COVID-19: How many have been vaccinated in which states?

Merely 17,000 health workers received coronavirus vaccine on Day 2 of the vaccination drive in six states.

On the launch day of the vaccination, 2,07,229 beneficiaries had received the jabs -- the highest number of people vaccinated in any country on Day 1, according to the Health Ministry.

The six states where the vaccination drive was carried out on Sunday are Andhra Pradesh (308 sessions), Arunachal Pradesh (14 sessions), Karnataka (64 sessions), Kerala (one session), Manipur (one session) and Tamil Nadu (165 sessions).

Therefore, a total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till January 17, out of which 447 beneficiaries faced adverse reactions.

DELHI:

Around 50 per cent of intended beneficiaries have taken the jab in Delhi. On Day 1 of the vaccination drive, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the national capital.

The Delhi government said it will take measures to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccines. The AAP government said it is also planning to increase vaccination centres from 81 to 175 soon.

ASSAM:

In Assam, 6,500 beneficiaries were supposed to be vaccinated on the first day of the inoculation drive but 3,528 turned up.

According to the National Health Mission Director of the state S Lakshmanan, "Many of the beneficiaries did not turn up while many others, whose names were not on the list for the first day, came to the selected sites". The state has received 2,21,500 doses so far -- 2,01,500 Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin.

ANDHRA PRADESH:

As per the AP's health department, 32,149 people got vaccinated against the target of 58,803 in two days. Only 13,041 healthcare workers got the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the state against the targeted 27,233 on Sunday.

East Godavari topped the list with 1,959 beneficiaries getting vaccinated and Krishna was at the bottom with 485.

UTTAR PRADESH:

In UP, a total of 20,076 healthcare workers got their first jab on Saturday. Health officials will be vaccinated on January 22.

TAMIL NADU:

A total of 6,156 beneficiaries have received jabs against coronavirus in two days. The state health department informed that 2,847 beneficiaries received Covishield and 183 Covaxin on Sunday.

Whereas, 3,027 people were administered Covishield and 99 Covaxin on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

ODISHA:

On Day 1 of the vaccination, around 81 per cent of people were administered coronavirus vaccine in Odisha.

As per the state health department, of the total 16,314 people targeted to receive the jabs, 13,292 frontline workers took the vaccine on the first day.

NAGALAND:

Around 621 frontline healthcare workers of Nagaland were vaccinated for COVID-19 on January 16. Though the administration had taken a target of vaccinating 900 people on the first day of the vaccination drive, many people did not turn up at the designated centres.

RAJASTHAN:

In Rajasthan, 12,258 health workers were administered the vaccine against a set target of 16,613 on Saturday.

KERALA:

The first day of the COVID-19 vaccine drive in Kerala saw 8,062 health workers getting inoculated and no side effects being reported. The vaccination was carried out at 133 designated centres.

WEST BENGAL:

Around 15,707 people were administered the first dose of the anti-COVID 19 vaccine out of the scheduled 21,000 beneficiaries in West Bengal on opening day. Besides, the state reported 14 AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) cases.

One nurse was hospitalised after she lost consciousness post administration of Covishield.

MADHYA PRADESH:

A total of 9,564 persons had received the jab at 150 centres across Madhya Pradesh on Day 1, and eight cases of minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (side effects) were reported.

In the first phase of the drive, 4.17 lakh persons will be administered the vaccine in MP. Of these, about 57,000 healthcare workers will receive the vaccine in the first week.

KARNATAKA:

On day 1 of the vaccination, around 62 per cent of beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine. The state government said, 21,658 people were earmarked for vaccination on the first day, and only 13,408 got vaccinated.

UTTARAKHAND:

The state health department informed that a total of 2,226 healthcare workers were administered the vaccine on the opening day, which is 70 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries registered through the Co-WIN portal.

HIMACHAL PRADESH:

In Himachal, 1,536 healthcare workers were vaccinated on Day 1 against the target of 2,499.

CHANDIGARH:

As many as 5,592 healthcare workers out of expected 9,135 beneficiaries received the shots on the launch day of vaccination.

GOA:

As many as 426 of the 700 health workers scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa were inoculated on the first day of the nationwide drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday evening and Sunday owing to problems with the Co-WIN app. The state will re-start the vaccination on Monday, January 18.

The state government had planned inoculation of 28,500 health workers on the first day but only 18,425 beneficiaries received the shots.

The vaccination drive will be carried out four days a week in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

However, in Andhra Pradesh, the vaccination drive will take place six days a week, and five days a week in Mizoram.

It will be carried out three days a week in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland and Odisha, and two days a week in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.(With agencies input)

