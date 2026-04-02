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CSK vs Punjab Kings: Where & how to book IPL tickets, price, match time and live streaming details

CSK vs Punjab Kings: Where & how to book IPL tickets, price, match time and live streaming details

With both teams boasting strong line-ups and passionate fan bases, demand for CSK vs PBKS match tickets is expected to surge as supporters look to watch the action live from the stadium. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 2, 2026 8:39 PM IST
CSK vs Punjab Kings: Where & how to book IPL tickets, price, match time and live streaming detailsFans planning to attend the match are advised to arrive early to complete entry procedures and security checks. 

The upcoming clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League is generating major buzz among cricket fans. With both teams boasting strong line-ups and passionate fan bases, demand for CSK vs PBKS match tickets is expected to surge as supporters look to watch the action live from the stadium. 

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Here’s everything you need to know about how to book CSK vs PBKS tickets, ticket prices, match timing, venue details, and live streaming options.  

Where to book CSK vs PBKS tickets 

Fans can book CSK vs PBKS tickets online through the official IPL ticketing partners and authorised platforms. The most common platforms used for IPL ticket sales include the BookMyShow app or website, along with official franchise ticket portals. 

Steps to book tickets online: 

  1. Visit the official ticketing website or the BookMyShow platform 
  2. Search for the CSK vs PBKS match 
  3. Select the stadium, match date and seating category 
  4. Choose available seats from the seating layout 
  5. Complete payment via UPI, card or net banking 
  6. Receive e-tickets or confirmation via email/SMS 

Depending on availability, physical tickets may also be sold at stadium ticket counters closer to the match day. 

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CSK vs PBKS ticket prices 

Ticket prices vary depending on the stand, seating category and demand for the match. Typically, IPL ticket prices fall within the following ranges: 

  • General stands: ₹400-₹500 
  • Standard seating: Around ₹1,000 
  • Premium stands: ₹2,500-₹3,000 
  • Grandstand seats: Up to ₹10,000-₹12,000 
  • VIP / hospitality boxes: ₹30,000+ depending on facilities 

Prices can fluctuate depending on seat availability and stadium capacity. 

CSK vs PBKS match date, venue and timing 

The much-anticipated IPL encounter between CSK and PBKS will take place on: 

  • Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 
  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium 
  • Match start time: Around 7:30 PM IST (typical evening IPL schedule) 

Fans planning to attend the match are advised to arrive early to complete entry procedures and security checks. 

Where to watch CSK vs PBKS live 

If you cannot attend the match at the stadium, the game will also be available through television broadcast and online streaming platforms. 

  • TV broadcast: Star Sports 
  • Live streaming: JioHotstar

Published on: Apr 2, 2026 6:12 PM IST
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