everyday, as well as long distance trains. According to the Central Railway (CR), all the coach fittings, including grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry doors, window grills, electric switches and other parts inside local trains as well as outstation trains are being cleaned using disinfectants. - PTI

2.50 PM: MP jail inmates to give 2,000 masks to health dept

Inmates of a jail in Madhya Pradesh will supply 2,000 masks they have manufactured to the state health department in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday. The inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur started making the masks after a request from the state health department, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jails)(Jabalpur range) Gopal Tamrakar told PTI. "A team of 50 inmates are engaged in making 2,000 masks. These will be supplied by March 16. The cost per piece is Rs 7. The cotton cloth used for preparing the masks has been made in the powerlooms installed in the jail itself," he said.

2.40 PM: Indian tests positive in UAE

An Indian national, who returned to the UAE after a holiday abroad, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. -PTI

2.33 PM: Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh

The state has not reported any COVID-19 case so far. As a precautionary measure, the Madhya Pradesh government has closed schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, marriage halls, etc, until further notice. As many as 50 isolation centres have also been set up in the state.

2.13 PM: Coronavirus cases in Kerala

As of Sunday, 22 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kerala, the most in any state after Maharashtra. Among them is a 3-year-old boy who was confirmed positive on March 9. According to the Health Ministry of Kerala, there are 7,677 people under observation for symptoms of coronavirus currently. 

2.06 PM: Avoid visit for few days: Shirdi CEO

Arun Dongre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, urges devotees to postpone visit to shrine for the next couple of days.

1.45 PM: Maharashtra reports another case; number touches 32

As per the Maharashtra Health Department, a 59-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra. She had a travel history to Russia and Kazakhstan. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rises to 32. -- ANI

1.39 PM: How many cases of coronavirus have been reported in India?

India has so far reported 107 cases of COVID-19 virus across 12 states. Kerala and Maharashtra top with 22 and 31 cases respectively. Of the total number of cases, 17 are foreign nationals. Two persons -- one in Delhi and the other Karnataka -- have already died due to the virus. As per the government, nine persons have been recovered and hence discharged.

1.38 PM: 20 passengers detained at Kochi Airport

Total 20 passengers, including a UK man tested positive for coronavirus, have been detained at the Kochi Airport, officials said, reported India Today. Others, onboard the Dubai-bound flight, have been allowed to fly.

1.35 PM: Here's a list of all COVID-19 helpline numbers from various states/UTs.

1.25 PM: Assam shuts down schools, colleges till March 29

Assam Chief Secretary Sanjay Krishna has said the state government has decided to close all school, colleges, universities, gyms, swimming pools and cinema halls till March 29. "All examinations, except that of state and CBSE boards have been postponed in view of coronavirus," he added.

1.12 PM: No tourist activities till March 31: Mumbai Police

To prevent spread of COVID-19, the Mumbai Police has issued an order prohibiting any tour -- involving group of people travelling together to a foreign/domestic destination -- organised by private tour operators or otherwise, using powers u/s 144 CrPC, till March 31.

12.40 AM: Total number of cases spikes to 107

The Ministry of Family and Health Welfare has said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has surged to 107, including 17 foreign nationals, as on March 15 (12 PM).

12.37 PM: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to join the leaders of SAARC nations via a video-conference today at 5 pm to discuss a roadmap to fight COVID-19.

12.30 AM: Andaman and Nicobar Islands shut tourism activities

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administrations have decided to shut down tourism activities from March 17 till March 26. All tourists are advised to refrain from travelling to the islands from midnight till March 26, say a notification.

12.16 PM: UK national tests positive at Kochi airport

Total 19 passengers were offloaded at Kochi airport after a United Kingdom national was tested positive for coronavirus, reported The Times of India. He, along with 19 others, had gone for a holiday vacation in Munnar, Kerala. Speculations are rife that the authorities may shut down the airport in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

12.00 PM: China reports 10 new deaths due to coronavirus

China on Sunday reported 10 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, taking the death toll to 3,199, while the imported cases rose to 111 amid sharp decline in the number of domestic cases. China's National Health Commissions (NHC) said 20 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 10 deaths were reported from all over the country on Saturday. -- PTI

11.45 AM: FPIs withdraw Rs 37,976 cr from Indian markets amid coronavirus fears

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a whopping Rs 37,976 crore on a net basis from the Indian markets in March so far amid the coronavirus pandemic triggering fears of a global recession. Overseas investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 24,776.36 crore from equities and Rs 13,199.54 crore from the debt segment between Mar 2-13, depositories data showed. - PTI

11.32 AM: Malls closed in Nagpur following the state govt order. Maharashtra has reported 14 cases (oficial figures) of coronavirus so far.

11.24 AM: Aviation sector hit by coronavirus

Madhav Oza, Director, Blue Star Air Travel Services in Mumbai, says In February, the company saw about 35 per cent fall in international bookings compared to the same period last year.

11.20 AM: Exams postponed in Karnataka

As a precautionary measure in wake of coronavirus outbreak, State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed to postpone the examinations of Classes 7, 8 and 9 till March 31.

11.19 AM: Visuals of students who have been evacuated from Italy

11.18 AM: Local body polls postponed in AP

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar says it has decided to postpone the local body polls for six weeks in the wake of coronavirus spread. New dates will be announced once the spread of the virus is contained. - ANI

11.13 AM: Delhi Police sets up 2 more quarantine facilities

The Delhi Police has extended quarantine facilities at two training centres at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad.

11.05 AM: Mask crunch in Noida, Ghaziabad

Anup Khanna, President of Noida Medical Association, tells ANI that there has been a sudden rise in the demand for masks and hand sanitizers. Many operators say the demand for branded masks and sanitisers has increased manifold in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

11.00 AM: Information for Indian tourists in Italy

Indian tourists stranded at the Rome airport can contact the Indian Embassy at +39-3316142085 or +39-3248390031 for urgently medical assistance.

10.45 AM: 236 Indians evacuated from Iran

As many as 236 Indian citizens (100 males and 136 females), who were evacuated from Iran have reached Indian Army Quarantine facility established at Jaisalmer on Saturday. They will remain under quarantine for 14 days under professional medical supervision.

10.30 AM: 218 students from Milan land in India

COVID-19 or coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation and a large number of Indian stranded in the affected countries are being evacuated by the govemment. As many as 218 Indians, including 211 students from Milan, landed in Delhi today. All of them will be quarantined for 14 days.

10.15 AM: Passenger movements through borders banned

The government has banned passenger movements through all immigration land check posts located at India's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar suspended until further notice. India has also suspended travel to holy shrine Gurdwara Karatarpur Sahib.

10.00 AM: Kerala finds solution to mask problem

In light of the shortage of masks, the Kerala government has engaged prisons in the state to manufacture masks. The prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have already handed over the first batch to the state government.

