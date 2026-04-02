The upcoming clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League is generating major buzz among cricket fans. With both teams boasting strong line-ups and passionate fan bases, demand for CSK vs PBKS match tickets is expected to surge as supporters look to watch the action live from the stadium.

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Here’s everything you need to know about how to book CSK vs PBKS tickets, ticket prices, match timing, venue details, and live streaming options.

Where to book CSK vs PBKS tickets

Fans can book CSK vs PBKS tickets online through the official IPL ticketing partners and authorised platforms. The most common platforms used for IPL ticket sales include the BookMyShow app or website, along with official franchise ticket portals.

Steps to book tickets online:

Visit the official ticketing website or the BookMyShow platform Search for the CSK vs PBKS match Select the stadium, match date and seating category Choose available seats from the seating layout Complete payment via UPI, card or net banking Receive e-tickets or confirmation via email/SMS

Depending on availability, physical tickets may also be sold at stadium ticket counters closer to the match day.

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CSK vs PBKS ticket prices

Ticket prices vary depending on the stand, seating category and demand for the match. Typically, IPL ticket prices fall within the following ranges:

General stands: ₹400-₹500

Standard seating: Around ₹1,000

Premium stands: ₹2,500-₹3,000

Grandstand seats: Up to ₹10,000-₹12,000

VIP / hospitality boxes: ₹30,000+ depending on facilities

Prices can fluctuate depending on seat availability and stadium capacity.

CSK vs PBKS match date, venue and timing

The much-anticipated IPL encounter between CSK and PBKS will take place on:

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Match start time: Around 7:30 PM IST (typical evening IPL schedule)

Fans planning to attend the match are advised to arrive early to complete entry procedures and security checks.

Where to watch CSK vs PBKS live

If you cannot attend the match at the stadium, the game will also be available through television broadcast and online streaming platforms.