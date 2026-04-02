The upcoming clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League is generating major buzz among cricket fans. With both teams boasting strong line-ups and passionate fan bases, demand for CSK vs PBKS match tickets is expected to surge as supporters look to watch the action live from the stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to book CSK vs PBKS tickets, ticket prices, match timing, venue details, and live streaming options.
Where to book CSK vs PBKS tickets
Fans can book CSK vs PBKS tickets online through the official IPL ticketing partners and authorised platforms. The most common platforms used for IPL ticket sales include the BookMyShow app or website, along with official franchise ticket portals.
Steps to book tickets online:
Depending on availability, physical tickets may also be sold at stadium ticket counters closer to the match day.
CSK vs PBKS ticket prices
Ticket prices vary depending on the stand, seating category and demand for the match. Typically, IPL ticket prices fall within the following ranges:
Prices can fluctuate depending on seat availability and stadium capacity.
CSK vs PBKS match date, venue and timing
The much-anticipated IPL encounter between CSK and PBKS will take place on:
Fans planning to attend the match are advised to arrive early to complete entry procedures and security checks.
Where to watch CSK vs PBKS live
If you cannot attend the match at the stadium, the game will also be available through television broadcast and online streaming platforms.