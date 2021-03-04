COVID-19 vaccine private hospitals list: Check out private vaccination centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1. After vaccinating 1.5 crore health care and frontline workers during the first phase, second phase would include vaccination of people above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities.

In order to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination capacity, the government is involving a large number of private facilities. The health ministry had said that around 10,000 hospitals under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as CVCs. States were also given freedom to use all private hospitals empanelled under state government health insurance schemes as CVCs.

Several private hospitals in the country are now administering COVID-19 vaccines. Here is a comprehensive list of private hospitals taking part in the vaccination drive in States, major cities:

COVID-19 Vaccination in Mumbai

Maharashtra is one of the states which have seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. Apart from the government facilities, several private hospitals, healthcare centres are now participating in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

List of private hospitals in Mumbai for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation

CAMA Hospital

Jaslok Hospital

HN Reliance Hospital

Saiefee Hospital

Breach Candy Hospital

Bhatiya Hospital

Kasturba Hospital

TNMC & BYL Nair Ch. Hospital

JJ Hospital

Wockhardt Hospital

Prince Aly Khan

KEM Hospital

Global Hospital

LTMC & GH Sion Hospital

K J Somaya Hospital

Hinduja Hospital

SL Raheja Hospital

SRRC Children Hospital

BKC Jumbo Hospital

K B Bhabha Hospital, Bandra

Lilavati Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

Seven Hills Hospital

Cooper Hospital

Nanavati Hospital

Kokilaben Hospital

Nesco

SK Patil Hospital

MW Desai Hospital

BDBA Hospital

Dahisar Hospital

Bhagvati Hospital

Kurla Bhaba Hospital

Centennary Govandi Hospital

Barc Hospital

MAA Hospital

Rajawadi Hospital

Hindu Mahasabha Hospital

LH Hiranandani Hospital

Veer Savarkar Hospital

Mulund Jumbo

Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, Vikhroli

KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre

PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC

Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust

Masina Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

S L Raheja Hospital

Guru Nanak Hospital

Bombay Hospital

Fortis, Mulund

Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital

Holy Spirit Hospital

Surana Sethia Hospital

Tata Hospital

COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru

Twenty private centres in Bengaluru are participating in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. According to the state health department, all rural centres in Karnataka will allow both online and walk-in vaccination registration.

List of private hospitals in Bengaluru for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation

Vikram Hospital,

Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road

Raghavendra People Tree Hospital

Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences

Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur

Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram

Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur

Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield

Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Sparsh Hospital

Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital

BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences

Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal

Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal

Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar

Dayanand Sagar Hospital

Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige

Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital

MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.

COVID-19 vaccination in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has proposed 185 private COVID-19 vaccination centres (PMJAY Empaneled). These private centres are spread across the various districts of the state. People above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities would be administered the vaccine at these private centres at a ceiling price of Rs 250.

List of private hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation

Attukal Devi Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd

India Hospital

Saraswathy Hospital

The full list of proposed private centres for the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Kerala can be accessed at the official government site.

COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

People in Delhi can get the vaccine at 192 hospitals in the National Capital. Out of these 126 are private centres while 56 are government facilities. The vaccination drive will be taking place six days a week. People can get themselves vaccinated free of cost in government hospitals while they will have to pay for it in private facilities.

List of private hospitals in Delhi for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation

Delhi Heart and lung hospital

Jeevan Mala Hospital

Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road

St. Stephens Hospital

Indian Spinal Injuries Centre

Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute

Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini

Sunrise Hospital, Rohini

Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital

National Heart Institute

The full list of private hospitals can be accessed at the Delhi health ministry site.

List of private hospitals in Chandigarh for COVID-19 vaccine inoculation

Santokh Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A

Chaitanya Hospital, Site No. 1 and 2, Sector, 44-C

Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, SCO 18-19, Sector 34-A

Landmark Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A

Dharam Hospital, House Number 2040, Sector 15-C

