‘Cut back on coffee runs, shopping’: Woman reveals how she created her 'corporate exit fund'

A woman’s Instagram post breakdown of how she saved ₹7.2 lakh over 18 months before leaving her corporate job has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about financial freedom, disciplined saving and life beyond the traditional 9-to-5 grind. According to her viral Instagram post, she redirected ₹40,000 every month into savings, which eventually became her “corporate exit fund.”

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Sharing her journey, Instagram creator Ria wrote, “₹40K/month. 18 months. ₹7.2 lakhs redirected into my freedom. That’s all it took.” She described it as “the exact budget I lived on for 18 months to fund my corporate exit.”

Check viral post here:

Ria revealed that she consciously reduced several lifestyle expenses while she was still employed. According to the figures shared in her post, she cut back on eating out by ₹20,000 per month, subscriptions by ₹5,000, shopping by ₹10,000, coffee runs by ₹3,000 and weekend trips by ₹2,000, bringing her total monthly savings to ₹40,000.

However, she stressed that not everything was sacrificed in the process. “What I refused to sacrifice” included her health through home workouts and quality food, time with her partner and adequate sleep, which she described as “non-negotiable.”

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Explaining how the savings helped her transition out of corporate life, Ria wrote, “₹40K/month x 18 months = ₹7.2 lakhs. Not a trust fund. Not inheritance. Just ruthless prioritisation.” She added that by the 18th month, her earnings had surpassed her ₹1.6 lakh monthly salary, allowing her to quit her job. By month 29, she said she had built four different income streams.

“I wasn’t miserable. I wasn’t extreme. I just decided my exit was worth more than temporary comfort. 18 months of discipline bought me a lifetime of freedom,” she wrote in the viral post.

User reacted to her post

The post attracted significant attention online, with many users praising her financial discipline and asking how she managed the transition.

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One user commented, “Some real advice. Love your honesty. Would love to know which side hustle you tried.”

Another social media user wrote, “Something that will always keep on inspiring me,” while another questioned whether she quit with only ₹7.2 lakh in savings.

Clarifying the situation, Ria responded, “Yes and no. If you mean I relied on ₹7.2L to survive, then no. I saw consistent months of income that surpassed my salary, and I knew I could continue making the same numbers or more in the upcoming months. The ₹7.2 was security against ‘in case the income dipped a month’.”

“Really solid insight, this is exactly the kind of content I focus on as well,” one user commented, reflecting the broader positive response the post received online.