Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues red alert; 37,000 evacuated from coastal areas; CM Bhupendra Patel holds emergency meet

As Cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards the Kutch coast in Gujarat, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar over the preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, June 14, sounded a red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch. The powerful cyclone will cross the Jakhau Port area by the evening of June 15, the IMD said.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Latest updates

1. The cyclone is likely to hit the shore near Jakhau port between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan with sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph on Thursday evening (June 15), PTI reported.

2. The met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.

3. After it makes landfall and weakens, Biparjoy is likely to remain north-eastward and is expected to move towards extreme south Rajasthan. It is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain in north Gujarat between June 15-17.

4. 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby in the districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Valsad.

5. The Mandvi beach in Gujarat's Kutch district looked deserted as all the activities at the beach have been suspended in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy. All operations at Kandla port have been stopped due to the impending cyclone.

6. The Western Railway has said that around 95 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated till June 15.

7. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparedness for cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the national capital on Tuesday and directed all stakeholders and officers to ensure 'zero casualties' and minimise the possible damage.

8. So far over 37,800 people have been evacuated from the eight coastal districts of Gujarat that are likely to be worst-hit by Biparjoy. The cyclone has "extensive damaging potential" and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, IMD has said.

9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said rescue teams were ensuring the safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat's Kutch.

10. The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting here to review the preparedness of the Centre as well as the Gujarat government to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone, which is also expected to impact Pakistan.

