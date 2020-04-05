Coronavirus: D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani donates Rs 155 crore

Radhakrishan Damani, promoter of Avenue Supermarts, which owns retail brand D-Mart, on Saturday donated Rs 155 crore for the fight against coronavirus. While Rs 100 crore was donated to the PM-CARES Fund, remaining Rs 55 crore was committed towards various state relief funds. The donation was made by Radhakrishan Damani through group company Bright Star Investments, the company said in a statement.

"We are fully supportive of the swift actions taken by the Central, State and Local Government Bodies of India to protect the general public. Each of us also needs to do our best to protect our communities and fellow countrymen," the statement added. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown until April 14 on account of coronavirus pandemic.

While Maharashtra and Gujarat received Rs 10 crore each, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Punjab received Rs 5 crore each of the total Rs 55 crore given to the relief funds of the state governments. Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh received Rs 2.5 crore in donation, the company statement also said. The hypermarket chain D-Mart operates in over 200 locations across the country. Some of the other major corporate houses to contribute towards the PM Cares Fund include Reliance (Rs 500 crore), ONGC and IOC over Rs 1,000 crore, BPCL Rs 175 crore, HPCL Rs 120 crore, among others. The employees of SBI also donated Rs 100 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, as part of its preparations to exit the lockdown, PM Modi on Thursday asked chief ministers of states to formulate a staggered plan. On Saturday, PM Modi urged the citizens of the country to keep their spirits high amid the lockdown owing to COVID-19. He also asked the people to light candles at the doorsteps of their homes on Sunday to spread light in these dark times.

