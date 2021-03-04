COVID-19 vaccine private hospitals list: Check out private vaccination centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1. After vaccinating 1.5 crore health care and frontline workers during the first phase, second phase would include vaccination of people above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities.
In order to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination capacity, the government is involving a large number of private facilities. The health ministry had said that around 10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as CVCs. States were also given freedom to use all private hospitals empanelled under state government health insurance schemes as CVCs.
Several private hospitals in the country are now administering COVID-19 vaccines. Here is a comprehensive list of private hospitals taking part in the vaccination drive in States, major cities:
COVID-19 Vaccination in Mumbai
Maharashtra is one of the states which have seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. Apart from the government facilities, several private hospitals, healthcare centres are now participating in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
List of private hospitals in Mumbai for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru
Twenty private centres in Bengaluru are participating in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. According to the state health department, all rural centres in Karnataka will allow both online and walk-in vaccination registration.
List of private hospitals in Bengaluru for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
COVID-19 vaccination in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala has proposed 185 private COVID-19 vaccination centres (PMJAY Empaneled). These private centres are spread across the various districts of the state. People above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities would be administered the vaccine at these private centres at a ceiling price of Rs 250.
List of private hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
The full list of proposed private centres for the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kerala can be accessed at the official government site.
COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi
People in Delhi can get the vaccine at 192 hospitals in the National Capital. Out of these 126 are private centres while 56 are government facilities. The vaccination drive will be taking place six days a week. People can get themselves vaccinated free of cost in government hospitals while they will have to pay for it in private facilities.
List of private hospitals in Delhi for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
The full list of private hospitals can be accessed at the Delhi health ministry site.
List of private hospitals in Chandigarh for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation
