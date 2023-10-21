Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa thrash defending champions England by 229 runs

In a commanding display of all-around prowess, South Africa handed a resounding defeat to the reigning world champions, England, with a staggering margin of 229 runs in a World Cup match held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Taking their turn at the crease first, Heinrich Klaasen's remarkable century (109 runs off 67 balls) and his formidable 151-run partnership with Marco Jansen (75 not out off 42 balls) propelled South Africa to a colossal total of 399 for 7.

Reece Topley emerged as England's most successful bowler, with figures of 3 for 88, while Adil Rashid contributed two wickets, conceding 61 runs in his 10 overs.

In response, England could only muster 170 runs in 22 overs, with Gerald Coetzee claiming three wickets for 35 runs in just four overs.

This defeat marked the 14th largest margin of loss in the history of ODI World Cups and was particularly significant for England, as it became their most substantial defeat in this prestigious tournament. Their prior most significant loss came at the hands of India in the 1975 World Cup, with a 202-run margin of defeat at Lord's.

South Africa's triumph saw them secure a resounding 229-run victory, consolidating their position as the third-ranked team in the World Cup 2023 points table, boasting an impressive net run rate of +2.21. In contrast, England's fortunes took a sharp downturn as they plummeted to the ninth position in the points table, tied with Afghanistan in terms of points and carrying a net run rate of -1.25.

“Fantastic all-round performance. Was a great effort. We know England likes chasing. We were comfortable batting first. Thankfully, our pacers were not roasted bowling first under the sun,” South Africa captain Aiden Markram said after the resounding win.

“Incredibly disappointing. We were well beaten. We have come here to play our best cricket. Lots of things didn't go to plan in the first innings. Reece picked up the injury. The boys fought hard,” England captain Jos Buttler said.

