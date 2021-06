COVID-19 tracker India: Coronavirus cases near 50,000; full list of states' positive cases, deaths, recoveries

Death toll due to coronavirus, on Wednesday, rose to 1,694 and the number of cases climbed to 49,391, according to the latest information released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India reported 126 deaths and 1,376 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases have surged to 33,514. A total of 13,160 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

India's overall death rate has been recorded at 3.42 per cent, wherea, the recovery rate stands at 28.71 per cent.

List of confirmed cases of coronavirus, cured patients, death, mortality rate and recovery rate state-wise:

1. ANDHRA PRADESH

Total confirmed cases: 1,717

Cured/discharged/migrated: 589

Deaths: 36

Mortality rate: 2.09%

Recovery rate: 34.30%

2. ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Total confirmed cases: 1

Cured/discharged/migrated: 1

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 100%

3.ASSAM

Total confirmed cases: 43

Cured/discharged/migrated: 32

Deaths: 1

Mortality rate: 2.32%

Recovery rate: 74.41%

4. BIHAR

Total confirmed cases: 536

Cured/discharged/migrated: 142

Deaths: 4

Mortality rate: 0.74%

Recovery rate: 26.49%

5. CHHATTISGARH

Total confirmed cases: 59

Cured/discharged/migrated: 36

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 61.09%

6. DELHI

Total confirmed cases: 5,104

Cured/discharged/migrated: 1,468

Deaths: 64

Mortality rate: 1.25%

Recovery rate: 28.76%

7.GOA

Total confirmed cases: 7

Cured/discharged/migrated: 7

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 100%

8. GUJARAT

Total confirmed cases: 6,245

Cured/discharged/migrated: 1,381

Deaths: 368

Mortality rate: 5.89%

Recovery rate: 22.11%

9. HARYANA

Total confirmed cases: 548

Cured/discharged/migrated: 256

Deaths: 6

Mortality rate: 1.09%

Recovery rate: 46.71%

10. HIMACHAL PRADESH

Total confirmed cases: 42

Cured/discharged/migrated: 38

Deaths: 2

Mortality rate: 4.16%

Recovery rate: 90.47%

11. JHARKHAND

Total confirmed cases: 125

Cured/discharged/migrated: 33

Deaths: 3

Mortality rate: 2.4%

Recovery rate: 26.4%

12. KARNATAKA

Total confirmed cases: 671

Cured/discharged/migrated: 331

Deaths: 29

Mortality rate: 4.32%

Recovery rate: 49.32%

13. KERALA

Total confirmed cases: 502

Cured/discharged/migrated: 462

Deaths: 4

Mortality rate: 0.79%

Recovery rate: 92.03%

14. MADHYA PRADESH

Total confirmed cases: 3,049

Cured/discharged/migrated: 1,000

Deaths: 176

Mortality rate: 5.77%

Recovery rate: 32.79%

15. MAHARASHTRA

Total confirmed cases: 15,525

Cured/discharged/migrated: 2,819

Deaths: 617

Mortality rate: 3.97%

Recovery rate: 18.15%

16. MANIPUR

Total confirmed cases: 2

Cured/discharged/migrated: 2

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 100%

17. MEGHALAYA

Total confirmed cases: 12

Cured/discharged/migrated: 10

Deaths: 1

Mortality rate: 8.33%

Recovery rate: 83.33%

18. MIZORAM

Total confirmed cases: 1

Cured/discharged/migrated: 0

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 0

19. ODISHA

Total confirmed cases: 175

Cured/discharged/migrated: 60

Deaths: 1

Mortality rate: 0.57%

Recovery rate: 34.28%

20. PUNJAB

Total confirmed cases: 1,451

Cured/discharged/migrated: 133

Deaths: 25

Mortality rate: 1.72%

Recovery rate: 9.16%

21. RAJASTHAN

Total confirmed cases: 3,158

Cured/discharged/migrated: 1,525

Deaths: 25

Mortality rate: 0.79%

Recovery rate: 48.29%

22. TAMIL NADU

Total confirmed cases: 4,058

Cured/discharged/migrated: 1,485

Deaths: 33

Mortality rate: 0.81%

Recovery rate: 36.59%

23. TELANGANA

Total confirmed cases: 1,096

Cured/discharged/migrated: 585

Deaths: 29

Mortality rate: 2.64%

Recovery rate: 53.37%

24. TRIPURA

Total confirmed cases: 43

Cured/discharged/migrated: 2

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 4.65%

25. UTTARAKHAND

Total confirmed cases: 61

Cured/discharged/migrated: 39

Deaths: 1

Mortality rate: 1.63%

Recovery rate: 63.9%

26. UTTAR PRADESH

Total confirmed cases: 2,880

Cured/discharged/migrated: 987

Deaths: 56

Mortality rate: 1.94%

Recovery rate: 34.27%

27. WEST BENGAL

Total confirmed cases: 1,344

Cured/discharged/migrated: 364

Deaths: 140

Mortality rate: 10.41%

Recovery rate: 27.08%

List of confirmed cases of coronavirus, cured patients, death, mortality rate and recovery rate Union Territory-wise:

1. ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

Total confirmed cases: 33

Cured/discharged/migrated: 32

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 96.96%

2. CHANDIGARH

Total confirmed cases: 111

Cured/discharged/migrated: 21

Deaths: 1

Mortality rate: 0.90%

Recovery rate: 18.91%

3. DADAR NAGAR HAVELI

Total confirmed cases: 1

Cured/discharged/migrated: 0

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 0

4. JAMMU & KASHMIR

Total confirmed cases: 741

Cured/discharged/migrated: 320

Deaths: 8

Mortality rate: 1.07%

Recovery rate: 43.18%

5. LADAKH

Total confirmed cases: 41

Cured/discharged/migrated: 17

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 41.46%

6. PUDUCHERRY

Total confirmed cases: 9

Cured/discharged/migrated: 6

Deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 0

Recovery rate: 66.66%

