Cow science exam: Over 5 lakh people register for online exam on 'holy cow'

More than five lakh people have registered themselves for the ''Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination'' exam. The national-level online 'cow science' examination (gau vigyan), conducted by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), is set to take place on February 25 in which several universities across the country will participate. Vallabhai Kathiria, Chairman Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog told media that there is 'Nothing unscientific about it. We want to project its importance of the Indian breed of the cow. So, we are holding this exam'.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to Vice Chancellors of 900 universities in the country to encourage the students to write the "indigenous cow science" examination. The one-hour-long multiple-choice question-based exam has no registration fee and students from primary, secondary, and senior-secondary schools can also take the online test. Besides, anyone from the general public can also take the exam that will be held in English and 11 regional languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, and Odia.

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog has also shared study material for the examination which includes, "cow dung is used as a protection against radiations in nuclear centres in India and Russia"and "Cow dung protected Bhopal residents from the gas leak". The material also states that Indian cows have a special power to absorb the sun's energy with the help of the solar pulse situated in their humps.

The cow exam aims to "infuse curiosity into all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk", the RKA said in its notification.

