Cricket Australia predicts WTC final 2023 winner using AI; here's the outcome

India struggled on the first day of the World Test Championships (WTC) final 2023 as the Australian team showcased their dominance on the field, amassing a formidable total of 327 for 3, with Travis Head impressively scoring a century.

Prior to the match, Cricket Australia utilised an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to predict the game's outcome. In an Instagram video released by Cricket Australia, various Australian cricket team players, including captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, discussed the match situation and how the AI tool accurately forecasted Australia's victory.

In the video, Cummins expressed, "Australia and India engaged in a nerve-wracking battle. Australia, facing a challenging target, adopted an unconventional strategy by reversing their batting order, injecting an element of surprise into the contest." He continued, "Leading from the front, Pat Cummins emerged at number three, instilling a fearless intent that infused belief within the Australian camp. With each stroke, he propelled them closer to victory. Requiring two runs in the final ball, he launched a nervous full toss delivered by the Indian bowler into the night skies."

Hazlewood discussed his and Nathan Lyon's role as the opening pair for Team Australia. "Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, an unlikely opening combination, took the crease. Hazlewood exhibited unexpected finesse and elegantly struck boundaries, setting the tone for an audacious chase. India struggled to find their rhythm, taken aback by Australia's unorthodox approach," he said. "Against all odds, Australia triumphed, with their unconventional strategy proving to be a stroke of genius."

Cricket Australia's video garnered numerous reactions from social media users. One user jokingly remarked, "I think IPL matches' scripts are also written by AI." Another added, "Yeah, Lyon and Hazlewood alone can make 36, so this audacious approach seems fitting."

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Scott Boland.

Also Watch: Whistleblower claims US govt in possession of UFOs. From the latest row to NASA’s video of ‘UFO’ over Middle East, here’s everything you need to know