Cricketer Suresh Raina opens Indian restaurant in Amsterdam; Kohli says 'will definitely come over'

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hogged the limelight on Friday after he announced the launch of his restaurant ‘Raina- Culinary Treasures Of India’ in the Netherlands. The 36-year-old former CSK player took to Instagram to share about his new venture and also narrated an anecdote from his India debut.

“Get ready for a culinary explosion like never before! I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes centre stage,” the cricketer wrote in an Instagram post.

Besides that, he also shared pictures of the restaurant along with some snippets from his time in the kitchen.

The cricketer further pointed out in his post that the restaurant is his tribute to the diverse culinary tapestry of India. “From the rich spices of North India to the aromatic curries of South India, Raina Indian Restaurant is a tribute to the diverse and vibrant culinary tapestry of my beloved country,” he wrote in the caption.

Raina said that he decided to open the restaurant because he wanted to share his love of Indian food with the people of Amsterdam. He said that he has been working on the project for several years, and that he is very excited to finally see it come to fruition.

Congratulating his former teammate, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share his support. Kohli, who owns a chain of restaurants in India, applauded Raina's achievement and expressed his intention to visit the restaurant when he is in Amsterdam next.

"Well done bro @sureshraina3 Congratulations and next time we're in Amsterdam we will definitely come over," Kohli said.

The menu at the restaurant offers a wide variety of Indian dishes, from starters to main courses to desserts.

For starters, you can choose from Chicken Chaat, Mix Pakora, Zaituni Paneer Tikka, Tandoor Chicken Tikka, Onion Bhaji, and Kabab varieties.

For main courses, you can choose from dishes like Butter Chicken, Lamb Rogan Josh, Prawn Mango Curry, Fish Coconut Curry, Mutton Korma, and Jhinga Masala. There are also vegetarian options available, such as Dal Makhani, Paneer Butter Masala, Chana Punjabi, Mushroom Karahi, and Malai Kofta.

For desserts, you can choose from Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Rasmalai, and Gajar Halwa.

The menu also offers a variety of drinks, including lassi, chai, and beer. The vegetarian options at Raina’s restaurant include Dal Makhani, Paneer Butter Masala, Mango Paneer, Chana Punjabi, Mushroom Karahi and Malai Kofta.

The price range at Raina’s restaurant is quite broad, with dishes starting at 1.49 euros (Rs 132) and going up to 24.5 euros (Rs 2,183).

The cheapest dish on the menu is Raita, which is a yogurt-based salad. The costliest dish is Tandoori Lobster, which is a lobster cooked in a tandoori oven.

Also Read: BYJU’S says reports of edtech firm being under MCA scanner are 'speculative'