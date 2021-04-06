scorecardresearch
COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra: Check out Zomato, Swiggy delivery timings after new coronavirus restrictions

Zomato, Swiggy to stop deliveries at 8:00 pm in Maharashtra after imposition of new coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Home delivery and takeaway permitted from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm from Monday to Friday

Maharashtra Government on Sunday announced a fresh set of restrictions in the state amid surging  COVID-19 cases. These include a weekend lockdown and a night curfew on weekdays. As part of these restrictions, home deliveries would only be allowed till 8:00 pm in Maharashtra.

This means that food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato will not be accepting orders after 8:00 pm in Maharashtra. In Mumbai, both Swiggy and Zomato apps have started showing in-app messages after 8:00 pm. The Zomato app says, "We're currently not accepting orders online. We'll be back soon". While the Swiggy app says, "We are not delivering here at the moment!"

COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had stated on Sunday that the night curfew would be in effect from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on weekdays. Whereas the weekend lockdown would be from 8:00 pm on Friday to 7:00 am on Monday. The restrictions will be in force until April 30.

Delivery timings in Maharashtra

According to the Maharashtra government's new COVID-19 guidelines, bars and restaurants will remain shut, except those that are in hotels, during night curfew and weekend lockdown.

Home delivery and takeaway is permitted from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm from Monday to Friday. While on weekends, home delivery is allowed from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Apart from bars and restaurants, other public places such as theatres, sports complexes, salons, malls, auditoriums, clubs, water parks, etc will also remain closed during the night curfew and weekend lockdown.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra had recorded 47,288 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, according to the state department's COVID-19 update. This was a slight decrease from the 57,074 COVID-19 cases Maharashtra had recorded a day earlier i.e Sunday.

