CSK vs GT IPL final: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first against the Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the IPL final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will be batting first against the 4-time winners.

CSK is one of the most successful team in the history of Indian Premier League. They have reached final on 11 times, including 2023 season and won the tournament 4 times in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Founded in 2021, Gujarat Titans is owned by CVC Capital Partners. Gujarat Titans won the championship in its debut season in 2022 defeating Rajasthan royals by 7 wickets in 2022 IPL Final.

CSK’s playing XI - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jaedja, MS Dhoni (c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

GT’s playing XI - Wriddhiman Saha, Subhuman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.